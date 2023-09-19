Weekend Guide to Todos Santos, Mexico’s Hidden Gem

Nestled on the Baja California Peninsula’s western coast, Todos Santos is a hidden gem waiting to be discovered by travelers seeking an authentic Mexican experience. Just a short drive from the bustling tourist hubs of Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo, this charming town offers a perfect weekend escape. With its rich cultural heritage, thriving arts scene, pristine beaches, and delicious cuisine, Todos Santos has something for every traveler.

Here’s your ultimate weekend guide to this awe-inspiring Mexican destination.

Day 1: Discovering Todos Santos

Morning:

Start your Todos Santos adventure with a leisurely breakfast at one of the town’s quaint cafes. Try Cafélix or La Esquina for delicious Mexican coffee and fresh pastries. While you sip your coffee, soak in the town’s relaxed atmosphere and admire the colorful streets lined with bougainvillea-covered buildings.

After breakfast, take a stroll along the charming streets of Todos Santos. The town is known for its vibrant arts scene, so make sure to visit the numerous galleries that showcase both local and international artists. The Todos Santos Art District, located on Calle Benito Juarez, is a great place to start your art exploration.

Lunch:

For lunch, head to Los Adobes, a renowned restaurant that offers a fusion of Mexican and international flavors. Their seafood dishes are especially delectable, and you can enjoy your meal in a beautiful courtyard setting.

Afternoon:

In the afternoon, take a short drive to Playa Los Cerritos, one of the most picturesque beaches in the region. Whether you’re a surfer catching waves or just looking to relax on the sandy shores, this beach is the perfect spot. You can also rent a beachfront palapa and order drinks from one of the nearby beach bars.

Evening:

Return to Todos Santos and savor the town’s vibrant nightlife. Start your evening with a cocktail at La Morena, a popular spot known for its creative drinks and live music. Afterward, enjoy a traditional Mexican dinner at Jazamango, where farm-to-table ingredients are crafted into mouth-watering dishes.

Photo credit: Josh Withers

Day 2: Exploring Nature and Culture

Morning:

Kick off your second day with a delicious breakfast at Hierbabuena, an organic farm-to-table restaurant located just outside of town. The peaceful setting and fresh ingredients make it a favorite among locals and visitors alike.

After breakfast, explore the natural beauty of Todos Santos by taking a trip to Sierra de la Laguna. This mountain range offers hiking trails for all levels of experience. You can hike to hidden waterfalls, explore lush canyons, and experience the region’s unique flora and fauna.

Lunch:

Return to town for lunch at La Casita Tapas and Wine Bar. This charming eatery serves a variety of tapas dishes and has an impressive selection of Mexican wines.

Afternoon:

After lunch, delve deeper into Todos Santos’ rich history and culture by visiting the iconic Mission Santa Rosa de Todos Santos. This historic mission dates back to the 18th century and is a striking example of colonial architecture.

Next, explore the town’s vibrant Mercado Publico, where you can shop for local crafts, souvenirs, and fresh produce. Don’t forget to sample some homemade tamales and tacos from the market stalls.

Evening:

As the sun begins to set, head to the beach and enjoy a peaceful evening stroll along Playa La Poza. This tranquil beach is known for its beautiful sunsets, and it’s a great place to reflect on your weekend adventure in Todos Santos.

For dinner, dine at the cozy and romantic Café Santa Fe, an upscale restaurant known for its exquisite Italian cuisine. Their seafood dishes and homemade pastas are highly recommended.

Day 3: Yoga and Farewell

Morning:

Start your final day in Todos Santos with a yoga session at one of the town’s many yoga studios. Yoga has a strong presence in Todos Santos, attracting practitioners from all over the world. Some popular options include Cuatro Vientos, Prana del Mar, and the Yoga Garden.

Brunch:

After your yoga session, treat yourself to a healthy brunch at Santo Vino, a restaurant that offers organic and vegetarian options. Their smoothie bowls and fresh juices are perfect for a post-yoga meal.

Afternoon:

Before leaving Todos Santos, explore the town’s historic center one last time. Take in the vibrant colors, unique architecture, and friendly atmosphere that make this town so special. Don’t forget to pick up some locally made souvenirs to remember your trip.

As you say adios to Todos Santos, you’ll leave with a heart full of memories, a camera full of stunning photographs, and a deep appreciation for this hidden gem on Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula.