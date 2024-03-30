How to Wear Cowboy Boots in 2024 to Channel Your Inner Beyoncé

PureWow Editors select every item that appears on this page,, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story You can learn more about that process here. Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Read the original article on Purewow.

If you had asked me before the Super Bowl whether or not cowboy boots would be a big trend in 2024, I would likely have told you there are other shoe trends more worth investing in. But then Beyoncé entered the chat. Since the announcement of her eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter, and the release of two country singles, “Texas Hold Em” and “16 Carriages,” searches for all things cowboy core have skyrocketed. This includes people once again looking into how to wear cowboy boots with a distinctly 2024 spin.

Because, believe it or not, the styling tricks I’m seeing pop up all over my Instagram and TikTok feeds are not the same ones I saw last time these boots were top of our shopping wishlists. This time around, cowboy boots are being worn with more glamour than before. This could come by way of silver boots, intricate designs or elaborate stitching. Or you can opt for a more classic style and pair it with a chic minidress, glittery jewelry or sharp leather tailoring. Read on for 20 ways to wear cowboy boots like a true fashion pro in 2024.

17 Jean Jacket Outfits That Are Super Easy to Copy—Plus 1 You Should Probably Skip

1. Rancher Hat + Shirtdress + Classic Boots

Christian Vierig/Getty Image

Let’s start with the basics—rather than go all out western, mix your brown or black boots with a shirtdress in a heavier fabric (like denim or flannel) and top it off with a felt rancher or similar wide-brim hat. The result is a fabulous blending of true cowboy style and city chic.

Shop Similar Styles

Hat Attack Chelsea Hat

https://go.skimresources.com/?id=27667X859343&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhatattack.com%2Fcollections%2Fwool-felts%2Fproducts%2Ffall-chelsea-1&xcust=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots

156

L.L.Bean Signature Camp Shirt Dress

https://go.skimresources.com/?id=27667X859343&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.llbean.com%2Fllb%2Fshop%2F506213%3ForiginalProduct%3D128315%26productId%3D1897313%26attrValue_0%3DOlive%2520Gray%26sku%3D1000179806%26pla1%3D0%26qs%3D3155265%26&xcust=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots

119

Jeffrey Campbell Dagget Boots

https://howl.me/link/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fdagget-western-boot-women%2F5042538%3Fcolor%3D260&publisher_slug=purewow&exclusive=1&article_name=purewow&article_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.purewow.com&u1=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots

270

2. Black Denim Jacket + Black Jeans + Contrasting Boots

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

If you’re more of a pants gal, try a fresher, reworked version of the Canadian tuxedo (aka, denim on denim) by way of clean black washes with no distressing. Even better if they have high-fashion details, like interesting seams or structured shoulders. Keep your accessories on the modern side (yes to a structured lady bag, no to a fringe-trimmed tote) to really amp up the style factor.

Shop Similar Styles

Madewell Denim Western Button-Up Shirt

https://www.kqzyfj.com/click-8757841-13454258?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madewell.com%2Fdenim-western-button-up-shirt-in-lunar-wash-NP045.html%3Fdwvar_NP045_color%3DDM0682%26cgid%3Dapparel-featuredshops-denimtopjackets%23start%3D0&sid=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots

65

Madewell The '90s Straight Utility Jean

https://www.tkqlhce.com/click-8757841-13454258?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madewell.com%2Fthe-%252790s-straight-utility-jean-in-camplin-wash-NN462.html%3Fdwvar_NN462_color%3DDM7520%26cgid%3Dapparel-jeans%23prefn1%3DdenimWash%26prefv1%3DBlack%26prefn2%3DisBackroom%26prefv2%3Dfalse%26start%3D1&sid=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots

100

Dingo Full Bloom Cowboy Boots

https://howl.me/link/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Ffull-bloom-western-boot-women%2F7347895%3F%26color%3D001&publisher_slug=purewow&exclusive=1&article_name=purewow&article_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.purewow.com&u1=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots

170

3. Structured Jacket + T-Shirt + Shorts + Cowboy Boots

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Yes, you can wear shorts with cowboy boots and not wind up looking like Daisy Duke. The key is to choose both shorts and boots with a more polished vibe. Think longer hem lengths, clean washes or non-denim options paired with black leather or suede that doesn’t slouch. Top it off with a structured jacket—like a blazer—that hits within two inches of your hips and voilà!

