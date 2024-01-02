Welcome the first babies born in Tallahassee hospitals in 2024

Baby Jasmine, born at 4:36 a.m. Jan. 1, 2024, weighing 6 lbs. 15 oz. in Leon County at HCA Florida Capital Hospital. Mom is Tlarissa Robinson.

Tallahassee hospitals welcomed the first new residents of 2024 bright and early on Monday with a few happy wails.

First up was baby Jasmine, born at 4:36 a.m. and weighing 6 lbs. 15 oz. at HCA Florida Capital Hospital. Mom is Tlarissa Robinson.

Robinson was a bit surprised when she went into labor on New Year’s Eve as Jasmine wasn’t due for another two weeks.

Baby Jasmine, born at 4:36 a.m. Jan. 1, 2024, weighing 6 lbs. 15 oz. in Leon County at HCA Florida Capital Hospital. Mom is Tlarissa Robinson.

Coming right behind at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare was Krew Cooper Alexander, arriving at 5:34 a.m. on New Year's morning, weighing 6 lbs., 7 oz. and measuring 20 inches in length, according to a press release from TMH. Born to Jessica and Kyle Alexander of Crawfordville, Krew is the third son in their all-boys crew.

“We have a 5 year old, a 2 year old and a 12-hour old,” joked Kyle. Kyle is a lineman and Jessica is a stay-at-home mom to Kaden, Jaxson and now Krew.

Krew Cooper Alexander arrived at 5:34 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2024, weighing 6 lbs., 7 oz. and measuring 20 inches in length. Born to Jessica and Kyle Alexander of Crawfordville, Krew is the third son in their all-boys crew.

All three of their sons were born at TMH. Jessica saw a lot of TMH on the last day of 2023 through admissions and discharges for contractions and high blood pressure. Already deemed a troublemaker, Jessica said Krew “decided he wanted to cause ruckus” at the end.

Krew Cooper Alexander was born at 5:34 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2024, weighing 6 lbs., 7 oz. and measuring 20 inches in length. Born to Jessica and Kyle Alexander of Crawfordville.

Jessica received a caesarean section. As a repeat caesarean in an urgent labor, the staff took precautions and comforted the couple.

“I’m happy he’s out and healthy! They made it an easy and smooth transition even though it was on the borderline of emergency,” Jessica Alexander said.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Meet the first babies born in Tallahassee on New Year's Day 2024