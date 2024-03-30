How to Wear Cowboy Boots in 2024 to Channel Your Inner Beyoncé
If you had asked me before the Super Bowl whether or not cowboy boots would be a big trend in 2024, I would likely have told you there are other shoe trends more worth investing in. But then Beyoncé entered the chat. Since the announcement of her eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter, and the release of two country singles, “Texas Hold Em” and “16 Carriages,” searches for all things cowboy core have skyrocketed. This includes people once again looking into how to wear cowboy boots with a distinctly 2024 spin.
Because, believe it or not, the styling tricks I’m seeing pop up all over my Instagram and TikTok feeds are not the same ones I saw last time these boots were top of our shopping wishlists. This time around, cowboy boots are being worn with more glamour than before. This could come by way of silver boots, intricate designs or elaborate stitching. Or you can opt for a more classic style and pair it with a chic minidress, glittery jewelry or sharp leather tailoring. Read on for 20 ways to wear cowboy boots like a true fashion pro in 2024.
1. Rancher Hat + Shirtdress + Classic Boots
Christian Vierig/Getty Image
Let’s start with the basics—rather than go all out western, mix your brown or black boots with a shirtdress in a heavier fabric (like denim or flannel) and top it off with a felt rancher or similar wide-brim hat. The result is a fabulous blending of true cowboy style and city chic.
Hat Attack Chelsea Hat
https://go.skimresources.com/?id=27667X859343&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhatattack.com%2Fcollections%2Fwool-felts%2Fproducts%2Ffall-chelsea-1&xcust=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots
156
L.L.Bean Signature Camp Shirt Dress
https://go.skimresources.com/?id=27667X859343&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.llbean.com%2Fllb%2Fshop%2F506213%3ForiginalProduct%3D128315%26productId%3D1897313%26attrValue_0%3DOlive%2520Gray%26sku%3D1000179806%26pla1%3D0%26qs%3D3155265%26&xcust=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots
119
Jeffrey Campbell Dagget Boots
https://howl.me/link/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fdagget-western-boot-women%2F5042538%3Fcolor%3D260&publisher_slug=purewow&exclusive=1&article_name=purewow&article_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.purewow.com&u1=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots
270
2. Black Denim Jacket + Black Jeans + Contrasting Boots
Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images
If you’re more of a pants gal, try a fresher, reworked version of the Canadian tuxedo (aka, denim on denim) by way of clean black washes with no distressing. Even better if they have high-fashion details, like interesting seams or structured shoulders. Keep your accessories on the modern side (yes to a structured lady bag, no to a fringe-trimmed tote) to really amp up the style factor.
Madewell Denim Western Button-Up Shirt
https://www.kqzyfj.com/click-8757841-13454258?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madewell.com%2Fdenim-western-button-up-shirt-in-lunar-wash-NP045.html%3Fdwvar_NP045_color%3DDM0682%26cgid%3Dapparel-featuredshops-denimtopjackets%23start%3D0&sid=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots
65
Madewell The '90s Straight Utility Jean
https://www.tkqlhce.com/click-8757841-13454258?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madewell.com%2Fthe-%252790s-straight-utility-jean-in-camplin-wash-NN462.html%3Fdwvar_NN462_color%3DDM7520%26cgid%3Dapparel-jeans%23prefn1%3DdenimWash%26prefv1%3DBlack%26prefn2%3DisBackroom%26prefv2%3Dfalse%26start%3D1&sid=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots
100
Dingo Full Bloom Cowboy Boots
https://howl.me/link/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Ffull-bloom-western-boot-women%2F7347895%3F%26color%3D001&publisher_slug=purewow&exclusive=1&article_name=purewow&article_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.purewow.com&u1=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots
170
3. Structured Jacket + T-Shirt + Shorts + Cowboy Boots
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
Yes, you can wear shorts with cowboy boots and not wind up looking like Daisy Duke. The key is to choose both shorts and boots with a more polished vibe. Think longer hem lengths, clean washes or non-denim options paired with black leather or suede that doesn’t slouch. Top it off with a structured jacket—like a blazer—that hits within two inches of your hips and voilà!
