What are celebrities drinking this season? From spicy margaritas to sparkling water, stars share their favorite cocktails and mocktails.

From spicy margaritas to sparkling water, we asked stars to weigh in on their favorite cocktails and mocktails. (Photos: Getty/Unsplash/Everett Collection/Illustrator, Aisha Yousaf)

Planning to ring in 2023 with a cocktail (or mocktail)? As the holiday season comes to a close, Dry January approaches and revelers plan their New Year's Eve drink menus, Yahoo Life chatted with celebrities about what they order when they head out for happy hour.

For the sober crowd, stars like Jennifer Garner and Drew Barrymore were quick to share their favorite non-alcoholic options — drinks that still make them feel festive, sans booze. But for those who choose to imbibe, there's one spirit that seems to get many in the mood to celebrate: tequila.

From mulled wine to margaritas, here's what's in the cocktail glasses of stars like Ayesha Curry and Andy Cohen.

Keke Palmer

For Keke Palmer, there's nothing better than a tequila and tonic. (Photos: Getty)

Nope actress Keke Palmer would pass on the gin and tonic, opting for a twist on the classic cocktail.

"I'm not a big fan of gin," she says. "Obviously, you know, gin and tonic is the most popular gag, but for me, I would say it's a tequila tonic. And the reason why is because I don't want all the sugar, love. Back in the day, I used to love an amaretto sour ... these days, I want something that's gone get the job done, honey, and move it on."

Joe Montana

Joe Montana is a fan of Japanese whiskey. (Phots: Getty/Unsplash)

For football legend Joe Montana, the best cocktail is one found close to home. "We have a little place down in Southern California close to Nobu and they make a Nobu Sidecar and [my wife] talked him into teaching her how to make the Nobu Sidecar with the Japanese whiskey," says Montana. "It's pretty exciting."

But his love of local beverages doesn't stop there. "There's also a restaurant up in the wine country in Saint Helena called back Cindy's Backstreet Kitchen that used to serve what they called a 'Tajin-tini.' They tried to take it off the menu and every time we went there we would order it anyway," he says. "So they put it back on the menu. It's a little bit different with a little cayenne pepper on the rim. It's pretty good."

Story continues

Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner says she keeps her evenings at home alcohol-free these days. (Photos: Getty)

"I love sparkling water with blueberry juice," Jennifer Garner tells Yahoo Life. "That is my end-of-day drink because I've really realized I don't need a glass of wine. I don't, and I think during the pandemic we just kind of got used to having a glass of wine to tell us the day is over and we made it."

"I kind of switched to wine being a once-a-week thing," she continues, "and sparkling water with blueberry is delicious."

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore's favorite drink? A non-alcoholic spicy margarita. (Photos: Getty/Unsplash)

Drew Barrymore may have given up drinking, but that doesn't mean she can't appreciate a well-flavored margarita. "I love a spicy margarita," she says. "I don't like it sweet, so I have to order it with no alcohol, no sugar, super hot with jalapeños."

"I'm really into throwing Tabasco in, and a lot of lemons, limes, citrus and burnt Himalayan smokey salt or Tajin or sea salt on the top," she adds. "And I think people love when I order it, they don't think I'm high-maintenance at all."

Ayesha Curry

Mulled wine is a winter must-have for Ayesha Curry. (Photos: Getty)

Winter temperatures cause Ayesha Curry to bring out one of her favorite cocktails. "I have been loving mulled wine," she says. "I think because it's really chilly here ... the warmth of a good mulled wine, I think, has been hitting the spot for me."

But when she's not drinking alcohol, there's another go-to for Curry. "I love anything with elderflower," she says. "There's this elderflower carbonated water that I love to mix with just a little bit of lime, some ice and a couple dashes of bitters, you feel like you're having an actual cocktail."

Angus Cloud

Angus Cloud says he's a margarita fan. (Photos: Getty)

"Probably, if I'm drinking a cocktail, it's something like a margarita — not frozen, on the rocks," says the Euphoria star.

"I've never had the Slurpee margarita," he says of frozen versions of the drink. "I think I've seen people drink it, but I like the classic. I don't like them real salty, so maybe I should try a sugar rim, it sounds alright."

Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen is a Fresca and tequila guy. (Photos: Getty)

Andy Cohen has been drinking his favorite cocktail on the air for quite some time. "If you know anything about me, you know I've been drinking Fresca and tequila together for forever," he says. "I've been calling it a Fres-quila. As far as I'm concerned, I invented this drink."

"It not only tastes really great, but for those of us who love to celebrate but are looking at what we're drinking … it's two totally different planets compared to the sugar you're gonna get in a margarita," he continues.

Wellness, parenting, body image and more: Get to know the who behind the hoo with Yahoo Life’s newsletter. Sign up here.