Showers wrap up on Sunday

SPOT SHOWERS THIS WEEKEND

Showers and clouds will gradually clear out by Saturday evening, leaving dry conditions from 6 o’clock onward. Sunday morning will start off sunny, with temperatures climbing from the upper 40s to the low 60s by the afternoon. However, more clouds will roll in during the afternoon, and showers are expected to return by late afternoon and evening. There is also a chance of storms in western Massachusetts during this time.

MARATHON MONDAY!

Monday marks the Boston Marathon, and the weather looks favorable, though a tad warm for runners. The day will begin with temperatures in the upper 40s, rising to 60 by noon, and eventually reaching mid-60s in the afternoon. Expect partly cloudy skies throughout the day, with a light wind. It will be great for spectators of the race or the midday Sox game!

Tuesday will continue nice and mostly sunny weather. Temperatures will once again reach the mid to upper 60s, providing pleasant conditions for outdoor activities.

MID/LATE WEEK RAIN

Our next chance for rain arrives on Wednesday, persisting through Thursday and Friday. Unsurprisingly, there will be far more clouds than sun over the course of these three days as well. Despite the rain, temperatures will stay above average, with highs ranging from the upper 50s to low 60s. No day looks like a soaker, but you’ll want to keep the umbrella handy regardless.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend and have a great Marathon Monday!