Open Edit Relaxed Fit Blazer
https://howl.me/link/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fopen-edit-relaxed-fit-blazer%2F7482659%3F%26color%3D001&publisher_slug=purewow&exclusive=1&article_name=purewow&article_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.purewow.com&u1=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots
80
Everlane The A-Line Denim Short
https://go.skimresources.com/?id=27667X859343&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-a-line-denim-short-mid-blue&xcust=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots
68
Billini Yanet Cowboy Boots
https://howl.me/link/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fyanet-pointed-toe-western-boot-women%2F7563519%3F&publisher_slug=purewow&exclusive=1&article_name=purewow&article_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.purewow.com&u1=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots
110
4. White Button-Up + Denim Maxi + Sleek Knee-High Boots
Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images
Combine the cowboy trend with another hot 2024 trend, ‘90s nostalgia. If you keep all the elements of your look super sleek and simple—plain knee-high boots, a semi-fitted shirt, classic gold hoops—you’ll look far more Rachel Green, and less Pioneer Woman.
J.Crew Garçon Button-Up Shirt
https://www.kqzyfj.com/click-8757841-15199964?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jcrew.com%2Fp%2Fwomens%2Fcategories%2Fclothing%2Fshirts-and-tops%2Fgarccedilon-classic-shirt-in-cotton-poplin%2FBY715%3Fdisplay%3Dstandard%26fit%3DClassic%26color_name%3Dwhite%26colorProductCode%3DBY715&sid=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots
98
Levi’s Denim Maxi Skirt
https://go.skimresources.com/?id=27667X859343&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Fhybrid%2Flevis-denim-ankle-column-maxi-skirt-please-hold%3Fcolor%3D092%26size%3D28%26type%3DSTANDARD&xcust=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots
98
Jeffrey Campbell Reckon Cowboy Boots
https://howl.me/link/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Freckon-western-boot-women%2F7432255%3F%26color%3D230&publisher_slug=purewow&exclusive=1&article_name=purewow&article_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.purewow.com&u1=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots
168
5. Neutral Basics + Statement Boots
Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images
Beyoncé’s version of country is all about statement pieces—metallics and color and fun—but that doesn’t mean you necessarily need to go for head-to-toe glam. Opt for a pair of stand-out boots and pair them with neutral-hued separates to really allow them to steal the spotlight. Just be sure to repeat one other bold pop up top (a studded collar, a silver shoulder bag, oversize hoops) to ensure a cohesive look.
I.N.C. Embellished Denim Trucker Jacket
https://go.skimresources.com/?id=27667X859343&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.macys.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fi.n.c.-international-concepts-womens-embellished-denim-trucker-jacket-created-for-macys%3FID%3D16081361&xcust=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots
84
GAP High Rise Vintage Slim Jeans
https://go.skimresources.com/?id=27667X859343&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D660492002%26cid%3D5664%26pcid%3D5664%26vid%3D1&xcust=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots
47
Azalea Wang Knox Metallic Cowboy Boots
https://go.skimresources.com/?id=27667X859343&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2Fazalea-wang-knox-metallic-western-boot-women%2F7262892%3F&xcust=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots
90
6. Pastel Separates + Metallic Boots
Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images
If you want to lean into the kitschy fun, try pairing metallics with pastels. The combination is surprisingly chic, with the sweetness of the pale hues striking a fabulous balance to the razzle-dazzle of shimmering silver or gold. Pro tip: Robin’s egg blue and lavender go incredibly well with silver, while yellow and pink pair well with gold.
