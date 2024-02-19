Where is every 'American Idol' winner now?

So far, “American Idol” has crowned 21 talented singers as seasonal winners of the singing competition, helping launch their careers in the music industry and beyond.

But unless you’re one of the loyal fans whose "Idol" worship burns as bright as those who call themselves Caleb’s Creatures, Care Bears, or the Soul Patrol, then you may not know what has happened to your favorite winner after their finale appearance.

Here is every “American Idol” winner in order of season, and a bit about what they’re up to now.

Season 21: Iam Tongi

Year: 2023

Coronation song: “Don’t Let Go”

Runner-up: Megan Danielle

Latest single: “If I Could Only Fly (Acoustics Version)" (2023)

At just 18, high school student Iam Tongi became not just a national sensation when he won "American Idol," but the first Pacific Islander to ever achieve the feat. With his island style and breezy pop sound, the native Hawaiian performed his original song, “I’ll Be Seeing You,” along with a viral cover of James Blunt’s “Monsters” during the finale, leaving every tear duct in the house drained. In 2023, Tongi officially released "I’ll Be Seeing You," as well as another original single, “Why Kiki?” When he’s not working on new music, he’s performing live, dedicating shows to his late father.

Season 20: Noah Thompson

Year: 2022

Coronation song: “One Day Tonight”

Runner-up: HunterGirl

Latest album: “Middle of God Knows Where" (2023)

"Idol" fans fell in love with Noah Thompson, then 19, as well as his backstory. A construction worker raising a baby named Walker with his girlfriend at the time, the singer hails from Kentucky but now calls Nashville home as of January 2023, according to his Instagram. In June 2023, the artist dropped his debut album, “Middle of God Knows Where,” a musical ode to his roots elevated with his signature rock.

Season 19: Chayce Beckham

Year: 2021

Coronation song: “23”

Runner-up: Willie Spence

Latest album: “Doin’ It Right" (2022)

Now that he’s traded being a forklift operator for the singing spotlight, Chayce Beckham is still riding the momentum he got from winning Season 19 of the singing competition. The only singer to ever prevail with an original song (“23”), the SoCal country star released a six-song EP, “Doin’ It Right,” and has hit the road to tour with country stars Jimmy Allen and Luke Combs. No stranger to chart-toppers, Beckham released his latest single “This Ol’ Rodeo" in December 2023.

Season 18: Just Sam

Year: 2020

Coronation song: “Rise Up”

Runner-up: Arthur Gunn

Latest single: “JS4M_Shut the F— Up!” (2023)

In the series’ first-ever remote finale, Just Sam was crowned the Season 18 winner of “American Idol." Accepting the title from their living room during the COVID-19 pandemic, Just Sam celebrated with their grandma via video call. Before the show, Just Sam was a singer performing in New York City’s subways for commuters and tourists. In a December 2023 interview with The Washington Post, the artist talked about being back to busking on trains to pay their bills, but that new music and exciting collaborations are soon to follow.

Season 17: Laine Hardy

Year: 2019

Coronation song: “Flame”

Runner-up: Alejandro Aranda

Latest album: “Here’s to Anyone" (2021)

After making it through auditions in Season 16 and getting eliminated in the "Final Judgement" round, Laine Hardy returned to accompany a friend during Season 17 auditions. After his friend won over the judges, Hardy started singing and secured his own golden ticket to advance to the next round. The rocker from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, won the whole shebang and went on to release a three-song EP titled “In the Bayou” before hitting the road in 2019 to headline his first tour. In April 2022, however, Hardy made headlines when he was arrested. In October 2023, the singer shared on Instagram he’s looking forward to the “next chapter.”

Season 16: Maddie Poppe

Year: 2018

Coronation song: “Going Going Gone”

Runner-up: Caleb Lee Hutchinson

Latest single: “SOS I'm in Love" (2023)

In 2018, ABC resurrected the singing competition after a two-year break to great fanfare. Maddie Poppe, the Americana songbird from Clarksville, Iowa, won over the hearts and votes of the deciding public, beating Caleb Lee Hutchinson, her boyfriend at the time. Though the pair never formally addressed their breakup, fans have speculated that Poppe is dating someone new from photos she's shared on Instagram.

Since the show, Poppe has released her debut studio album, “Whirlwind,” and released several singles, including her latest, "SOS I'm in Love," in 2023. She's also been busy touring and announced in December that she will be hitting the road with Joshua Radin this year.

Season 15: Trent Harmon

Year: 2016

Coronation song: “Falling”

Runner-up: La’Porsha Renae

Latest single: "Heartbeat" (2023)

For its final season on Fox, “Idol” crowned Trent Harmon, a country singer born in Mississippi, the winner of the singing competition. In 2016, he released his self-titled EP and, two years later, his first studio album, “You Got ‘Em All." Since his win, he’s been busy, but not just with music — although he performs occasionally on Tuneden Live, a virtual venue, and released his hit single “HeartBeat” in March 2023. He married his longtime girlfriend and announced they welcomed a baby girl in October 2023.