Shop Similar Styles

Open Edit Relaxed Fit Blazer

https://howl.me/link/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fopen-edit-relaxed-fit-blazer%2F7482659%3F%26color%3D001&publisher_slug=purewow&exclusive=1&article_name=purewow&article_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.purewow.com&u1=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots

80

Everlane The A-Line Denim Short

https://go.skimresources.com/?id=27667X859343&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-a-line-denim-short-mid-blue&xcust=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots

68

Billini Yanet Cowboy Boots

https://howl.me/link/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fyanet-pointed-toe-western-boot-women%2F7563519%3F&publisher_slug=purewow&exclusive=1&article_name=purewow&article_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.purewow.com&u1=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots

110

4. White Button-Up + Denim Maxi + Sleek Knee-High Boots

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Combine the cowboy trend with another hot 2024 trend, ‘90s nostalgia. If you keep all the elements of your look super sleek and simple—plain knee-high boots, a semi-fitted shirt, classic gold hoops—you’ll look far more Rachel Green, and less Pioneer Woman.

Shop Similar Styles

J.Crew Garçon Button-Up Shirt

https://www.kqzyfj.com/click-8757841-15199964?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jcrew.com%2Fp%2Fwomens%2Fcategories%2Fclothing%2Fshirts-and-tops%2Fgarccedilon-classic-shirt-in-cotton-poplin%2FBY715%3Fdisplay%3Dstandard%26fit%3DClassic%26color_name%3Dwhite%26colorProductCode%3DBY715&sid=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots

98

Levi’s Denim Maxi Skirt

https://go.skimresources.com/?id=27667X859343&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Fhybrid%2Flevis-denim-ankle-column-maxi-skirt-please-hold%3Fcolor%3D092%26size%3D28%26type%3DSTANDARD&xcust=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots

98

Jeffrey Campbell Reckon Cowboy Boots

https://howl.me/link/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Freckon-western-boot-women%2F7432255%3F%26color%3D230&publisher_slug=purewow&exclusive=1&article_name=purewow&article_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.purewow.com&u1=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots

168

5. Neutral Basics + Statement Boots

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Beyoncé’s version of country is all about statement pieces—metallics and color and fun—but that doesn’t mean you necessarily need to go for head-to-toe glam. Opt for a pair of stand-out boots and pair them with neutral-hued separates to really allow them to steal the spotlight. Just be sure to repeat one other bold pop up top (a studded collar, a silver shoulder bag, oversize hoops) to ensure a cohesive look.

Shop Similar Styles

I.N.C. Embellished Denim Trucker Jacket

https://go.skimresources.com/?id=27667X859343&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.macys.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fi.n.c.-international-concepts-womens-embellished-denim-trucker-jacket-created-for-macys%3FID%3D16081361&xcust=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots

84

GAP High Rise Vintage Slim Jeans

https://go.skimresources.com/?id=27667X859343&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D660492002%26cid%3D5664%26pcid%3D5664%26vid%3D1&xcust=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots

47

Azalea Wang Knox Metallic Cowboy Boots

https://go.skimresources.com/?id=27667X859343&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2Fazalea-wang-knox-metallic-western-boot-women%2F7262892%3F&xcust=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots

90

6. Pastel Separates + Metallic Boots

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

If you want to lean into the kitschy fun, try pairing metallics with pastels. The combination is surprisingly chic, with the sweetness of the pale hues striking a fabulous balance to the razzle-dazzle of shimmering silver or gold. Pro tip: Robin’s egg blue and lavender go incredibly well with silver, while yellow and pink pair well with gold.

