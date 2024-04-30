Wellen Park hosts inaugural wellness event featuring mini-triathlon, yoga, fishing rodeo

More than 730 people participated in Wellen Park’s second annual Half Marathon and 5K on March 16. The inaugural Wellen Wellness event on May 18 is free and open to the public.

NORTH PORT — Wellen Park will host a daylong wellness and well-being event for residents and visitors on May 18.

Wellen Wellness will showcase multiple facets of health and well-being from fitness and finances to nutrition, motivation and more. The experience features informative workshops and activities for all ages, including a fishing rodeo, a mini-triathlon, yoga, doggie Olympics, live music, raffles and a silent dance party.

The fun begins at 7:30 a.m. and continues until 9 p.m. in Downtown Wellen, 19745 Wellen Park Blvd. The inaugural Wellen Wellness event is free and open to the public. Several activities require pre-registration online at wellenpark.com/events/wellen-wellness.

“We are very excited to offer this incredible opportunity and proud of how our community and businesses rallied together to provide so many options for participants to focus on their physical, financial, spiritual and emotional well-being,” said Rick Severance, president of Wellen Park.

At 7:30 a.m., cyclists, kayakers and runners take their mark for the Adventure Triathlon. The downtown course spans a 5K run, hybrid or mountain bike ride twice around Grand Lake and kayaking across the Grand Lake and back.

Hourly morning activities begin at 9 a.m. with a youth fishing rodeo presented by Kind Vibes Outfitters and Stocking Savvy, yoga on the lawn with the YMCA of Southwest Florida-Venice, and Bayside Pet Resort’s doggie agility course for leashed dogs.

Lectures and workshops

Lectures, workshops and demonstrations in Solis Hall are offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests can enter Capstan Financial Consulting Group’s raffle for a YETI cooler, attend a “Spring Self-Care & Confidence Shindig” at Florida Lakes Spa, enjoy paddle sports and e-bike demos by Kind Vibes Outfitters, attend classes presented by the YMCA and listen to the L.A. Ainger Middle School Band on the Solis Hall stage overlooking the Great Lawn.

Wellen Wellness’ workshops cover an array of topics with presentations by Venice Theatre, including information and signups for their summer series at Wellen Park; the Women’s Resource Center; and Grand Living at Wellen Park. Tara Gess, co-owner of Sound Alternative in Venice, provides insight into emotion and body code, a holistic healing solution for releasing trapped energy, while artist Matt Kittelson explores plants growing in the food forest at the Garden of the Arts in Englewood.

Special events continue after hours in downtown settings. The Banyan House, downtown’s flagship lakefront restaurant, hosts a ticketed bourbon and wine tasting from 4-6 p.m. at the Canopy Green. Dancers don wireless headphones for a two-hour silent dance party beginning at 7 p.m. Yogis enjoy sunset and sound during a yoga session with sound bowls on the Hammock Lawn.

Wellen Wellness sponsors and participants include Agility Physical Therapy, The Banyan House, Bayside Pet Resort, Beach Bum Timing, Capstan Financial Consulting Group, Florida Lakes Spa, Garden of the Arts, Grand Living, Kind Vibes Outfitters, L.A. Ainger Middle School Band, Seymour Orthodontics, Sound Alternative, Stocking Savvy, Venice Theatre, Women’s Resource Center, and YMCA of Southwest Florida-Venice.

For full event information, visit wellenpark.com/events/wellen-wellness. To learn more about Wellen Park, call 941-960-7805, go to wellenpark.com or visit the Welcome Center at 12275 Mercado Drive. The Welcome Center is open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Submitted by Laura Hardin

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Wellen Park in North Port to host inaugural daylong wellness event