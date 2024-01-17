West Elm's faux-fur throw feels like a soft, warm hug and won't shed, fade or thin

Winter is the season of nesting, and there's no better way to feather your nest than with a luxe faux-fur throw. It instantly elevates a room, adding texture and sophistication. And more important, it instantly warms you, making a chilly night curled up with Netflix (solo or with company) even more delicious.

Of course, not all faux fur is equal. Budget options tend to shed and thin, leaving a shaggy mess. This is a category where you want to make the right choice. I've found that West Elm has the most premium, plush, long-lasting faux-fur throws — they literally last a lifetime.

These West Elm's throws come in the standard size retail for $109; the larger size goes for $219.

West Elm West Elm Faux Fur Ombre Throws (Standard) Available in standard or oversize and three colors, these faux-fur blankets are some of the warmest and most luxurious you'll find. I've owned mine for more than three years, and after constant use each fall and winter, it still looks brand new. $109 at West Elm

Speaking from personal experience, some cheaper faux-fur throw blankets feel very thin and start shedding within a couple of months. The West Elm throws are the only heavyweight faux-fur throw blankets I've used that are actually worth their price. They hold up year after year — and they continue to look and feel just as thick and full as they do in the photos.

I'm not just pulling this assessment out of thin air. I've owned the oversize West Elm faux-fur ombre throw in mocha for more than three years, and it's held up beautifully with no shedding or fading.

The rich mocha color has remained robust, and the long, silky fibers have maintained their softness to this day. I loved the blanket so much that, after moving at the beginning of 2021, I purchased a second one in the brand's beautiful feather gray color.

Gorgeous as a decor accessory, these throws have a substantial weight; they feel like a hug when draped across your body. And they're so luxe, they actually look like real fur.

But what I love most about these blankets is that they're available in a longer length (60 by 80 inches) that can cover my entire 6-foot-2 frame, from the top of my neck to the bottom of my feet. Most tall folks can attest that the majority of throws on the market aren't created with taller buyers in mind.

Perfect for tossing on beds, sofas and chairs — and for giving a guest room the feel of a high-end hotel —these faux fur West Elm throws will not disappoint. Treat yourself. My guess is you'll get plenty of use out of your new throw this winter and for many winters to come. And who knows? You may love it so much that, like me, you add another to your collection one day.

Shop now while both sizes are still in stock — they're going fast. Happy cuddling!