Shop Similar Styles

GAP Crochet Mini Dress

https://go.skimresources.com/?id=27667X859343&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D854764022%26vid%3D1%26tid%3Dgppl000071%26kwid%3D1%26ap%3D7&xcust=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots

44

Charles & Keith Metallic Leather Shoulder Bag

https://go.skimresources.com/?id=27667X859343&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.charleskeith.com%2Fus%2FSL2-20271320_SILVER.html&xcust=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots

149

Katy Perry Zaina Cap Toe Cowboy Boots

https://howl.me/link/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fkaty-perry-the-zaina-cap-toe-western-boot-women%2F7608253%3F%26color%3D041&publisher_slug=purewow&exclusive=1&article_name=purewow&article_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.purewow.com&u1=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots

95

7. White Top + White Skirt + White Boots

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

When in doubt, try a monochromatic look. Head-to-toe brown or beige can often fall flat, and brighter shades might be a bit overwhelming, but white clothes paired with white boots makes for a chic ensemble that even the most minimalist fashionista will feel comfortable in. Play around with different textures or subtle patterns, like denim with white-and-silver snakeskin, to add some depth to the look.

Shop Similar Styles

Banana Republic Laila Puff-Sleeve Blouse

https://go.skimresources.com/?id=27667X859343&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbananarepublic.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D891509002%26vid%3D1%26tid%3Dbrpl005689%23pdp-page-content&xcust=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots

80

LOFT Fresh Cut Denim Skirt

https://go.skimresources.com/?id=27667X859343&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.loft.com%2Fclothing%2Fskirts%2Fcatl000017%2F767166.html%3Fdwvar_767166_color%3D9000%26dwvar_767166_size%3D100%26&xcust=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots

80

ASOS Andi Cowboy Boots

https://go.skimresources.com/?id=27667X859343&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.asos.com%2Fus%2Fasos-design%2Fasos-design-andi-flat-western-knee-boots-in-white%2Fprd%2F201751608%23colourWayId-201751613&xcust=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots

65

8. Black Fringe + Black Mini + Black Boots + Gold Hardware

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

If you want to go all in on the western vibes, but are worried about looking too costume-y, try opting for a monochrome black ensemble. Be sure to add some contrasting pops, like a gold belt buckle or bold chain necklace, or allow some skin to show to prevent your figure from turning into an amorphous blob.

Shop Similar Styles

Free People Fringe Out Vegan Suede Jacket

https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=WtZFYDlO0Ks&mid=43177&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.freepeople.com%2Fshop%2Fhybrid%2Ffringe-out-vegan-suede-jacket%2F%3Fcolor%3D001&u1=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots

168

Bardot Malene Mini Skirt

https://howl.me/link/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.revolve.com%2Fbardot-x-revolve-malene-mini-skirt-in-black%2Fdp%2FBARD-WQ106%2F%3F&publisher_slug=purewow&exclusive=1&article_name=purewow&article_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.purewow.com&u1=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots

98

Dolce Vita Kamryn Cowboy Boots

https://howl.me/link/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fdolce-vita-kamryn-western-boot-women0%2F7441575%3F%26color%3D001&publisher_slug=purewow&exclusive=1&article_name=purewow&article_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.purewow.com&u1=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots

177

9. Midi Dress + Leather Belt + Tall Boots

Streetstyleshooters/Getty Images

A posh midi dress and rugged boots may not feel like an obvious match, but adding in a dressy-casual piece, like a leather belt, can help bridge the gap between the two. Also, be sure to choose a dress with a hem that hits one or two inches below the top of your boots for maximum style points.

Shop Similar Styles

Banana Republic Claudette Dress

https://go.skimresources.com/?id=27667X859343&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbananarepublic.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D842299002%26cid%3D69883%26vid%3D1%26%23pdp-page-content&xcust=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots

250

Anthropologie Wide Hip Hook Belt

https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=WtZFYDlO0Ks&mid=39789&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fwide-hip-hook-belt%3Fcolor%3D026%26type%3DSTANDARD%26quantity%3D1&u1=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots

90

Marc Fisher LTD Hilaria Cowboy Boots

https://howl.me/link/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fhilaria-pointed-toe-western-boot-women%2F7677873%3F%26color%3D001&publisher_slug=purewow&exclusive=1&article_name=purewow&article_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.purewow.com&u1=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots

173

10. A-Line Dress + Cowboy Boots

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Ideal for hot summer days, this breezy combo is incredibly simple, yet feels elevated thanks to the trendy footwear. It’s a smart move, as well, to repeat the red of the boots in your sunglasses and handbag to really tie everything together.

