What were the most and least visited state parks in Wisconsin in 2023?

State parks and trails in Wisconsin continued to see high visitor numbers in 2023.

While not as high as the immediate post-pandemic stats of 2021, people are getting outside to explore the best natural wonders and outdoor experiences the Dairy State has to offer.

While the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources tracks visitor and user numbers as best it can, it can only estimate numbers at most of its parks. Still, the numbers provide a picture of where the best places are and when to go, when you might see crowds and where you might find a bit more solitude.

Here is what you should know about the 2023 state park visitors stats.

Are park visits up in Wisconsin?

Overall, yes. Wisconsin parks and trails saw an estimated 20,296,960 visitors in 2023. That's an increase of over 320,000 compared to 2022. However, it is actually much less than 2021, which saw an estimated 21,476,124, or nearly 1.2 million more people venturing to public lands coming out of the coronavirus pandemic that year.

What were the most visited state parks in Wisconsin?

The most-visited parks in the last three years have been pretty much the same. They include popular vacation and trip destinations like Devil's Lake, Peninsula, Governor Dodge and Willow River state parks. State forests also top the list with Kettle Moraine's Southern Unit and Lapham Peak Unit, which draw big crowds year round from their surrounding metro areas: Milwaukee, Madison and Chicago.

The most-visited parks have remained steady at the top for the last three years except for one that has had a notable drop: Governor Earl Peshtigo River State Forest. It sits in the 11th spot in 2023, but with a significant dropoff since 2021 when it saw 861,670 estimated visitors, making it the sixth most popular park that year. Those visits declined to 719,065 in 2022 and and even further to 566,685 in 2023.

Parks that are also just outside the top 10 include: Kettle Moraine State Forest Pike Lake Unit, Lakeshore State Park, Mirror Lake State, Park Black River State Forest, Hartman Creek State Park, Perrot State Park and Richard Bong State Recreation Area.

Here are the estimates for the most-visited parks in Wisconsin in 2023.

Park Estimated Visitor Numbers Busiest Month Devil's Lake State Park 2,373,384 July (467,138) Kettle Moraine State Forest-Southern Unit 1,499,083 July (168,839) Peninsula State Park 1,203,761 July (235,697) Governor Dodge State Park 689,796 July (132,675) High Cliff State Park 686,569 July (102,225) Willow River State Park 669,793 July (117,164) Kohler-Andrae State Park 632,269 July (121,464) Lapham Peak Unit Kettle Moraine State Forest 623,595 October (68,124) Kettle Moraine State Forest-Northern Unit 597,169 July (107,793) Rib Mountain State Park 593,504 January (66,562)

What were the least visited parks in Wisconsin?

For those looking for trails or campgrounds they can have to themselves, these places might offer the best chances in the state.

Here are the estimates for the least visited parks in Wisconsin in 2023.

Park Estimated Visitors Busiest Month Straight Lake State Park 7,406 July (1,191) Menominee River Recreation Area 11,627 July (2,016) Tower Hill State Park 14,295 July (3,494) Lizard Mound State Park 18,301 August (2,709) Sauk Prairie Rec Area 26,836 March (4,753) Governor Knowles State Forest 28,689 July (5,702) Natural Bridge State Park 34,346 October (5,134) Mill Bluff State Park 36,660 August (8,576) Rock Island State Park 37,855 August (10,261) Merrick State Park 57,291 August (13,335)

What are the busiest months to visit Wisconsin Parks?

It shouldn't be a surprise that the most popular times at Wisconsin state parks and trails are the warmer months between June and August. Unsurprisingly, the colder months are the least popular times to visit.

Here are the overall visitor numbers for all state trails and parks in Wisconsin by month.

Month Estimated Visitors January 680,434 February 724,281 March 698,998 April 1,087,200 May 2,210,520 June 2,896,282 July 3,309,767 August 2,914,431 September 2,209,444 October 1,834,077 November 979,371 December 752,158

What were the most-utilized state trails?

These are the most-utilized trails, according to the DNR.

State Trail Estimated Users Busiest Month Glacial Drumlin State Trail East 239,219 October (28,370) Military Ridge State Trail 206,300 July (37,000) Badger State Trail 186,728 September (32,000) Hank Aaron State Trail 142,122 June (22,992) Sugar River State Trail 88,017 June (30,000) Bearskin-Hiawatha State Trail 85,049 February (12,130) Red Cedar State Trail 77,160 September (8,230) Chippewa River State Trail 57,545 September (8,120) Elroy-Sparta State Trail 49,083 September (7,191) La Crosse River State Trail 48,254 September (6,638) "400" State Trail 44,494 September (6,417) Great River State Trail 43,277 July (6,937) Buffalo River State Trail 38,188 October (4,150)