GAP Crochet Mini Dress
https://go.skimresources.com/?id=27667X859343&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D854764022%26vid%3D1%26tid%3Dgppl000071%26kwid%3D1%26ap%3D7&xcust=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots
44
Charles & Keith Metallic Leather Shoulder Bag
https://go.skimresources.com/?id=27667X859343&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.charleskeith.com%2Fus%2FSL2-20271320_SILVER.html&xcust=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots
149
Katy Perry Zaina Cap Toe Cowboy Boots
https://howl.me/link/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fkaty-perry-the-zaina-cap-toe-western-boot-women%2F7608253%3F%26color%3D041&publisher_slug=purewow&exclusive=1&article_name=purewow&article_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.purewow.com&u1=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots
95
7. White Top + White Skirt + White Boots
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
When in doubt, try a monochromatic look. Head-to-toe brown or beige can often fall flat, and brighter shades might be a bit overwhelming, but white clothes paired with white boots makes for a chic ensemble that even the most minimalist fashionista will feel comfortable in. Play around with different textures or subtle patterns, like denim with white-and-silver snakeskin, to add some depth to the look.
Banana Republic Laila Puff-Sleeve Blouse
https://go.skimresources.com/?id=27667X859343&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbananarepublic.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D891509002%26vid%3D1%26tid%3Dbrpl005689%23pdp-page-content&xcust=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots
80
LOFT Fresh Cut Denim Skirt
https://go.skimresources.com/?id=27667X859343&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.loft.com%2Fclothing%2Fskirts%2Fcatl000017%2F767166.html%3Fdwvar_767166_color%3D9000%26dwvar_767166_size%3D100%26&xcust=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots
80
ASOS Andi Cowboy Boots
https://go.skimresources.com/?id=27667X859343&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.asos.com%2Fus%2Fasos-design%2Fasos-design-andi-flat-western-knee-boots-in-white%2Fprd%2F201751608%23colourWayId-201751613&xcust=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots
65
8. Black Fringe + Black Mini + Black Boots + Gold Hardware
Christian Vierig/Getty Images
If you want to go all in on the western vibes, but are worried about looking too costume-y, try opting for a monochrome black ensemble. Be sure to add some contrasting pops, like a gold belt buckle or bold chain necklace, or allow some skin to show to prevent your figure from turning into an amorphous blob.
Free People Fringe Out Vegan Suede Jacket
https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=WtZFYDlO0Ks&mid=43177&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.freepeople.com%2Fshop%2Fhybrid%2Ffringe-out-vegan-suede-jacket%2F%3Fcolor%3D001&u1=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots
168
Bardot Malene Mini Skirt
https://howl.me/link/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.revolve.com%2Fbardot-x-revolve-malene-mini-skirt-in-black%2Fdp%2FBARD-WQ106%2F%3F&publisher_slug=purewow&exclusive=1&article_name=purewow&article_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.purewow.com&u1=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots
98
Dolce Vita Kamryn Cowboy Boots
https://howl.me/link/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fdolce-vita-kamryn-western-boot-women0%2F7441575%3F%26color%3D001&publisher_slug=purewow&exclusive=1&article_name=purewow&article_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.purewow.com&u1=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots
177
9. Midi Dress + Leather Belt + Tall Boots
Streetstyleshooters/Getty Images
A posh midi dress and rugged boots may not feel like an obvious match, but adding in a dressy-casual piece, like a leather belt, can help bridge the gap between the two. Also, be sure to choose a dress with a hem that hits one or two inches below the top of your boots for maximum style points.
Banana Republic Claudette Dress
https://go.skimresources.com/?id=27667X859343&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbananarepublic.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D842299002%26cid%3D69883%26vid%3D1%26%23pdp-page-content&xcust=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots
250
Anthropologie Wide Hip Hook Belt
https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=WtZFYDlO0Ks&mid=39789&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fwide-hip-hook-belt%3Fcolor%3D026%26type%3DSTANDARD%26quantity%3D1&u1=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots
90
Marc Fisher LTD Hilaria Cowboy Boots
https://howl.me/link/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fhilaria-pointed-toe-western-boot-women%2F7677873%3F%26color%3D001&publisher_slug=purewow&exclusive=1&article_name=purewow&article_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.purewow.com&u1=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots
173
10. A-Line Dress + Cowboy Boots
Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Ideal for hot summer days, this breezy combo is incredibly simple, yet feels elevated thanks to the trendy footwear. It’s a smart move, as well, to repeat the red of the boots in your sunglasses and handbag to really tie everything together.
Universal Thread Ruched Mini T-Shirt Dress
https://howl.me/link/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-short-sleeve-ruched-knit-mini-t-shirt-dress-universal-thread%2F-%2FA-89949416%3Fpreselect%3D89525558&publisher_slug=purewow&exclusive=1&article_name=purewow&article_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.purewow.com&u1=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots
16
I-SEA x Maeve Marley Sunglasses
https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=WtZFYDlO0Ks&mid=39789&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fi-sea-x-maeve-by-anthropologie-marley-sunglasses%3Fcolor%3D060&u1=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots
48
Mia Wendi Cowboy Bootie
https://go.skimresources.com/?id=27667X859343&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dsw.com%2Fen%2Fus%2Fproduct%2Fmia-wendi-cowboy-bootie%2F575000%3FactiveColor%3D601&xcust=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots
80
11. Alternative Denim + Classic Boots
Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images
Denim and cowboy boots will always be a match made in heaven, but if you don’t want to look too much like a ranch hand you can opt instead for less traditional denim pieces. We’re talking ruffled dresses, corset tops or cargo shorts.
ASOS Luxe Denim Ruffle Dress
https://go.skimresources.com/?id=27667X859343&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.asos.com%2Fus%2Fasos-luxe%2Fasos-luxe-denim-ruffle-plunge-tiered-mini-dress-with-diamante-buttons-in-mid-wash-blue%2Fprd%2F205555352%3F&xcust=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots
109
Self-Portrait Tailored Denim 2-Piece Dress
https://go.skimresources.com/?id=27667X859343&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopbop.com%2Ftailored-denim-mini-dress-self%2Fvp%2Fv%3D1%2F1593969506.htm&xcust=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots
425
Dirty Laundry Upwind Cowboy Boots
https://howl.me/link/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fupwind-western-boot-women%2F6881204%3F%26color%3D100&publisher_slug=purewow&exclusive=1&article_name=purewow&article_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.purewow.com&u1=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots
100
12. Cute Top + Skinny Jeans + Cowboy Boots
Streetstyleshooters/Getty Images
“A cute top and jeans” is the lifeblood of every millennial’s wardrobe, and lucky for everyone it lends itself perfectly as a base for trendy cowboy boots. Opt for skinny jeans or a more fitted straight-leg style for a neater tuck into the boots.
Veronica Beard Quimby Top
https://go.skimresources.com/?id=27667X859343&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopbop.com%2Fquimby-top-veronica-beard%2Fvp%2Fv%3D1%2F1536245165.htm&xcust=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots
448
Abercrombie & Fitch Straight Leg Jeans
https://go.skimresources.com/?id=27667X859343&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.abercrombie.com%2Fshop%2Fus%2Fp%2Fhigh-rise-skinny-jean-53959914%3FcategoryId%3D63334214%26faceout%3Dmodel%26seq%3D35&xcust=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots
72
BIllini Urson Cowboy Boots
https://howl.me/link/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fbillini-urson-knee-high-western-boot-women%2F5829923%3F%26color%3D001&publisher_slug=purewow&exclusive=1&article_name=purewow&article_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.purewow.com&u1=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots
115
13. Headband + Preppy Mini + Cowboy Boots
Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Embrace your preppy and ranch-loving sides by choosing pieces that fall within the same color family. A black headband, black boots and green-and-black plaid dress work beautifully together, but so would a brown-and-yellow floral headband, brown boots and a pale yellow mini skirt.
