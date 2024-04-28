Wendy’s app offers free fries every Friday

ST. LOUIS — Starting April 19, Wendy’s app users can enjoy free fries every Friday. This offer applies to any size of fries with any app purchase, and it will continue until the end of the year.

Wendy’s is giving away free any size fries with any purchase every Friday through the end of the year in the Wendy’s app.

Squatting saga comes to an end in south St. Louis

This free, any-size fry deal is exclusive to the Wendy’s app. Users need to log in to the Wendy’s app or create an online account at Wendys.com. Once logged in, they can use the offer for a mobile order or at a restaurant by loading it onto their card and scanning it at the register.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.