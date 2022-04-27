Why Dylan Sprouse, now a 'meat head,' decided to change his body: 'Used to wear a shirt in the pool as a kid'

Dylan Sprouse is looking extra meaty these days.

The former child star best known for his role in Disney Channel’s The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, which he starred in alongside his twin brother Cole, recently shared a series of photos showing off his gains at the gym. Needless to say, his fans were very impressed.

Dylan Sprouse attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)

“Used to wear a shirt in the pool as a kid so I decided in my late twenties I wanted to change my body and become a meat head,” the actor wrote alongside the photos and video of himself working out at the gym with singer-songwriter Bazzi.

“This is my meat head post,” he quipped. “Been a long slog but I’m proud of the progress I’ve made and I ain’t done yet.”

Naturally, the post received a warm amount of positive feedback from fans, including queer singer Keiynan Lonsdale, who simply wrote: “These gains!”

“Dylan’s training arc is complete,” actor Mason Gooding added, while producer Kyle O’Connor wrote, “Dude you look incredible!”

“Thank you for being the great example of… with discipline everything is possible,” a fan chimed in.

“I am proud that you have taken this path also for your physical and mental health,” another added.

Sprouse's post is the latest in his years-long health and wellness journey.

Last year, Sprouse spoke to the Daily Beast about how addiction in his family inspired his own trajectory — both personally and professionally.

"The difficulty of a lot of that stuff is this idea of getting well," he explained, adding that "a lot of times, people who are substance abusers seem at their best when they’re on substances — it’s the withdrawal that makes them scary to look at and so clearly drug users."

The actor has also been public about his practice of Heathenism, defined by Merriam-Webster as an "irreligious person," which he once described as a "German pagan thing."

"I probably started practicing when I was 15," he told the Daily Beast. "I’ve really always been a solo practitioner. I’ve been to a lot of groups and met a lot of fellow Heathens, and I’ve frankly met a lot of unsavory Heathens — and then I’ve met a lot of savory Heathens. Like any faith, they come in both of those flavors. But I have a much more universalist understanding of the faith."

"I was just in love with the morals, the values, and the f****** stories," he added of Heathenism. "I just found it to be so cool, and it’s always been fun for me — to have a path to believe in. And it’s led to so many positive things for me."