Lele Sadoughi Faux-Leather Knotted Headband
https://howl.me/link/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.revolve.com%2Flele-sadoughi-faux-leather-knotted-headband-in-matte-black%2Fdp%2FLELE-WA41%2F%3F&publisher_slug=purewow&exclusive=1&article_name=purewow&article_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.purewow.com&u1=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots
65
Rumored Notting Hill Mini Dress
https://go.skimresources.com/?id=27667X859343&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shoprumored.com%2Fproducts%2Fnotting-hill-mini-newbury-plaid%3Fvariant%3D40501540028505&xcust=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots
80
Ariat Heritage R Toe Cowboy Boots
https://go.skimresources.com/?id=27667X859343&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ariat.com%2F10001037_751702459336.html%3Fdwvar_HRTG__WESTERN__R__TOE__W__FOO_Size%3D8&xcust=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots
160
14. Sheer Blouse + Baggy Denim Shorts + Block Heel Boots
Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images
Go full SoCal with a sheer button-up shirt and skater shorts, then pair them with a more casual cowboy style with either a shorter block heel or no heel at all. As for accessories, we love the addition of a small shoulder or crossbody bag, a classic chain necklace and matching earrings—keep the focus on the clothes here.
Open Edit Semisheer Button-Up Shirt
https://howl.me/link/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Foversize-semisheer-button-up-shirt%2F7034023%3F%26color%3D310&publisher_slug=purewow&exclusive=1&article_name=purewow&article_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.purewow.com&u1=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots
59
Good American Good ‘90s Bermuda Shorts
https://go.skimresources.com/?id=27667X859343&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodamerican.com%2Fen-us%2Fproducts%2Fgood-90s-bermuda-shorts-indigo473%3Fvariant%3D40576733118547&xcust=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots
139
Dingo Out West Cowboy Boots
https://howl.me/link/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fdingo-out-west-cowboy-boot-women%2F7021520%3F%26color%3D001&publisher_slug=purewow&exclusive=1&article_name=purewow&article_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.purewow.com&u1=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots
165
15. Black Dress + Colorful Boots
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
If you want to make sure your red embroidered boots are getting all the attention they deserve, pair them with a simple little black dress and minimal accessories to really give them the spotlight.
Express Double-Breasted Mini Blazer Dress
https://go.skimresources.com/?id=27667X859343&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.express.com%2Fclothing%2Fwomen%2Fdouble-breasted-padded-shoulder-mini-blazer-dress%2Fpro%2F07808752%2Fcolor%2FPitch%2520Black%2F&xcust=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots
83
Mango Shoulder Bag
https://go.skimresources.com/?id=27667X859343&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.mango.com%2Fus%2Fwomen%2Fbags-small%2Fshoulder-bag-with-strap_67067712.html%3F&xcust=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots
50
Dirty Laundry Josea Cowboy Boots
https://howl.me/link/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fjosea-cowboy-boot-women%2F6977531%3F%26color%3D610&publisher_slug=purewow&exclusive=1&article_name=purewow&article_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.purewow.com&u1=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots
90
16. Blazer + Blue Jeans + Mid-Calf Boots
Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Think of this combination as “equestrian lite.” The blazer and tight pants tucked into boots lend a polished vibe, but swapping out preppy riding boots for a shorter western style grounds the whole ensemble. You can also choose a looser, oversize blazer to really lean into the casual nature, or go for a cropped, structured jacket if you want something more prim.
Tuckernuck Houndstooth Wool Tweed Kensington Blazer
https://go.skimresources.com/?id=27667X859343&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftnuck.com%2F%2Fproducts%2Fhoundstooth-wool-tweed-kensington-blazer%3Fvariant%3D44346232963294&xcust=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots
378
Abercrombie & Fitch Ankle Straight Jeans
https://go.skimresources.com/?id=27667X859343&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.abercrombie.com%2Fshop%2Fus%2Fp%2Fultra-high-rise-ankle-straight-jean-51948950%3FcategoryId%3D50454&xcust=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots
72
London Rag Ponsies Cowboy Boots
https://go.skimresources.com/?id=27667X859343&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dsw.com%2Fen%2Fus%2Fproduct%2Flondon-rag-ponsies-boot%2F573035%3FactiveColor%3D001&xcust=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots
75
17. Patterned Minidress + Bright White Boots
Christian Vierig/Getty Image
Give the cowboy trend a ‘60s spin by picking up a pair of simple, stark white boots and pairing them with a flirty mini that would make Twiggy proud.
