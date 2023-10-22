'Extremely powerful': This stellar cordless vac with 1,400+ five-star reviews is on sale for just $110
What is it?
If your spring cleaning has been moved to fall, now's the time to get started. And get started with the Whall 4-In-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. Lightweight, yet powerful, this highly-rated appliance can handle everything from dust and dirt to crumbs and pet hair. Plus, its cordless design means you won't be tripping over any pesky cables or frantically looking for a free outlet. But perhaps best of all, it's currently on sale for just $110 at Amazon, down from $150.
Numbers don't lie, so get a load of these: 250-watt brushless motor, 22 kPa suction, 53 mins runtime on a single charge, 8-cell battery, three suction modes and four-layer filtration system — all for $110.
Why is it a good deal?
This highly rated 4-In-1 Cordless Stick Vac from the folks at Whall is down to an impressive $110 ($40 off) when you apply the on-page coupon. And as it says in the name, for this price it's like getting four vacuums in one. We've yet to see it drop lower than this in months, so do yourself a favor and jump on this sale, stat.
Why do I need this?
Here's a case of "less" is more, as in "cordless" and "brushless," the former making this model easily navigable in and out of corners, deep inside closets and lickety-split on stairways; the latter for providing quiet, smooth operation and allowing you to clean your floors without aggravating your family members who are trying to read or get their binge-watch on.
And when you're done sucking up the schmutz, you'll stay done: Its cyclone tech and four-layer, high-density filtration system will get rid of 99.9% of the finest dust and particles. Which means that not only is it keeping your floors pristine, it's helping to keep the very air you breathe impurity-free. (And, oh yeah: This amazing deal also includes an extra HEPA filter, so there!)
What reviewers say
But don't believe us — check out the 1,400+ five-star reviews!
This customer with a shaggy dog story revealed: "I have a 45 lb. Siberian husky. That should be enough said but I'll elaborate a little. This little vacuum does it all. Gets all the dog hair and the grit that she tracks in. So, so lightweight and easy to swivel around all my hardwood and tile. I do have to empty a couple of times before finishing, but that's very easy. Gets all the way under my bed without having to remove a heavy motor piece like on my Shark vacuum. The lightest of the three settings has been all I've needed so far." (Psst: If you really hate dealing with dirt and dust, this highly rated iRobot Roomba is self-emptying and also on sale!)
"This stick vacuum should be renamed to the Swivel Master 3000...It's awesome!" boasts this happy homemaker. "It moves around my dining table like a truffle pig in spring...I love how you can just grab it quick and clean up the five million crumbs my kids leave behind after every meal. I can finally vacuum the stairs every other day with ease. It’s light, it’s easy, you only need medium speed to pick up most stuff."
"My only wish," revealed one: "[That] the handle was about six inches longer." However, they went on to say, "Would purchase again. Very pleasantly surprised. It's light, maneuverable, and does a good job. I was looking for something without a cord for quick pickups (I have two big dogs and need to vacuum daily) and this definitely fits the bill."
"This vacuum is like ... AMAZING," raved this satisfied shopper. "We had a $200+ vacuum that literally broke two months in and then didn’t have replacement parts available, so we had to find and buy a whole new vacuum. I was wary since this one isn’t a name brand, but BUY IT. We set it up in under 10 minutes, it came charged and we vacuumed our entire apartment and FILLED this vacuum. And we’re clean people." (Well, you are now...)
Could over a thousand five-star Amazon reviewers be wrong? We think not.
And when it comes to wiping up wet messes on your floor? These ingenious mop slippers are just the coolest things ever invented:
No more lugging out a big mop and bucket — clean while you walk!
"These mop slippers are my new favorite find," wrote one Yahoo staffer. "I slip them on each morning when I get out of bed, and my feet feel warm and cared for. Throughout the day they get me off my butt and onto my feet. Instead of noting (with dread) a smattering of crumbs or a film of dust, I attack it on my way to check the mail or while making lunch."
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:
Auto
ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner 2.0$32
Suuson Car Phone Mount$12$17Save $5 with coupon
Anzhixiu Car Neck Pillow$13$32Save $19 with coupon
Hotor Car Trash Can$5$18Save $13 with coupon
ColorCoral Cleaning Gel$7$12Save $5
AstroAI Tire Inflator$28$45Save $17
DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter$42$79Save $37 with coupon
Noco Boost Plus Car Battery Jump Starter$100$125Save $25
VacLife Tire Inflator$22$46Save $24 with coupon
Vacuums
Inse Cordless Vacuum$100$450Save $350
Zcwa Robot Vacuum$130$600Save $470 with coupon
Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Vacuum$130$250Save $120
Inse Cordless 6-in-1 Rechargeable Stick Vacuum Cleaner$100$450Save $350
Yeedi Robot Vacuum$120$300Save $180 with coupon
Okp K3 Robot Vacuum$92$140Save $48
Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner$168$240Save $72
Kitchen
Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener$10$30Save $20
Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set$25$65Save $40
Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set$137$345Save $208
KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Mat$14$36Save $22 with coupon
Crock-Pot Large 8 Quart Programmable Slow Cooker$70$100Save $30
Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer$120
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker$90$100Save $10
Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer$15$30Save $15
Nepresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Maker by De'Longhi$174$209Save $35
Martha Stewart Lockton Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set$133$180Save $47
Home
Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, Set of 2$24$50Save $26 with coupon
Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls, 6-Pack$19$30Save $11 with coupon
Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Bed Pillow$30$60Save $30
Losuy Cordless Electric Spin Scrubber$50$70Save $20
CGK Unlimited Sheet Set, Queen$28$50Save $22 with coupon
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase, Set of 2$6$12Save $6
Contour Swan Original Body Pillow$60$80Save $20
Yankee Candle Home Sweet Home Scented Candle$17$31Save $14
Martha Stewart 100% Cotton Bath Towels, Set of 6$50$60Save $10
Serta 9-Inch Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Queen$350$499Save $149
Levoit Air Purifier$40$50Save $10 with coupon
O-Cedar ProMist MAX Spray Mop$33$48Save $15
Eddie Bauer Throw Blanket$17$30Save $13
Flash Furniture Ergonomic Office Chair$118$300Save $182
Roundfire Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit$23$40Save $17
Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber$17$20Save $3
FiPlus PowerGrip T9 Grabber Tool$10$20Save $10
Stardrops — the Pink Stuff$5$6Save $1
Chom Chom Roller$25$32Save $7