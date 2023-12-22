White Meat vs. Dark Meat: Which Is Healthier?

Let’s get to the bottom of the decades-long debate.

Chicken is the most popular poultry meat in the world, making up over 90% of global poultry meat production. However, there’s often great debate over which parts of the bird are better for you. Athletes and those limiting saturated fat may plan their plates around lean white meat cuts, while others may prefer their protein come from moister chicken pieces that supply darker, more flavorful meat. This may leave you thinking that white meat is healthier than dark meat, but is this actually true? We compared the nutrition facts and considerations for each chicken type to find out which is the best.

White vs. Dark Meat Nutrition

Serving: 1 cup, chopped, no skin White Meat Chicken Dark Meat Chicken Calories 231 249 Carbohydrates (g) 0 0 Dietary Fiber (g) 0 0 Total Sugar (g) 0 0 Added Sugar (g) 0 0 Protein (g) 43 33 Total Fat (g) 5 12 Saturated Fat (g) 1.4 3.4 Cholesterol (mg) 119 105 Sodium (mg) 104 133 Iron (mg)(%DV) 1.5 (8%) 1.9 (11%) Phosphorous (mg)(%DV) 319 (26%) 239 (19%) Zinc (mg)(%DV) 1.4 (13%) 3 (27%) Vitamin B12 (mcg)(%DV) 0.48 (20%) 0.38 (16%) Thiamin (mg)(%DV) 0.1 (8%) 0.09 (8%) Niacin (mg)(%DV) 19 (118%) 8 (50%) Pantothenic acid (mg)(%DV) 1.4 (28%) 1.4 (28%) Riboflavin (mg)(%DV) 0.2 (15%) 0.27 (21%) Vitamin B6 (mg)(%DV) 0.8 (47%) 0.4 (24%)



White-meat chicken and dark-meat chicken have many differences; though their calorie contents are relatively similar, dark-meat chicken provides slightly more calories. White-meat chicken packs the most protein, providing 10 grams more protein per serving than dark meat, with less fat. On the flip side, dark-meat chicken contains more total fat, saturated fat and sodium, which explains its rich flavor and mouthfeel. Additionally, dark meat provides more micronutrients like iron, zinc and riboflavin (vitamin B2). On the other hand, white meat has more phosphorus, vitamin B12, niacin (vitamin B3) and vitamin B6.

White Meat

Breasts, wings and back are parts of the chicken with white meat, which is muscle. “These muscles can break down energy using less oxygen and myoglobin (a muscle protein) and, therefore, are lighter in color,” says Yelena Wheeler, a registered dietitian nutritionist of the National Coalition on Health Care.



Generally, white-meat chicken is lower in calories, fat and sodium, so compared to dark meat, it’s leaner, milder-tasting and drier in texture. White-meat chicken isn’t lacking in nutrition and provides plenty of protein, phosphorus and B vitamins. According to the National Institutes of Health, phosphorus is a key component of your bones, teeth and DNA. B vitamins are necessary for making energy and are crucial to your brain and nervous systems.



White meat is versatile and can be used in many dishes, from one-pan chicken pasta to stuffed chicken breasts. Its subtle natural flavor easily adapts to spices, rubs, marinades and other flavor additions.

Dark Meat

“Dark meat is muscle found in chicken thighs, legs and drumsticks and tends to be more juicy, fatty and dense,” says Wheeler. Its satiating flavor is due to the presence of fats, mostly unsaturated fat and partly from saturated fats. Plus, its dim hues are due to how frequently chickens move. “Dark meat makes up muscles that chickens often use, which requires extra oxygen and myoglobin, giving its red coloring,” says Wheeler.



Conversations center on dark meat’s fat and sodium content, but it’s also rich in protein. It is also high in many micronutrients like iron, zinc, phosphorus and B vitamins. For example, dark meat has twice as much zinc per serving as white-meat chicken; zinc helps support immune function and aids wound healing, per the NIH.

White vs. Dark Meat: Which Should You Choose?

Both white-meat and dark-meat chicken provide numerous nutrition benefits, so the right choice depends on your health and nutrition goals, preferences and preexisting health conditions. In terms of calories, the two are similar, though white meat is lower in fat, making it a leaner option. White meat is lower in saturated fat, which may be something those with heart disease or diabetes want to limit, but with some planning, both can be healthy choices.



“Micromanaging fat in chicken may backfire,” says Bess Berger, a registered dietitian specializing in polycystic ovary syndrome and menopause at Nutrition by Bess in New Jersey. “For heart health and weight management, I recommend having whichever piece of chicken you like best. Eating skinless dark-meat chicken is not the source of weight issues or heart disease for most people. However, I do recommend removing the skin before eating,” says Berger.



Dark-meat chicken sometimes gets a bad rap for its fat content, but it might be beneficial, according to Wheeler. “Even though dark meat contains more fat, it also has more flavor, which allows the meat to stand on its own without the need for additional sauces, seasonings and breading. Additions such as these can add more sodium and fat to the meal,” says Wheeler.



If you have certain health conditions, white meat may be the type you enjoy most of the time. “White meat may be better for those with chronic conditions that require a low-fat diet, such as individuals with pancreatitis,” says Wan Na Chun, RDN, a registered dietitian nutritionist and nutrition consultant for Health Insiders. On the other hand, people with nutrient deficiencies such as iron deficiency may benefit from dark meat as an iron-rich food source.



Natalie Allen, a registered dietitian and clinical assistant professor of nutrition and dietetics at Missouri State University, offers meal-planning advice for both white- and dark-meat chicken. “To prepare for the week, place 4 to 6 chicken breasts or drumsticks in the slow cooker, add a can of chicken broth and cook on low for 5 to 6 hours. The meat will be tender and easily shredded. You can use it in various meals, such as quesadillas, pasta, soups, sandwiches or veggie-loaded salad,” says Allen.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Are chicken thighs white or dark meat?

Chicken thighs are considered dark meat, along with legs and drumsticks. Chicken breasts, back and wings are sources of white-meat chicken.

2. Does white meat have more protein?

According to the USDA, white-meat chicken has more protein per serving than dark-meat chicken. Still, both types of chicken are packed with protein and can fit into a healthy eating pattern.

3. Which meat is dark meat?

Dark meat is common in many livestock animals, so it can be found in lamb, turkey and chicken. When talking about dark-meat chicken, you’ll find dark meat in the thighs, legs and drumsticks.

The Bottom Line

You can incorporate white- and dark-meat cuts into healthy chicken recipes regardless of your health goals, preferences or conditions. Whether it’s Chicken, Feta & Cucumber Couscous Bowls or Weeknight Chicken Lettuce Wraps, white and dark meat offer protein to help keep you full and stabilize your blood sugar levels. Additionally, both chicken cuts are chock-full of vitamins and minerals like zinc and B vitamins that your body needs to function at its best. Since dark meat contains more fat, it’s helpful to consider your health goals; however, it helps to know that even dark meat can fit into a healthy meal plan with nutrient-dense foods, balance and variety.







