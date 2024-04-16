What's your favorite food truck in the Green Bay area? We want to know

Shoppers browse stalls and food trucks at the Farmers Market on Broadway on July 12, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis.

GREEN BAY − It's finally warm enough to stand outside while you wait for food. Thankfully, food truck operators agree.

While food truck owners prepare for a new season, the Green Bay Press-Gazette is looking for reader's go-to food trucks in the Green Bay. Do you usually grab a taco, a gyro, a burger or some smoking-hot barbecue? We want to know which are your favorites.

To share your picks, email Ariel Perez at aperez1@gannett.com with the name of your favorite food truck, the menu item you most enjoy and what keeps you coming back. Check back in a few weeks to learn which places are worth standing in line for.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Which Green Bay-area food truck is your favorite?