Season 14: Nick Fradiani

Year: 2015

Coronation song: “Beautiful Life”

Runner-up: Clark Beckham

Latest album: “Past My Past" (2022)

Nick Fradiani kicked off his music career singing in a band called Beach Avenue (they appeared on Season Nine of “America’s Got Talent”). Hailing from Connecticut, musician released his debut album, “Hurricane” (2016), and entered the theater world in 2019 when he stepped into the role of Lorenzo Anello in "A Bronx Tale" that toured across the nation. He released his second album "Past My Past" in 2022, and he's currently on Broadway in "A Beautiful Noise" playing musical icon Neil Diamond.

Season 13: Caleb Johnson

Year: 2014

Coronation song: “As Long As You Love Me”

Runner-up: Jena Irene

Latest album: “Mountain Mojo Vol. 1” (2021)

Winning top prize might be the show’s toughest feat. But the second? Avoiding the bottom three the entire comeptition, which North Carolina rocker Caleb Johnson did. Following Season 13's finale, Johnson released his first album "Testify," then went on tour with bonafide rockers like KISS, Sammy Hagar and Joan Jett. He formed a band called Caleb Johnson & the Ramblin' Saints, and in 2019, released their album “Born From Southern Ground," a rock-blues-gospel mashup. Three years later, he got the official call-up in 2018 when Meat Loaf asked him to step in as vocals for his band, The Neverland Express.

Season 12: Candice Glover

Year: 2013

Coronation song: “I Am Beautiful”

Runner-up: Kree Harrison

Latest single: “Break Me" (2018)

Third time was the charm for Candice Glover, the soul singer from South Carolina who auditioned for “Idol” multiple times before making it to the live shows. Her perseverance paid off, because in the end, she became the first woman to win the title since 2007. A year after her crowning, she released her debut album, “Music Speaks.” In 2017 and 2018, she dropped singles “My Mistake” and “Break Me,” and even debuted on Broadway with “Home for the Holidays.” Today, the songstress continues to light up the stage.

Season 11: Phillip Phillips

Year: 2012

Coronation song: “Home”

Runner-up: Jessica Sanchez

Latest album: “Drift Back" (2023)

Winning Season 11 of “American Idol” was only the beginning for Phillip Phillips. After being crowned the show’s winner, his debut album, “The World From This Side of the Moon,” went multiplatinum. The album’s success led to the Georgia native getting to tour with John Mayer, the Goo Goo Dolls and Gavin DeGraw, and even snagging a guest role on a 2018 episode of “Hawaii Five-O.” In June 2023, the earthy vocalist released his fourth studio album, “Drift Back,” and hit the road touring the record across the country. Additional dates for 2024 have been added.

Season 10: Scotty McCreery

Year: 2011

Coronation song: “I Love You This Big”

Runner-up: Lauren Alaina

Latest single: “Love Like This" (2024)

Shortly after Scotty McCreery sang his way to the top of "American Idol," he released his debut album, “Clear as Day,” which went platinum. Several smash hits, number ones and studio albums later, the kid from North Carolina is all grown up and married to longtime girlfriend, Gabi Dugal, and they now share a baby boy who was born in October 2022. The ride has been a wild one for McCreery, who’s toured with country megastars like Brad Paisley, The Band Perry and Rascal Flats; he even inked a deal with Hallmark on a series named after and inspired by his hit single “Five More Minutes." Through March 2024, he’s embarking on his headlining "Cab in a Solo Tour."

Season 9: Lee DeWyze

Year: 2010

Coronation song: “Beautiful Day” by U2

Runner-up: Crystal Bowersox

Latest album: “Ghost Stories” (2021)

Lee DeWyze, a folk rocker from Mount Prospect, Illinois, was able to connect with fans and the “Idol” judges through his raspy tone and raw, authentic quality singing. And ever since the credits rolled on his season’s finale, that bond remains unbroken. In addition to eight albums, his songs have been featured in several hit shows, including “The Walking Dead,” “Suits,” “Shameless,” "Elementary,” and “Nashville.” Today, he’s married to actor Jonna Walsh.

Season 8: Kris Allen

Year: 2009

Coronation song: “No Boundaries”

Runner-up: Adam Lambert

Latest compilation album: “10" (2019)

An acoustic guitarist whose bold musical choices won over fans, Kris Allen is still strumming the strings on stage. Since his win, he’s released several albums, charted on Billboard’s Hot 100, collaborated with fellow “Idol” alum Haley Reinhart on a single in 2023 and tapped into the philanthropic world with causes close to his heart. In 2013, he was in a car accident that shattered his wrist and forced him to re-learn the guitar. But today, the married dad of three is healed and preparing for his guest performance at the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra’s singing competition in May 2024.

