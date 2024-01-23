What were the most and least visited state parks in Wisconsin in 2023?

Drew Dawson, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
·5 min read
Peninsula State Park's Eagle Tower in Door County includes a 850-foot access ramp to the upper deck.
Peninsula State Park's Eagle Tower in Door County includes a 850-foot access ramp to the upper deck.

State parks and trails in Wisconsin continued to see high visitor numbers in 2023.

While not as high as the immediate post-pandemic stats of 2021, people are getting outside to explore the best natural wonders and outdoor experiences the Dairy State has to offer.

While the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources tracks visitor and user numbers as best it can, it can only estimate numbers at most of its parks. Still, the numbers provide a picture of where the best places are and when to go, when you might see crowds and where you might find a bit more solitude.

Here is what you should know about the 2023 state park visitors stats.

Are park visits up in Wisconsin?

Overall, yes. Wisconsin parks and trails saw an estimated 20,296,960 visitors in 2023. That's an increase of over 320,000 compared to 2022. However, it is actually much less than 2021, which saw an estimated 21,476,124, or nearly 1.2 million more people venturing to public lands coming out of the coronavirus pandemic that year.

What were the most visited state parks in Wisconsin?

The most-visited parks in the last three years have been pretty much the same. They include popular vacation and trip destinations like Devil's Lake, Peninsula, Governor Dodge and Willow River state parks. State forests also top the list with Kettle Moraine's Southern Unit and Lapham Peak Unit, which draw big crowds year round from their surrounding metro areas: Milwaukee, Madison and Chicago.

The most-visited parks have remained steady at the top for the last three years except for one that has had a notable drop: Governor Earl Peshtigo River State Forest. It sits in the 11th spot in 2023, but with a significant dropoff since 2021 when it saw 861,670 estimated visitors, making it the sixth most popular park that year. Those visits declined to 719,065 in 2022 and and even further to 566,685 in 2023.

Parks that are also just outside the top 10 include: Kettle Moraine State Forest Pike Lake Unit, Lakeshore State Park, Mirror Lake State, Park Black River State Forest, Hartman Creek State Park, Perrot State Park and Richard Bong State Recreation Area.

Here are the estimates for the most-visited parks in Wisconsin in 2023.

Park

Estimated Visitor Numbers

Busiest Month

Devil's Lake State Park

2,373,384

July (467,138)

Kettle Moraine State Forest-Southern Unit

1,499,083

July (168,839)

Peninsula State Park

1,203,761

July (235,697)

Governor Dodge State Park

689,796

July (132,675)

High Cliff State Park

686,569

July (102,225)

Willow River State Park

669,793

July (117,164)

Kohler-Andrae State Park

632,269

July (121,464)

Lapham Peak Unit Kettle Moraine State Forest

623,595

October (68,124)

Kettle Moraine State Forest-Northern Unit

597,169

July (107,793)

Rib Mountain State Park

593,504

January (66,562)

More: These are Wisconsin's most popular public campgrounds, according to DNR data

What were the least visited parks in Wisconsin?

For those looking for trails or campgrounds they can have to themselves, these places might offer the best chances in the state.

Here are the estimates for the least visited parks in Wisconsin in 2023.

Park

Estimated Visitors

Busiest Month

Straight Lake State Park

7,406

July (1,191)

Menominee River Recreation Area

11,627

July (2,016)

Tower Hill State Park

14,295

July (3,494)

Lizard Mound State Park

18,301

August (2,709)

Sauk Prairie Rec Area

26,836

March (4,753)

Governor Knowles State Forest

28,689

July (5,702)

Natural Bridge State Park

34,346

October (5,134)

Mill Bluff State Park

36,660

August (8,576)

Rock Island State Park

37,855

August (10,261)

Merrick State Park

57,291

August (13,335)

More: 'The raccoons are fearless': We found the worst bad reviews of Wisconsin's state parks and natural wonders

What are the busiest months to visit Wisconsin Parks?

It shouldn't be a surprise that the most popular times at Wisconsin state parks and trails are the warmer months between June and August. Unsurprisingly, the colder months are the least popular times to visit.

Here are the overall visitor numbers for all state trails and parks in Wisconsin by month.

Month

Estimated Visitors

January

680,434

February

724,281

March

698,998

April

1,087,200

May

2,210,520

June

2,896,282

July

3,309,767

August

2,914,431

September

2,209,444

October

1,834,077

November

979,371

December

752,158

What were the most-utilized state trails?

These are the most-utilized trails, according to the DNR.

State Trail

Estimated Users

Busiest Month

Glacial Drumlin State Trail East

239,219

October (28,370)

Military Ridge State Trail

206,300

July (37,000)

Badger State Trail

186,728

September (32,000)

Hank Aaron State Trail

142,122

June (22,992)

Sugar River State Trail

88,017

June (30,000)

Bearskin-Hiawatha State Trail

85,049

February (12,130)

Red Cedar State Trail

77,160

September (8,230)

Chippewa River State Trail

57,545

September (8,120)

Elroy-Sparta State Trail

49,083

September (7,191)

La Crosse River State Trail

48,254

September (6,638)

"400" State Trail

44,494

September (6,417)

Great River State Trail

43,277

July (6,937)

Buffalo River State Trail

38,188

October (4,150)

Drew Dawson can be reached at ddawson@jrn.com or 262-289-1324.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: What were the most, least popular state parks in Wisconsin in 2023?