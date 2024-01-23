What were the most and least visited state parks in Wisconsin in 2023?
State parks and trails in Wisconsin continued to see high visitor numbers in 2023.
While not as high as the immediate post-pandemic stats of 2021, people are getting outside to explore the best natural wonders and outdoor experiences the Dairy State has to offer.
While the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources tracks visitor and user numbers as best it can, it can only estimate numbers at most of its parks. Still, the numbers provide a picture of where the best places are and when to go, when you might see crowds and where you might find a bit more solitude.
Here is what you should know about the 2023 state park visitors stats.
Are park visits up in Wisconsin?
Overall, yes. Wisconsin parks and trails saw an estimated 20,296,960 visitors in 2023. That's an increase of over 320,000 compared to 2022. However, it is actually much less than 2021, which saw an estimated 21,476,124, or nearly 1.2 million more people venturing to public lands coming out of the coronavirus pandemic that year.
What were the most visited state parks in Wisconsin?
The most-visited parks in the last three years have been pretty much the same. They include popular vacation and trip destinations like Devil's Lake, Peninsula, Governor Dodge and Willow River state parks. State forests also top the list with Kettle Moraine's Southern Unit and Lapham Peak Unit, which draw big crowds year round from their surrounding metro areas: Milwaukee, Madison and Chicago.
The most-visited parks have remained steady at the top for the last three years except for one that has had a notable drop: Governor Earl Peshtigo River State Forest. It sits in the 11th spot in 2023, but with a significant dropoff since 2021 when it saw 861,670 estimated visitors, making it the sixth most popular park that year. Those visits declined to 719,065 in 2022 and and even further to 566,685 in 2023.
Parks that are also just outside the top 10 include: Kettle Moraine State Forest Pike Lake Unit, Lakeshore State Park, Mirror Lake State, Park Black River State Forest, Hartman Creek State Park, Perrot State Park and Richard Bong State Recreation Area.
Here are the estimates for the most-visited parks in Wisconsin in 2023.
Park
Estimated Visitor Numbers
Busiest Month
Devil's Lake State Park
2,373,384
July (467,138)
Kettle Moraine State Forest-Southern Unit
1,499,083
July (168,839)
Peninsula State Park
1,203,761
July (235,697)
Governor Dodge State Park
689,796
July (132,675)
High Cliff State Park
686,569
July (102,225)
Willow River State Park
669,793
July (117,164)
Kohler-Andrae State Park
632,269
July (121,464)
Lapham Peak Unit Kettle Moraine State Forest
623,595
October (68,124)
Kettle Moraine State Forest-Northern Unit
597,169
July (107,793)
Rib Mountain State Park
593,504
January (66,562)
What were the least visited parks in Wisconsin?
For those looking for trails or campgrounds they can have to themselves, these places might offer the best chances in the state.
Here are the estimates for the least visited parks in Wisconsin in 2023.
Park
Estimated Visitors
Busiest Month
Straight Lake State Park
7,406
July (1,191)
Menominee River Recreation Area
11,627
July (2,016)
Tower Hill State Park
14,295
July (3,494)
Lizard Mound State Park
18,301
August (2,709)
Sauk Prairie Rec Area
26,836
March (4,753)
Governor Knowles State Forest
28,689
July (5,702)
Natural Bridge State Park
34,346
October (5,134)
Mill Bluff State Park
36,660
August (8,576)
Rock Island State Park
37,855
August (10,261)
Merrick State Park
57,291
August (13,335)
What are the busiest months to visit Wisconsin Parks?
It shouldn't be a surprise that the most popular times at Wisconsin state parks and trails are the warmer months between June and August. Unsurprisingly, the colder months are the least popular times to visit.
Here are the overall visitor numbers for all state trails and parks in Wisconsin by month.
Month
Estimated Visitors
January
680,434
February
724,281
March
698,998
April
1,087,200
May
2,210,520
June
2,896,282
July
3,309,767
August
2,914,431
September
2,209,444
October
1,834,077
November
979,371
December
752,158
What were the most-utilized state trails?
These are the most-utilized trails, according to the DNR.
State Trail
Estimated Users
Busiest Month
Glacial Drumlin State Trail East
239,219
October (28,370)
Military Ridge State Trail
206,300
July (37,000)
Badger State Trail
186,728
September (32,000)
Hank Aaron State Trail
142,122
June (22,992)
Sugar River State Trail
88,017
June (30,000)
Bearskin-Hiawatha State Trail
85,049
February (12,130)
Red Cedar State Trail
77,160
September (8,230)
Chippewa River State Trail
57,545
September (8,120)
Elroy-Sparta State Trail
49,083
September (7,191)
La Crosse River State Trail
48,254
September (6,638)
"400" State Trail
44,494
September (6,417)
Great River State Trail
43,277
July (6,937)
Buffalo River State Trail
38,188
October (4,150)
