What Yahoo editors are shopping during Amazon's Big Spring Sale

In case you haven't noticed, spring is officially here ... and so is Amazon's inaugural Big Spring Sale! The BSS is the retailer's attempt at a Prime Day-level shopping event during this oft-neglected retail season, and we're all over it. Yahoo's Life's editors have been hard at work to find the best deals and steals to be had during this price-cutting extravaganza — you can find those picks here — but we couldn't help snagging a few goodies for ourselves. C'mon, we're only human! So, with an eye toward self-care to spring cleaning to organizational helpers, here are some of the marvelous markdowns we made off with.

Carrie McCabe, Senior Deals Editor

Rubbermaid Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $20 $26 Save $6 This viral cleaning favorite promises to get into all the nooks and crannies that elbow grease can't tackle alone — and with a lot less effort. I've been wanting to grab one for awhile, but now that it's on rare sale, it's time for me to strike, particularly as this is the time of year for a top-to-bottom home refresh. As the proud owner of a historic abode, there are a lot of little cracks and crevices for me to scrub clean (with, like, literal centuries of dust and grime accumulated), and I'm hoping this tool will be my spring-cleaning BFF for years to come. Plus, my colleague Britt Ross gave it a glowing review, and when she likes a product, you bet I listen! $20 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $20 at Lowe's

Britt Ross, Deals Editor

iRobot iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum $170 $269 Save $99 My cheap old robovac is becoming less effective by the day, and I think it might be time for me to finally upgrade to a Roomba. Lucky for me, this highly rated model is down to just $170 (from $269), which is pretty insaneffor an iRobot. In addition to all the bells and whistles, like advanced sensors and auto-scheduling features, I'm most excited by its supposed 90-minute run time — more than long enough to clean all of my floors before needing a charge! $170 at Amazon

Julia Webb, Commerce Manager

Kristin Granero, Home & Garden Editor

Izabella Zaydenberg, Deputy Editor

Jennifer Romolini, Senior Beauty Editor

Ezbasics EZBASICS Facial Steamer $36 $42 Save $6 In just 10 minutes a day, this compact, highly efficient system deeply moisturizes skin and unclogs pores. Also: The steam is especially soothing (particularly when you add a drop or two of a favorite essential oil) and it's great for hydrating your sinuses too. Face steamers have been a secret weapon for aestheticians forever — most facialists use them — and this one has garnered nearly 20,000 5-star reviews. Add to that an 84%-off (!) markdown and it's dang near irresistible. $36 at Amazon

Rory Halperin, Senior Commerce Editor, Branded Content & Special Projects

Mr. Clean Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Ultra Bath Multi Purpose Cleaner $6 $9 Save $3 I have used Mr. Clean Magic Eraser products for a long time, but I'm newly obsessed with this one that's specifically made for the bathroom — it combines the tried-and-true Magic Eraser power with a time-honored foaming cleanser to really scrub the dirt away. I use it on the sink, bathtub, floor tiles and even the outside of the toilet bowl. It gets rid of soap scum, makeup and other stains that I thought wouldn't come out. Everything is nice and shiny when I'm done. It's a miracle worker! $6 at Amazon