Shop Similar Styles

Universal Thread Ruched Mini T-Shirt Dress

https://howl.me/link/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-short-sleeve-ruched-knit-mini-t-shirt-dress-universal-thread%2F-%2FA-89949416%3Fpreselect%3D89525558&publisher_slug=purewow&exclusive=1&article_name=purewow&article_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.purewow.com&u1=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots

16

I-SEA x Maeve Marley Sunglasses

https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=WtZFYDlO0Ks&mid=39789&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fi-sea-x-maeve-by-anthropologie-marley-sunglasses%3Fcolor%3D060&u1=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots

48

Mia Wendi Cowboy Bootie

https://go.skimresources.com/?id=27667X859343&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dsw.com%2Fen%2Fus%2Fproduct%2Fmia-wendi-cowboy-bootie%2F575000%3FactiveColor%3D601&xcust=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots

80

11. Alternative Denim + Classic Boots

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Denim and cowboy boots will always be a match made in heaven, but if you don’t want to look too much like a ranch hand you can opt instead for less traditional denim pieces. We’re talking ruffled dresses, corset tops or cargo shorts.

Shop Similar Styles

ASOS Luxe Denim Ruffle Dress

https://go.skimresources.com/?id=27667X859343&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.asos.com%2Fus%2Fasos-luxe%2Fasos-luxe-denim-ruffle-plunge-tiered-mini-dress-with-diamante-buttons-in-mid-wash-blue%2Fprd%2F205555352%3F&xcust=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots

109

Self-Portrait Tailored Denim 2-Piece Dress

https://go.skimresources.com/?id=27667X859343&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopbop.com%2Ftailored-denim-mini-dress-self%2Fvp%2Fv%3D1%2F1593969506.htm&xcust=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots

425

Dirty Laundry Upwind Cowboy Boots

https://howl.me/link/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fupwind-western-boot-women%2F6881204%3F%26color%3D100&publisher_slug=purewow&exclusive=1&article_name=purewow&article_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.purewow.com&u1=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots

100

12. Cute Top + Skinny Jeans + Cowboy Boots

Streetstyleshooters/Getty Images

“A cute top and jeans” is the lifeblood of every millennial’s wardrobe, and lucky for everyone it lends itself perfectly as a base for trendy cowboy boots. Opt for skinny jeans or a more fitted straight-leg style for a neater tuck into the boots.

Shop Similar Styles

Veronica Beard Quimby Top

https://go.skimresources.com/?id=27667X859343&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopbop.com%2Fquimby-top-veronica-beard%2Fvp%2Fv%3D1%2F1536245165.htm&xcust=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots

448

Abercrombie & Fitch Straight Leg Jeans

https://go.skimresources.com/?id=27667X859343&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.abercrombie.com%2Fshop%2Fus%2Fp%2Fhigh-rise-skinny-jean-53959914%3FcategoryId%3D63334214%26faceout%3Dmodel%26seq%3D35&xcust=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots

72

BIllini Urson Cowboy Boots

https://howl.me/link/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fbillini-urson-knee-high-western-boot-women%2F5829923%3F%26color%3D001&publisher_slug=purewow&exclusive=1&article_name=purewow&article_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.purewow.com&u1=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots

115

13. Headband + Preppy Mini + Cowboy Boots

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Embrace your preppy and ranch-loving sides by choosing pieces that fall within the same color family. A black headband, black boots and green-and-black plaid dress work beautifully together, but so would a brown-and-yellow floral headband, brown boots and a pale yellow mini skirt.

