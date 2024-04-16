Wendy's Is Selling Almost Its Entire Menu for $1 This Week

There are can't-miss deals on burgers, chicken sandwiches, and more.

Dotdash Meredith / Janet Maples

We're not the first to tell you that fast food has gotten more expensive. Between the controversial "dynamic pricing" models and franchises setting their own (often higher) prices, what used to be a cheap and cheerful treat has become just as expensive as any other restaurant. Luckily, some of our favorite chain restaurants are on our side, offering budget-friendly meal bundles and weekly, sometimes even month-long deals, on food to keep our families and our wallets happy.

This week, Wendy's is jumping on the bandwagon with a string of daily deals you won't want to miss.

Wendy's Has $1 Deals on Its Most Popular Menu Items This Week

Wendy's

As part of its "Dave’s Daily Dollar Deals" promotion, Wendy's is selling some of its most popular items for a buck this week. Starting April 15, the chain is offering up a different dollar deal every day through its app. Every day for a week, a different signature menu item will be available for just $1 with any purchase. And, unlike some other chains, they really mean one dollar.

The signature items on offer include Wendy's Crispy Chicken BLT, the Junior Bacon Cheeseburger, a small-sized chili, a medium fry, a 4-piece order of chicken nuggets, and a small Frosty.

To get your dollar deal, simply redeem the Dave’s Daily Dollar Deal found under the offers tab in the Wendy’s app. Whatever you do, be sure to get a seasonal Orange Dreamsicle Frosty to wash it all down.



Read the original article on All Recipes.