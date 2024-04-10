Where to donate your solar eclipse glasses in Bloomington

Prince Wilmot of Avon, Indiana, checks out his eclipse glasses during the Hoosier Cosmic Celebration on Monday, April 8, 2024.

The “Great North American Solar Eclipse” was an event to remember in Bloomington, but if you’re not planning on keeping your eclipse glasses as a keepsake, there are much better places for them to end up than a landfill.

Several organizations will send eclipse glasses in good condition to future solar eclipse locations, including the next annular solar eclipse that will pass over southern Chile and southern Argentina. And here in Bloomington, you don’t even need to pay postage; several local businesses are collecting eclipse glasses in partnership with organizations like Eclipse Glasses USA and the Astronomers Without Borders Solar Glasses Recycling Campaign.

Where to drop off your eclipse glasses in Bloomington

WonderLab, 308 W. 4th St., is collecting solar eclipse glasses donations for Astronomers Without Borders through the end of April. The Astronomers Without Borders program redistributes eclipse glasses to underserved communities around the world.

Monroe County Solid Waste Management District's Recycling Center, 3400 S Walnut St., will accept eclipse glasses donations for Astronomers Without Borders in partnership with WonderLab.

Allure Eyecare, 3655 S. Sare Road, is collecting eclipse glasses to donate to Eclipse Glasses USA, an eclipse glasses manufacturer that also redistributes good-quality glasses to communities in need of them, including in Latin America in October 2024.

First United Church, 2420 E 3rd St., will be collecting donations for Astronomers Without Borders.

American Rental Home Furnishings, 1416 Liberty Dr., will also be collecting donations for Eclipse Glasses USA, and in exchange, will give donors a full-sized candy bar, according to a post on their Facebook page.

Where to mail your used eclipse glasses

If dropping off your used eclipse glasses isn’t convenient, you can also mail your glasses to Eclipse Glasses USA's PO Box: Eclipse Glasses USA, LLC, PO BOX 50571, Provo, UT 84605.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: where to donate solar eclipse glasses eclipse bloomington indiana