Shop Similar Styles

Lele Sadoughi Faux-Leather Knotted Headband

https://howl.me/link/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.revolve.com%2Flele-sadoughi-faux-leather-knotted-headband-in-matte-black%2Fdp%2FLELE-WA41%2F%3F&publisher_slug=purewow&exclusive=1&article_name=purewow&article_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.purewow.com&u1=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots

65

Rumored Notting Hill Mini Dress

https://go.skimresources.com/?id=27667X859343&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shoprumored.com%2Fproducts%2Fnotting-hill-mini-newbury-plaid%3Fvariant%3D40501540028505&xcust=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots

80

Ariat Heritage R Toe Cowboy Boots

https://go.skimresources.com/?id=27667X859343&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ariat.com%2F10001037_751702459336.html%3Fdwvar_HRTG__WESTERN__R__TOE__W__FOO_Size%3D8&xcust=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots

160

14. Sheer Blouse + Baggy Denim Shorts + Block Heel Boots

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Go full SoCal with a sheer button-up shirt and skater shorts, then pair them with a more casual cowboy style with either a shorter block heel or no heel at all. As for accessories, we love the addition of a small shoulder or crossbody bag, a classic chain necklace and matching earrings—keep the focus on the clothes here.

Shop Similar Styles

Open Edit Semisheer Button-Up Shirt

https://howl.me/link/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Foversize-semisheer-button-up-shirt%2F7034023%3F%26color%3D310&publisher_slug=purewow&exclusive=1&article_name=purewow&article_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.purewow.com&u1=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots

59

Good American Good ‘90s Bermuda Shorts

https://go.skimresources.com/?id=27667X859343&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodamerican.com%2Fen-us%2Fproducts%2Fgood-90s-bermuda-shorts-indigo473%3Fvariant%3D40576733118547&xcust=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots

139

Dingo Out West Cowboy Boots

https://howl.me/link/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fdingo-out-west-cowboy-boot-women%2F7021520%3F%26color%3D001&publisher_slug=purewow&exclusive=1&article_name=purewow&article_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.purewow.com&u1=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots

165

15. Black Dress + Colorful Boots

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

If you want to make sure your red embroidered boots are getting all the attention they deserve, pair them with a simple little black dress and minimal accessories to really give them the spotlight.

Shop Similar Styles

Express Double-Breasted Mini Blazer Dress

https://go.skimresources.com/?id=27667X859343&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.express.com%2Fclothing%2Fwomen%2Fdouble-breasted-padded-shoulder-mini-blazer-dress%2Fpro%2F07808752%2Fcolor%2FPitch%2520Black%2F&xcust=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots

83

Mango Shoulder Bag

https://go.skimresources.com/?id=27667X859343&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.mango.com%2Fus%2Fwomen%2Fbags-small%2Fshoulder-bag-with-strap_67067712.html%3F&xcust=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots

50

Dirty Laundry Josea Cowboy Boots

https://howl.me/link/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fjosea-cowboy-boot-women%2F6977531%3F%26color%3D610&publisher_slug=purewow&exclusive=1&article_name=purewow&article_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.purewow.com&u1=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots

90

16. Blazer + Blue Jeans + Mid-Calf Boots

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Think of this combination as “equestrian lite.” The blazer and tight pants tucked into boots lend a polished vibe, but swapping out preppy riding boots for a shorter western style grounds the whole ensemble. You can also choose a looser, oversize blazer to really lean into the casual nature, or go for a cropped, structured jacket if you want something more prim.

Shop Similar Styles

Tuckernuck Houndstooth Wool Tweed Kensington Blazer

https://go.skimresources.com/?id=27667X859343&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftnuck.com%2F%2Fproducts%2Fhoundstooth-wool-tweed-kensington-blazer%3Fvariant%3D44346232963294&xcust=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots

378

Abercrombie & Fitch Ankle Straight Jeans

https://go.skimresources.com/?id=27667X859343&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.abercrombie.com%2Fshop%2Fus%2Fp%2Fultra-high-rise-ankle-straight-jean-51948950%3FcategoryId%3D50454&xcust=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots

72

London Rag Ponsies Cowboy Boots

https://go.skimresources.com/?id=27667X859343&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dsw.com%2Fen%2Fus%2Fproduct%2Flondon-rag-ponsies-boot%2F573035%3FactiveColor%3D001&xcust=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots

75

17. Patterned Minidress + Bright White Boots

Christian Vierig/Getty Image

Give the cowboy trend a ‘60s spin by picking up a pair of simple, stark white boots and pairing them with a flirty mini that would make Twiggy proud.

