🍲 WHAT'S COOKING: Old-fashioned country meals a local, visitor favorite at Der Dutchman

As the calendar turns to May, Der Dutchman Restaurant in Walnut Creek is celebrating 55 years of providing Amish kitchen cooking to the abundance of tourists who make their way to Holmes County as well as the locals who enjoy a great deal on dining.

From a single restaurant that began in Walnut Creek back in 1969, Der Dutchman has grown into Dutchman Hospitality Group, featuring seven restaurants in three states, as well as a chain of hotels in three states and the Ohio Star Theater in nearby Sugarcreek.

A trip to the buffet is one way to enjoy the Amish kitchen cooking at Der Dutchman.

Der Dutchman is famous for serving generous platters of chicken, ham or roast beef, and there's a taste of Amish County in every bite, according to manager Alex Goff.

"Local favorites such as broasted chicken, golden noodles and real mashed potatoes, our Amish kitchen cooking has made us a destination for visitors hungry for authentic, regional fare," Goff said. "Our food is made fresh every day, with local produce at our salad bar, and many of our ingredients are as local as possible."

The buffet is a popular option, featuring broasted and baked chicken, juicy roast beef, roast pork, homemade dressing, real mashed potatoes, creamed corn, green beans, noodles, bread pudding, salad bar, and a few other surprises.

A worker in the bakery at Der Dutchman prepares a peanut butter pie, one of the many fresh desserts available at the popular Holmes County restaurant, which turns 55 this month.

A traditional potluck sampler plate features a choice of two meats, mashed potatoes and gravy, dressing, green beans or creamed corn, tossed salad and homemade dinner rolls.

The roast beef and roasted pork is slow-cooked overnight and the chicken is prepared fresh daily.

And, if you didn't save room for one of the delicious homemade desserts, like peanut butter pie, you can always stop by the adjoining bakery and pick something up to take home.

A popular tourist destination

"During the slower time of the year, like the wintertime, we rely on our locals, who are our bread and butter," Goff said.

Not only is Der Dutchman famous for its great food and friendly service, but diners can enjoy a breathtaking view of the Holmes County countryside from the restaurant as well.

But during the spring and summer months, Der Dutchman is a favorite landing spot for visitors to Holmes County.

Der Dutchman also provides meals for up to 300 in its banquet facilities on the ground floor of the Carlisle Inn next door. But the business also can accommodate groups as small as 20 for breakfast groups and meetings.

There also are some small group gatherings in the main restaurant, depending on the time of year.

Der Dutchman, 4967 state Route 515, Walnut Creek, is open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

