What to buy from Pottery Barn’s big End of Season Sale, according to a former staffer
Act fast: There are only 3 more days to save up to 50% off with free shipping.
Didn’t find everything you were hoping for under the Christmas tree? Or maybe you realized your house was missing a few essentials while holiday hosting? After-Christmas sales are a great opportunity to fill in any gaps, stock up for next season or just get your home in gear. Pottery Barn's biggest sale of the year is on now, and the End of Year event includes markdowns up to 50% off, plus free shipping.
From the coziest bedding and throws to room-making rugs and furniture — and let’s not forget festive dinnerware and decor for New Year’s! — read on for some of my top picks, a home editor who shops, tests and researches home goods for a living. I also used to work at Pottery Barn, so I know which items are especially ripe for the picking.
Bedding and throws
First up: This bestselling sherpa throw available in four colors. I own several and I frequently gift them to almost everyone I know (read my personal ode). It’s comfy and reversible — offering two textures and styles in one — and now on sale for about as low as it goes. The brand’s pom-pom and diamond-ridge sherpas are also worth a look.
For something a bit more luxe, this bestselling faux fur throw is as plush as it gets. It's now marked down over 30% off in beautiful Ivory (soft cream) and Mushroom (rich brown). Complete the cozy look by adding the matching pillows to your cart, as well. The Hayes throw, another bestseller, is also a great option for adding a pop of color in winter or early spring.
This beautiful, durable handknit pillow — on sale for over 50% off — adds an earthy touch to any space. And when winter is over, you can use the pillow outside on your deck or patio. The popular Daria pillow, also marked down, is another versatile pick if you're looking for an indoor/outdoor accent.
Pottery Barn’s Stewart pattern is a winter classic, beloved by homeowners and guests alike. Scoop up a set of crisp percale sheets (last time I checked, the Queen size was down nearly $50) or consider a duvet cover (down over 50%) to invoke nostalgia all season long.
This velvet quilt is another home decor staple, adored for its luxurious velvet fabric and intricate lattice stitching. And right now, you can scoop up a Full/Queen in the brand’s popular Loden shade, which tends to sell out pretty regularly, for $90 off.
Dining and entertaining
Add a hint of whimsy to your morning coffee routine with these adorable and incredibly photogenic mugs, available in gnome, reindeer and Santa patterns. They’re handpainted (meaning each piece is one-of-a-kind), as well as microwave- and dishwasher-safe for easy maintenance. They're marked down to only $9 a pop right now.
This tree-shaped serving platter is another one of my seasonal favorites. It looks beautiful on a holiday or wintry tablescape, makes the perfect gift for a loved one or host, and is currently on sale for only $41, down from $59. Pottery Barn’s ‘Joy’ platter is another seasonal staple that tends to come around every year and sell out quickly. Grab it while you can for more than 40% off.
This bestselling dinnerware collection will give any dining room that cozy cabin feel thanks to the colorful decorations featuring snowmen and woodland friends. It tends to go fairly quickly so I was surprised to see the full dinnerware set available for almost $60 off. The tablecloth and napkins are also great for those who want to add a touch of magic without taking up too much storage space. The Tahoe Fair Isle and Rustic Reindeer collections are also both on sale and going fast.
If you still don’t own whisky glasses, this set from Pottery Barn’s collaboration with Sweet July makes it easier than ever to, well, make it a double. Score two beautifully etched glasses, along with a decanter, for only $59 for a limited time.
For something a bit more vibrant, it doesn’t get much more dazzling than these discounted bright red coupes. Crafted of blown recycled glass, these glasses can turn any evening into a special occasion. Hosting New Year’s Eve? This Champagne Tower Set and ‘Cheers’ sign are pretty much guaranteed to light up the night.
Indoor and outdoor decor
There’s something about receiving a nice picture frame that feels special, especially when it comes bearing a favorite memory. This rope-style version — available in gold and silver and starting at less than $24 — looks more expensive than it is and seamlessly blends with a range of aesthetics. If you're looking for something more minimal, check out this modern brass style. Want to add texture and visual interest? Go with this woven rope design.
I was excited to see Pottery Barn’s bestselling ‘Nadia Bone’ frames included in their big End Of Year sale. They’re handcrafted by master artisans in India so each piece is truly unique. The ‘Sonia Bone’ and Mother of Pearl frames are also among my favorite items to give for birthdays, Mother’s Day and beyond.
“Inspired by the elegance and allure of found artifacts,” this captivating terracotta vase — now over 30% off — combines a rustic aesthetic with modern appeal. Fill it with flowers or display it as is (it doubles as decor). I also love the ‘Nouvel’ vase, made of recycled glass, for a glossier finish. Finish the look with some dried Pampas grass while it's over 50% off.
Whether you’re celebrating your first tree or looking for a way to spruce it up a bit, this set of mercury glass ornaments tell a compelling story. Scoop it up on sale now for $90 — each piece is less than $8. The 12 Days of Gnomes and Bottlebrush collections are marked down as well.
If you have the space, these beautiful rattan and metal wire deer — complete with LED lights — turn heads wherever they’re placed. And at 50% off, there’s never been a better time to buy.
Rugs and furniture
Bring in nature with this woven rug, which is handcrafted of 100% pure sisal and recommended (read: durable enough) for high-traffic areas. I especially like it for adding an earthy touch to entryways and longer hallways. The Kara Custom Sisal Rug is customizable and also on sale.
For a versatile pattern, consider this ‘Dovie’ persian-style rug, woven of 50% nylon and 50% wool blend and brimming with tonal florals. The discounted ‘Charli’ persian-style rug is another great pick for a bolder burst of color.
A Pottery Barn coffee table for less than $500 is pretty much unheard of. This style — on sale for about 50% off and made of mango wood and reclaimed pine — strikes the perfect balance between rustic and refined. The brand’s popular ‘Delaney’ table, $120 off, is another great option for something a bit more contemporary.
Warm up your living room or dining room with this charming console, which can be topped with a TV or decorative items like vases and books. It features variegated wood and reeded paneling for added texture. Three drawers and a bottom shelf also create additional storage space.
Pull up a seat with Pottery Barn's bestselling, saddle-style Tibetan Stool, which can be used to complete a breakfast nook. It'll come in handy when you have last-minute guests and need to make room for more.