Wendy's is offering free fries on Fridays. Here's how to get yours in Delaware

TGIF will have a new meaning through the end of the year, starting Friday.

Wendy's will change things to Thank God it's FRYday.

The fast-food chain is offering any size french fry with any purchase on Fridays through the end of the year.

How to get free fries at Wendy's?

The free fries are available in the Wendy's app. Customers need to download the app and sign up for an account. Once that's done, customers can see the offer that can be used in a mobile order, or at the restaurant by loading the offer onto your card before scanning at the register.

Wendy's near me in Delaware?

Here's a list of the Wendy's locations in Delaware. If you are traveling outside the First State, you can locate Wendy's by going to their website or app.

2151 Kirkwood Hwy., near Elsmere

140 N. Dupont Hwy., near New Castle

30 Chestnut Hill Plaza, Ogletown

2423 Pulaski Hwy., Glasgow

4493 Coastal Hwy., Rehoboth Beach

4300 Kirkwood Hwy., Marshallton

10 N. Dupont Blvd., Smyrna

1596 S. Dupont Hwy., Dover

735 Middletown Warwick Rd., Middletown

1710 N. Dupont Hwy., Dover

90 University Dr., near Christiana

10 Possum Park Rd., near Newark

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Wendy's offering free french fries on Fridays. Here are the details