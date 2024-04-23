Here are this week's Vanderburgh County food and restaurant inspection reports

Food service and restaurant inspections are performed by the Vanderburgh County Health Department. The date listed in each record is the date the inspection occurred.

Mission BBQ, 1530 N Green River Road, March 20, No violations.

Xpress Pantry, 1015 N Main Street, March 20, No violations.

Just Rennie’s Catering at the Old Post Office, 100 NW Second Street, March 21, No violations.

PIZZA HUT #41513, 601 E Boonville New Harmony Road, March 21, No violations.

PaPa Johns #3681, 12414 Highway 41, March 18, No violations.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, 6636 E Lloyd Expressway, March 22, One non-critical violation: Employee not wearing proper hair restraint/beard guard.

The Peephole Bar & Grill, 201 Main Street, March 20, No violations.

The Granola Jar, 1033 Mt Pleasant Road Suite J, March 22, No violations.

Walmart #1263, 401 N Burkhardt Road, March 19, No violations.

Turoni’s, 408 N Main Street, March 20, No violations.

Thorntons #88, 6300 Morgan Avenue, March 18, No violations.

Thorntons #83, 701 S Green River Road, March 20, No violations.

Szechwan Restaurant, 669 N Green River Road, March 19, One non-critical violation: Food stored improperly on floor in cooler, Three critical violations: Raw chicken stored over ready to eat food in cooler, Hand sink in kitchen blocked inaccessible, Cooking area on line in need of cleaning.

Showplace Cinemas, 1801 Morgan Center Drive, March 22, No violations.

Schnucks #728, 3501 N Green River Road, March 20, One critical violation: Hand sink in meat department used for other things, One non-critical violation: Employee in deli area not wearing proper hair restraint for beard.

Red Lobster #0058, 4605 Bellemeade Avenue, March 21, One critical violation: Hand washing sink in the bar used for other purposes.

Rafferty’s, 1400 N Green River Road, March 20, No violations.

Outback Steakhouse #1519, 7201 E Indiana Street, March 18, Two non-critical violations: Dish machine not reaching required temperature for sanitizing, Employee restroom door lacking self-closing ability.

North Main Annex Gourmet Catering Deli, 701 N Main Street, March 20, No violations.

Motomart #4202, 1900 N Green River Road, March 19, No violations.

Circle S Mart #25, 2335 N Green River Road, March 19, No violations.

Bonkers, 11901 Petersburg Road, March 21, No violations.

Circle K #4700093, 300 S Green River Road, March 21, One non-critical violation: Drink storage room in need of cleaning.

Hornets Nest, 11845 Petersburg Road, March 21, Three non-critical violations: Cooks not wearing proper hair restraint for beards, Mop stored incorrectly at mop sink area, Raw chicken and beef stored on the floor in freezer.

Happy Garden, 1927 Pollack Avenue, March 18, No violations.

Gracie’s Chinese Cuisine, 12500 N Highway 41, March 20, One non-critical violation: Raw chicken stored improperly.

Golden Coral #683, 130 Cross Point Boulevard, March 21, No violations.

The Deli, 1 Main Street, March 18, No violations.

AFC Sushi @ Schnucks #728, March 20, No violations.

Salsarita’s, 3910 E Morgan Avenue, March 20, Three non-critical violations: Disposable towels not provided at hand washing sink by grill, Mop stored improperly in mop closet area, Kitchen in need of cleaning on front line under equipment.

Hacienda #12, 600 E Boonville New Harmony Road, March 12, One critical violation: Hand sinks in server station and kitchen used for other things.

Dollar General Store #25323, 200 N Main Street Suite 103, March 20, No violations.

GaylaCake, 320 N Main Street, March 20, No violations.

Entwined, 303 Main Street, March 20, No violations.

Hot Diggity Dog Just Doggin Around, 7201 Newburgh Road, March 21, No violations.

Dishes by Dani, 419 Read Street, March 22, No violations.

Subway, 12500 Highway 41 North Suite 10, March 18, No violations.

Joe Brewski, 10 NW 6th Street, March 21, No violations.

Pip’s Pub, 19501 Elpers Road, March 18, No violations.

Dollar Tree #08820, 1121 Hirschland Road Ste 300, No violations.

Xpress Mart, 219 E Franklin Street, March 20, One non-critical violation: Mop improperly stored.

Kwench Juice Cafe, 1211 Tutor Lane Suite A, March 20, No violations.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: This week's Vanderburgh County food and restaurant inspection reports