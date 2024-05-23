What's in Grandma McFlurry at McDonald's? Taste test reveals lame attempt at nostalgia

In May, McDonald’s introduced the new Grandma McFlurry flavor in honor of the “grandma or grandma-figure in your life.” The flavor was vaguely described as tasting like "a trip down memory lane" by Tariq Hassan, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald’s.

“Grandmas have always held a special place in our hearts, and today they’re having a major moment influencing culture — inspiring trends in fashion, decor and now, even food with our newest McFlurry,” Hassan said.

I headed to the closest McDonald's to try one, and I'll just say this: Grandma can keep her candies, the Grandma McFlurry is a hard no for me.

What flavor is the Grandma McFlurry?

This McFlurry tastes like grandma is about to get diabetes.

I could not consume more than three bites of the treat before feeling utterly gross. As of writing, I’m still trying to rinse the flavor out of my mouth.

The Grandma McFlurry, made with syrup and crunchy candy pieces, will be available for purchase at McDonald's locations nationwide starting Tuesday, May 21.

Some tasters compared it to “caramel and cake batter” according to USA Today, and that is somehow accurate, but doesn't quite capture the sickening overload that comes with combining the two already intensely sweet flavors.

What is in the new Grandma McFlurry?

“The new McFlurry is sweet — just like grandma — and features a delicious syrup and chopped, crunchy candy pieces (like grandma’s favorite treat that she hid in her purse!) — all blended in our creamy vanilla soft serve,” described a McDonald’s release.

I believe the angle McDonald’s was going for was to create a treat inspired by Werther’s Original. I could see where they were coming from, and the candy pieces might’ve stood out on their own, but with the caramel, the bright orange McFlurry was too much for my tastes.

The candy pieces provide a similar crunch as peanuts, which is pretty satisfying, but I wish everything wasn’t submerged in caramel, as I could barely taste the vanilla ice cream. You wouldn’t even know vanilla soft serve was in there.

I think I'll stick with the tried and true Oreo McFlurry, if given the option.

McDonald's Grandma McFlurry.

How many calories are in a Grandma McFlurry?

The Grandma McFlurry has 600 calories and 86 grams of sugar. For reference, the American Heart Association suggests that women have no more than 24 grams of sugar per day and men no more than 36 grams.

How to try a Grandma McFlurry

If you have a massive sweet tooth — and I mean massive — then you might actually enjoy the Grandma McFlurry. Or maybe you just want to see for yourself what all the fuss is about. In either case, you can try the dessert at your local McDonald's for a limited (though unspecified) time.

