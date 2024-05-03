Where are the best places for Mother’s Day brunch on the Coast? These top the lists

Mother’s Day weekend is one of the busiest of the year at Coast restaurants, especially for Sunday brunch.

Where to treat your mother or grandmother depends on if you want fancy or fun, if you have small kids along, if your priority is a water view or a place close to home and if you want a bottomless mimosa, a big stack of pancakes or even crab legs.

Coast casinos will cater to moms with extra dishes on the buffets and special family meals in the restaurants.

Travel and food websites like Trip Advisor, Yelp, Open Table and others rank the best brunch choices in South Mississippi. These are their top picks:

Cora’s at White House Hotel, U.S. 90, Biloxi. will serve a brunch this year more geared to the after-church crowd, with a carving station, Marry Me Chicken and coconut cream cupcakes on the long list.

Buzzy’s Breakfast Downtown on DeSoto in Ocean Springs, is where families can dine in or eat outside while feasting on homemade biscuits and gravy, exploding egg sandwiches and avocado toast.

The Toasted Yolk Cafe on Howard Avenue in Biloxi is Yelp’s top brunch pick, with Benedict and other Arnolds, tacos, burritos and classic bacon and eggs, along with sandwiches and burgers for those who prefer lunch.

The churro donuts is a specialt treat at The Toasted Yolk in Biloxi.

Two restaurants made Visit Mississippi’s list of 10 Great Brunch Places in the state:

White Pillars on U.S. 90 in Biloxi is a favorite place to celebrate special events and the brunch menu has favorites like shrimp and grits, steak and eggs plus a variety of seafood.

The Chimneys on U.S. 90 in Gulfport pairs its crabcakes with fried eggs for brunch, and also turns out a seafood omelet with shrimp, crab and crawfish or a selection of homemade breakfast pastries.

The German pancakes at Phoenicia’s in Ocean Springs have stewed apples in the center.

Phoenicia Gourmet on Government Street in Ocean Springs tops the list of Trip Advisor’s brunch spots on the Coast. It’s one of the few places in the area to get blintzes Or choose from 12 varieties of pancakes and about 17 kinds of omelets.

The Coastal Mississippi website has a big list of places to take the family for breakfast and brunch, and try one of these favorites:

Decide between biscuits and gravy or the waffle at Mockingbird Cafe in Bay St. Louis, or order both for Mother’s Day brunch.

Mockingbird Cafe on Second Street in Bay St. Louis is where people meet for coffee and brunch is served every day. Go for a classic biscuit and gravy or try something different like pulled pork and grits or the frittata of the day.

Blue Dog Bistro in Ocean Springs and Gulfport has breakfast and brunch fare for everyone, including those on vegan, keto, gluten free and other diets. Fruit and yogurt bowl, blueberry ricotta pancakes and a cinnamon roll skillet are all tempting.

A brunch favorite at Blue Dog Bistro is banana Foster French toast.

Brick & Spoon, with locations in Biloxi and Gulfport is fun for the whole family, with beignets, breakfast tacos and a big variety of early-day cocktails or build your own bloody Mary.

Fat Spoon Cafe on Government Street in Ocean Springs has different selections on the menu, like biscuit with pot roast debris, boudin scrambler and beignet sticks.

Other popular brunch spots on the Coast are:

Greenhouse Biloxi on GE Ohr Street, Biloxi, is closed Sunday but is open Saturday to beat the Mother’s Day rush. They bake special sweet and savory biscuits weekly, along with their own quiche and soup.

The Lady May on Government Street in Ocean Springs will please with their hot honey chicken biscuit.

Waffle House is a favorite place for families, and the restaurants are everywhere in South Mississippi.