West Branch juniors win adirondack chair contest

West Branch High School juniors James Mincks and Mitchell Hofmann were sitting pretty after the recent Adirondack Chair Competition hosted by the Builders Associations of Eastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania.

Mincks took first place, earning a $1,000 gift card to Power Tool and Supply, and Hofmann took second, winning a $500 gift card.

Mincks and Hofmann, in the construction class under the guidance of their instructor Rodger Sharp, spent countless hours during class and beyond crafting their chairs.

Utilizing treated dimensional lumber and adhering to the blueprint outlined in their class Project Book 2, Mincks and Hofmann poured their creativity and expertise into their first participation in the contest.

The young men will retain their chairs, and said they plan to use their winnings to invest in new power tools.

