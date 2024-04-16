What's your favorite food truck in the Green Bay area? We want to know

Ariel Perez, Green Bay Press-Gazette
Shoppers browse stalls and food trucks at the Farmers Market on Broadway on July 12, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis.
GREEN BAY − It's finally warm enough to stand outside while you wait for food. Thankfully, food truck operators agree.

While food truck owners prepare for a new season, the Green Bay Press-Gazette is looking for reader's go-to food trucks in the Green Bay. Do you usually grab a taco, a gyro, a burger or some smoking-hot barbecue? We want to know which are your favorites.

To share your picks, email Ariel Perez at aperez1@gannett.com with the name of your favorite food truck, the menu item you most enjoy and what keeps you coming back. Check back in a few weeks to learn which places are worth standing in line for.