Shop Similar Styles

Arianne Elmy Dress

https://arianne-elmy.com/products/copy-of-pre-order-white-good-luck-dress?currency=USD&variant=39328551501911

360

Cocotnuts by Matisse Agency Cowboy Boots

https://howl.me/link/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fcoconuts-by-matisse-agency-western-pointed-toe-boot-women%2F6606879%3F%26color%3D100&publisher_slug=purewow&exclusive=1&article_name=purewow&article_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.purewow.com&u1=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots

180

18. White Blouse + Black Shorts + Black Boots

Christian Vierig/Getty Image

Consider this a more casual, trend-forward version of a miniskirt and knee-high boots. For the shorts, be sure to choose a true dark wash with very minimal detailing, and look for a pair with a longer inseam for a more polished vibe. You can also swap the black pieces for dark brown or tan if you prefer.

Shop Similar Styles

H&M Cotton-Blend Shirt

https://go.skimresources.com/?id=27667X859343&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww2.hm.com%2Fen_us%2Fproductpage.0932278001.html&xcust=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots

25

PacSun Raw Hem Relaxed Jorts

https://go.skimresources.com/?id=27667X859343&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pacsun.com%2Fpacsun%2Feco-black-high-waisted-raw-hem-relaxed-jorts-5975131.html&xcust=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots

25

Tecovas Cowgirl Boots

https://go.skimresources.com/?id=27667X859343&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tecovas.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-annie%3Fcolor%3Dmidnight-calfskin&xcust=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots

295

19. Skirt Set + Two-Tone Boots

Hanna Lassen/Getty Images

Play off the preppy cap-toe flats trend by pairing your Blair Waldorf skirt set with some two-tone cowboy boots instead. The ruggedness of the boots offsets a prim matching set and gives your look a cool girl edge even the Queen of the UES would approve of.

Shop Similar Styles

Courrèges Logo Jacket

https://go.skimresources.com/?id=27667X859343&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farfetch.com%2Fshopping%2Fwomen%2Fcourreges-logo-patch-press-stud-jacket-item-19531139.aspx%3Fstoreid%3D9921&xcust=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots

1,060

Courrèges Mini Skirt

https://go.skimresources.com/?id=27667X859343&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farfetch.com%2Fshopping%2Fwomen%2Fcourreges-a-line-mini-skirt-item-19530441.aspx%3Fstoreid%3D9053&xcust=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots

400

Billini Etta Boots

https://us-billini.com/products/etta-chocolate-ivory

120

20.Cowboy Hat + Jeans + Cowboy Boots

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Remember, fashion is supposed to be fun, especially when it involves bolder styles. So if you want to wear your western footwear with other overtly western accessories, I say go for it! Whatever makes you feel happy and confident is a fashion win, in my opinion.

Shop Similar Styles

Gigi Pip Zephyer Rancher Hat

https://www.gigipip.com/collections/rancher-hats-for-women/products/zephyr-teardrop-crown-fedora?_pos=1&_fid=cc6cca0f0&_ss=c&variant=33965510819971?variant=33965510819971

129

Quince Leather Moto Jacket

https://quince.sjv.io/c/408233/1835359/21926?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.quince.com%2Fwomen%2F100-washed-leather-biker-jacket%3Fcolor%3Dblack&subId1=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots

180

Nine West Yodown Cowboy Boots

https://howl.me/link/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fyodown-pointed-toe-western-boot-women%2F7020339%3F%26color%3D003&publisher_slug=purewow&exclusive=1&article_name=purewow&article_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.purewow.com&u1=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots

159

Trouser Shorts Are the Paris Fashion Week-Approved Essential I’ll Be Wearing All Spring and Summer

Why You Should Trust Us

PureWow's editors and writers have spent more than a decade shopping online, digging through sales and putting our home goods, beauty finds, wellness picks and more through the wringer—all to help you determine which are actually worth your hard-earned cash. From our PureWow100 series (where we rank items on a 100-point scale) to our painstakingly curated lists of fashion, beauty, cooking, home and family picks, you can trust that our recommendations have been thoroughly vetted for function, aesthetics and innovation. Whether you're looking for travel-size hair dryers you can take on-the-go or women’s walking shoes that won’t hurt your feet, we’ve got you covered.