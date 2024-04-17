What's coming to Tuttle Royale? Where to eat, shop, have fun at the CityPlace of the west

ROYAL PALM BEACH — Tuttle Royale's developer envisions it as Palm Beach County's first true "live-work-play" community.

To make that happen, Brian Tuttle has entered into agreements to bring a host of national restaurant and retail brands to his 200-acre site at State Road 7 and Southern Boulevard in Royal Palm Beach.

He also plans to bring a fitness center, a movie theater and a bowling complex to the community, all of them built near a park at Tuttle Royal's center.

Here's a list of the eateries, stores and more that Tuttle says will come to the complex by the time its business district opens.

Restaurants planned for Tuttle Royale

Benihana: A national chain known for its Japanese Tappanyaki cuisine, where chefs prepare dishes on a hibachi grill in front of guests.

Legal Sea Food: Founded in Massachusetts over 70 years ago, the restaurant serves a wide variety of seafood dishes. The Tuttle Royale restaurant will be Legal Sea Food's only Florida location after it closed sites in West Palm Beach and Sunrise.

The Cheesecake Factory: The national restaurant chain founded in California offers a wide menu of appetizers, entrees and over 30 different cheesecake flavors.

Ruth's Chris Steakhouse: Founded in New Orleans, the upscale chain specializes in steaks, seafood and other meats.

Agave Bandido: A Mexican kitchen and tequila bar. It would be the second location of the Pembroke Pines- based restaurant.

North Italia: A national chain that serves modern Italian cuisine dishes made by chefs using locally sourced and seasonal ingredients.

Copper Blues: A pub and restaurant known for its American comfort food, offering over 50 beers on tap and hosting live music performances. One once was open in West Palm Beach.

Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar: An extension from the Tommy Bahama brand, the locations feature a restaurant, bar and store with its signature "laid-back, island" style. A similar store is open at The Gardens Mall in Palm Beach Gardens.

Yard House: A California-inspired restaurant and bar. It is known for offering over 100 beers on tap. It will be the chain's second location in Palm Beach County, after one in Palm Beach Gardens.

Stores planned for Tuttle Royale

Lululemon: An athletic apparel retailer known for high-quality activewear.

Vineyard Vines: A Massachusetts-based brand that sells New England-inspired ties, clothes and swimwear.

Anthropologie: A retail store that offers bohemian-inspired clothing, accessories and home decor.

Lili Pulitzer: Founded in Palm Beach, the women's clothing boutique is known for its colorful, floral patterns.

Johnny Was: A women's lifestyle retail store that sells vintage-inspired and "boho" clothing.

Sephora: A beauty retailer offering cosmetics, skin care, hair care, and fragrances.

Victoria’s Secret: A national women's lingerie retailer.

Free People: A clothing store known for its bohemian, eclectic and laid-back fashions.

Entertainment and more planned for Tuttle Royale

EōS Fitness: A gym franchise that offers group classes, high-end equipment and personal training. It will be the gym's third Palm Beach County location, joining Boca Raton and Palm Beach Gardens.

Apple Cinemas: A Massachusetts-based chain whose theaters feature a mix of first-run and foreign films. The Tuttle Royale location would be the first in Florida for Apple, which is not affiliated with the tech company.

The Improv comedy club: The location would replace one in West Palm Beach that has closed.

810 Bowling: Based in South Carolina and with a Florida location in Estero, the bowling centers offer a full-service restaurant and bar in addition to lanes.

A preschool also is planned for Tuttle Royale. The Royal Palm Beach Village Council was expected to consider plans for it in April.

