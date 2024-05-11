Where to celebrate Mother’s Day weekend in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s time once again to celebrate the moms and mother figures in your life a little extra.

This year, Mother’s Day falls on Sunday, May 12, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate the whole weekend in Northeast Ohio.

NE Ohio indoor waterpark ranked among best in the country

If you’re looking for a special way to celebrate your mom this year, we have a few ideas to check out:

Head to Tower City Center with the kids for Mother’s Day on Saturday, May 11 for a magical day packed with events, giveaways and more!

There will be events to participate in from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. including a free bouquet and coffee bar, a meet and greet with Disney princesses, an enchanted tea party and “mommy and me” photo opportunities.

Head to the Imposters Theater in Cleveland on Saturday, May 11 to celebrate moms! Six Imposters Theater performers will be doing a set with their mom or child. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the show beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $10 in advance and $15 the day of the show.

Celebrate your mom at the City Market at City Goods on Saturday, May 11 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. There will be local musicians, handcrafted cocktails, local treats and vendors to explore!

The City Market at City Goods is held on the second Saturday of every month in May – October.

All moms get free admission to do a self-guided tour of Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens this Mother’s Day on May 12.

Gifts are available at Molly’s Shop and the Molly’s Courtyard Cafe is open with savory and sweet options for both lunch and snacks.

All mothers and grandmothers get free admission to the Arkon Zoo on Sunday, May 12. The zoo is open that day from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Visit a Northeast Ohio zoo for free this Mother’s Day

Mothers can get into the zoo for free on Mother’s Day, May 12, courtesy of CrossCountry Mortgage. The zoo will be open from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Cleveland Aquarium will be celebrating moms on Mother’s Day weekend! Guests will be able to learn fascinating facts about animal parents, participate in parenting-themed trivia and get a “fin-tastic” parent pin

Visiting moms, stepmoms, foster moms and grandmas will save $5 at the ticket counter on May 11 and 12 with the purchase of another adult or child ticket. The Cleveland Aquarium will be open for extended hours from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Opening day for the 2024 season is on May 4, just in time for any thrill-seeking moms out there.

Hofbrauhaus Cleveland is hosting a Mother’s Day Brunch on Sunday, May 12 form 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. There will be a buffet, as well as a crafting station for the kids to make gift’s for their moms. Each mother will also receive a special gift from Hofbrauhaus Click here to make your Mother’s Day brunch reservations now.

The I Love St. Clair Superior Mother’s Day Community Festival is a free event that will be held from noon – 4 p.m. at the St. Clair Plaza in Cleveland on May 11. There will be community resource tables, small business vendors, artwork, live music, food trucks and giveaways.

Head to Bookhouse Brewing in Cleveland on Sunday, May 12 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. for brunch and to build your own bloody mary with all the “fixings.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.