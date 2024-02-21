What's the new store opening in the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass? See the details

The new store will have a weekend-long celebration between March 8 and March 10. As part of it, Palmetto Moon give out two custom 10-ounce YETI Tumblers, while they are available, to people who spend $50.

Project: Palmetto Moon

Location: 1155 Buck Creek Road, G-702

Description: A new Palmetto Moon store is opening March 8 at the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass, next to the Old Navy location, according to a release from the mall.

The store will have a weekend-long celebration March 8-10. Palmetto Moon will give out two custom 10-ounce YETI Tumblers to people who spend $50, while supplies last.

Those who attend the celebrations will be able to enjoy other perks and treats.

"Kentucky, we love you to the moon and back!” Kelsi Gannon, Palmetto Moon brand marketing manager, said. “We can’t thank you enough for welcoming us with open arms; your warm hospitality makes us feel right at home.

Palmetto Moon sells a variety of items including clothes, shoes and gifts. The brands the store sells include YETI, Local Boy Outfitters, Stanley and local brands including Eat Your Bourbon and University of Kentucky collegiate gear.

This will be the store's fourth location in Kentucky, including one in Louisville's Mall St. Matthews.

Size: 5,500 square feet, a release stated.

Curious about a development going in near you? We’ll look into it. Contact us with your questions and the location of the site at CJDevelopment@courier-journal.com.