Season 7: David Cook

Year: 2008

Coronation Song: “The Time of My Life”

Runner-Up: David Archuleta

Latest single: “TABOS" (2022)

Before “American Idol,” David Cook had already self-released an album, “Analog Heart." After winning the singing competition, the Texas rocker dropped his self-titled studio album, which achieved platinum status from the Recording Industry Association of America. In 2018, Cook made his Broadway debut in “Kinky Boots," but today, he’s back to rocking out on stage. His latest single, “TABOS” (“This Will All Be Over Soon”)” hit the airwaves in April 2022, and he has several concerts planned for 2024.

Season 6: Jordin Sparks

Year: 2007

Coronation song: “This Is My Now”

Runner-up: Blake Lewis

Latest single: “Call My Name" (2023)

The youngest to ever win the singing contest, Jordin Sparks was just 17 when her whole world changed. Soon after, the pop-R&B artist released her self-titled debut album, which went platinum in the U.S., and has added three more studio albums to her genre-blending discography. The Phoenix native also launched a fragrance brand, performed on Broadway in “In the Heights,” and acted alongside Whitney Houston in the musical film “Sparkle.” Sparks is married to Dana Isaiah and they share son Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr. together. Jordan was also up for her second Grammy nomination at the 2024 awards ceremony Feb. 4, where she performed Prince and the Revolution's "Let's Go Crazy" alongside Pentatonix, Sheila E., J. Ivy and Larkin Poe.

Season 5: Taylor Hicks

Year: 2006

Coronation song: “Do I Make You Proud?”

Runner-up: Katharine McPhee

Latest single: “Teach Me To Dance” (2023)

At 29, Taylor Hicks became the oldest singer to win “Idol” at the time. A silver-haired showman boosted by a loyal fan base called the Soul Patrol, Hicks has since released several studio albums, while also making his Broadway debut in "Grease" as Teen Angel as well as dabbling in film and television, appearing in an episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." In 2012, the Alabama musician became the first winner to score a long-term residency in Las Vegas. Today, he’s celebrating the release of his latest singles, “Porch Swing" and "Teach Me To Dance," while also gearing up for a limited North America tour.

Season 4: Carrie Underwood

Year: 2005

Coronation song: “Inside Your Heaven”

Runner-up: Bo Bice

Latest album: “Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition)" (2023)

After the celebratory confetti fell, Carrie Underwood wasted no time turning her victory into a fruitful career. Now a multiplatinum-selling recording artist, the country girl from Oklahoma not only has nine studio albums in her oeuvre, but also created a fitness brand called CALIA, has eight Grammys (16 nominations), has the most CMT Music Award wins ever with 25 trophies and shares two boys with former NHL player Mike Fisher. And the starlet doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon: "Reflection," her Las Vegas residency, has been extended to October 2024.

Season 3: Fantasia Barrino

Year: 2004

Coronation song: “I Believe”

Runner-up: Diana DeGarmo

Latest album: “Sketchbook" (2019)

Ever since “Idol” judge Simon Cowell told the 19-year-old from North Carolina she was the best contestant the show had ever seen, Fantasia Barrino has been living up to the compliment. A dynamo on the stage, page and screen, Barrino has won a Grammy (and has raked in 12 Grammy nominations), made the New York Times best-seller list with her 2005 memoir, “Life Is Not a Fairy Tale," and earned a Golden Globe nomination for her rendition of Celie in the film adaptation of “The Color Purple.” This new chapter for the mom of three also includes studying business at Central State University.

At the 2024 Grammy Awards, Barrino paid tribute to Tina Turner by singing "Proud Mary" on stage, which also happened to be one of the songs she sang during her "American Idol" audition 20 years earlier. Talk about a full circle moment!

Season 2: Ruben Studdard

Year: 2003

Coronation song: “Flying Without Wings”

Runner-up: Clay Aiken

Latest album: “The Way I Remember It" (2023)

They call him the Velvet Teddy Bear, but his resume is nothing to play with. Brimming with musical accolades, a Broadway debut and a soulful discography that would make Luther Vandross proud, the R&B crooner’s list of accomplishments isn’t stopping anytime soon, coming off the heels of his new album "The Way I Remember It" that was released last year. Additionally, Ruben Studdard and his longtime pal, “Idol” co-finalist Clay Aiken, just wrapped their joint tour “Twenty” that commemorated 20 years since starring on the singing competition together. Studdard and his wife Kristin Moore-Studdard share a son together, and they announced in November that baby number two is on the way.

Season 1: Kelly Clarkson

Year: 2002

Coronation song: “A Moment Like This”

Runner-up: Justin Guarini

Latest album: “Chemistry" (2023)

When 20-year-old Kelly Clarkson became the singing competition’s inaugural champ, the world got a taste of what the future queen of pop rock could do with those arresting tonsils. Now 41, the singer-songwriter is sitting on a mountain of multiplatinum feats, bolstered by 10 studio albums, three Grammy wins (and 17 noms total) and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Beyond the recording studio, the Texas native has proven her gift of gab on the small screen. Swapping coasts in 2023, Clarkson left her role as a coach on “The Voice” and moved her daytime talk show to New York City. Celebrating five seasons, seven Daytime Emmys and countless Kellyoke covers, this mom of two’s star power is still as radiant as ever.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com