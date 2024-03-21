What Yahoo editors are shopping during Amazon's Big Spring Sale
In case you haven't noticed, spring is officially here ... and so is Amazon's inaugural Big Spring Sale! The BSS is the retailer's attempt at a Prime Day-level shopping event during this oft-neglected retail season, and we're all over it. Yahoo's Life's editors have been hard at work to find the best deals and steals to be had during this price-cutting extravaganza — you can find those picks here — but we couldn't help snagging a few goodies for ourselves. C'mon, we're only human! So, with an eye toward self-care to spring cleaning to organizational helpers, here are some of the marvelous markdowns we made off with.
Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber$20$26Save $6
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum$170$269Save $99
NUXE Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Purpose Dry Oil$20$25Save $5
Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner$98$124Save $26
Fab totes 6 Pack Clothes Storage$22$42Save $20
EZBASICS Facial Steamer$36$42Save $6
Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Ultra Bath Multi Purpose Cleaner$6$9Save $3
Carrie McCabe, Senior Deals Editor
This viral cleaning favorite promises to get into all the nooks and crannies that elbow grease can't tackle alone — and with a lot less effort. I've been wanting to grab one for awhile, but now that it's on rare sale, it's time for me to strike, particularly as this is the time of year for a top-to-bottom home refresh. As the proud owner of a historic abode, there are a lot of little cracks and crevices for me to scrub clean (with, like, literal centuries of dust and grime accumulated), and I'm hoping this tool will be my spring-cleaning BFF for years to come. Plus, my colleague Britt Ross gave it a glowing review, and when she likes a product, you bet I listen!
Britt Ross, Deals Editor
My cheap old robovac is becoming less effective by the day, and I think it might be time for me to finally upgrade to a Roomba. Lucky for me, this highly rated model is down to just $170 (from $269), which is pretty insaneffor an iRobot. In addition to all the bells and whistles, like advanced sensors and auto-scheduling features, I'm most excited by its supposed 90-minute run time — more than long enough to clean all of my floors before needing a charge!
Julia Webb, Commerce Manager
I've heard nothing but good things about this multipurpose French oil! The 98% natural formula can be used from head to toe, but I plan on pampering my arms and legs all spring and summer for a non-greasy glow. It's also lightweight enough to apply to the ends of your hair, so I'm psyched to tame flyaways and hydrate my dry ends.
Kristin Granero, Home & Garden Editor
This Amazon No. 1 bestseller is a marvel for keeping rugs and upholsteries in tip-top shape. It's also incredibly easy to use, super compact and failry lightweight. Check out my full review to learn — and see! — how I recently relied on it to rejuvenate one of my precious throw rugs.
Izabella Zaydenberg, Deputy Editor
I use these storage cubes for literally everything: bedding, clothes, shoes and various and sundry seasonal items. I always stock up whenever they’re on sale and this set of six is for $15 (down from $42) is an absolute steal.
Jennifer Romolini, Senior Beauty Editor
In just 10 minutes a day, this compact, highly efficient system deeply moisturizes skin and unclogs pores. Also: The steam is especially soothing (particularly when you add a drop or two of a favorite essential oil) and it's great for hydrating your sinuses too. Face steamers have been a secret weapon for aestheticians forever — most facialists use them — and this one has garnered nearly 20,000 5-star reviews. Add to that an 84%-off (!) markdown and it's dang near irresistible.
Rory Halperin, Senior Commerce Editor, Branded Content & Special Projects
I have used Mr. Clean Magic Eraser products for a long time, but I'm newly obsessed with this one that's specifically made for the bathroom — it combines the tried-and-true Magic Eraser power with a time-honored foaming cleanser to really scrub the dirt away. I use it on the sink, bathtub, floor tiles and even the outside of the toilet bowl. It gets rid of soap scum, makeup and other stains that I thought wouldn't come out. Everything is nice and shiny when I'm done. It's a miracle worker!