Arianne Elmy Dress
https://arianne-elmy.com/products/copy-of-pre-order-white-good-luck-dress?currency=USD&variant=39328551501911
360
Cocotnuts by Matisse Agency Cowboy Boots
https://howl.me/link/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fcoconuts-by-matisse-agency-western-pointed-toe-boot-women%2F6606879%3F%26color%3D100&publisher_slug=purewow&exclusive=1&article_name=purewow&article_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.purewow.com&u1=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots
180
18. White Blouse + Black Shorts + Black Boots
Christian Vierig/Getty Image
Consider this a more casual, trend-forward version of a miniskirt and knee-high boots. For the shorts, be sure to choose a true dark wash with very minimal detailing, and look for a pair with a longer inseam for a more polished vibe. You can also swap the black pieces for dark brown or tan if you prefer.
H&M Cotton-Blend Shirt
https://go.skimresources.com/?id=27667X859343&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww2.hm.com%2Fen_us%2Fproductpage.0932278001.html&xcust=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots
25
PacSun Raw Hem Relaxed Jorts
https://go.skimresources.com/?id=27667X859343&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pacsun.com%2Fpacsun%2Feco-black-high-waisted-raw-hem-relaxed-jorts-5975131.html&xcust=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots
25
Tecovas Cowgirl Boots
https://go.skimresources.com/?id=27667X859343&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tecovas.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-annie%3Fcolor%3Dmidnight-calfskin&xcust=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots
295
19. Skirt Set + Two-Tone Boots
Hanna Lassen/Getty Images
Play off the preppy cap-toe flats trend by pairing your Blair Waldorf skirt set with some two-tone cowboy boots instead. The ruggedness of the boots offsets a prim matching set and gives your look a cool girl edge even the Queen of the UES would approve of.
Courrèges Logo Jacket
https://go.skimresources.com/?id=27667X859343&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farfetch.com%2Fshopping%2Fwomen%2Fcourreges-logo-patch-press-stud-jacket-item-19531139.aspx%3Fstoreid%3D9921&xcust=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots
1,060
Courrèges Mini Skirt
https://go.skimresources.com/?id=27667X859343&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farfetch.com%2Fshopping%2Fwomen%2Fcourreges-a-line-mini-skirt-item-19530441.aspx%3Fstoreid%3D9053&xcust=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots
400
Billini Etta Boots
https://us-billini.com/products/etta-chocolate-ivory
120
20.Cowboy Hat + Jeans + Cowboy Boots
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
Remember, fashion is supposed to be fun, especially when it involves bolder styles. So if you want to wear your western footwear with other overtly western accessories, I say go for it! Whatever makes you feel happy and confident is a fashion win, in my opinion.
Gigi Pip Zephyer Rancher Hat
https://www.gigipip.com/collections/rancher-hats-for-women/products/zephyr-teardrop-crown-fedora?_pos=1&_fid=cc6cca0f0&_ss=c&variant=33965510819971?variant=33965510819971
129
Quince Leather Moto Jacket
https://quince.sjv.io/c/408233/1835359/21926?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.quince.com%2Fwomen%2F100-washed-leather-biker-jacket%3Fcolor%3Dblack&subId1=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots
180
Nine West Yodown Cowboy Boots
https://howl.me/link/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fyodown-pointed-toe-western-boot-women%2F7020339%3F%26color%3D003&publisher_slug=purewow&exclusive=1&article_name=purewow&article_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.purewow.com&u1=how-to-wear-cowboy-boots
159
