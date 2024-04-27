Whatcom Roundup: New neighbor for Trader Joe’s; beer festival; $4 million hotel remodel

Here’s your weekly roundup of the latest retail, business and restaurant activity in and around Whatcom County:

Living Pantry moving near Trader Joe’s

Living Pantry, an eco-friendly and natural product store, is moving its current Bellingham location and is opening next door to Trader Joe’s.

Living Pantry, a eco-friendly and natural goods store opening soon next to Trader Joe’s at 2410 James St, Bellingham, Washington.

“We are looking to open as soon as possible but as with most things it is dependent upon some parts out of our control; therefore at this time, we don’t have a set date,” an email from the business stated.

Living Pantry will move from 2400 Yew St. to the new store at 2410 James St. in Bellingham. Living Pantry also has a location in Blaine at 264 H St.

Holiday Inn remodel

The Holiday Inn Express at 4160 Meridian St. has filed a permit with the city for an interior and exterior remodel, with an estimated cost of $4 million. The permit was filed April 18 and had not been approved as of April 19.

Bellingham Beer Week continues

Bellingham Beer Week, the 11-day-long beer festival and celebration, runs for a few more days. The festival is put on by 15 participating breweries and nine taprooms. It includes block parties, new beer realeases, live music, brewery tours and other events.

Here’s a few events you won’t want to miss:

▪ Floral IPA Beer Release on Saturday, April 27 at Structures Brewing Old Town, 601 W Holly St. in Bellingham.

▪ April Brews Day, Bellingham’s biggest and best beer festival, runs from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 27 at the corner of Granary Ave & Chestnut St. in Bellingham.

▪ Hangover Helper Brunch, a brunch to conclude Bellingham Beer Week at 10 a.m. to Aslan Brewing’s Depot. The event will include a live DJ and brunch menu. Aslan Depot is at 1322 N. State St. in Bellingham.

Bellingham events, trivia nights and live music

