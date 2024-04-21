We found the best flouncy, flattering and fabulous Mother of the Bride dresses — and they're all on sale

You've weighed in on the venue, helped pick out her dress and now, you're about to be a part of one of the most important days of your daughter's life. With the bride all squared away, it's time to focus on you — namely, what you're planning on wearing for the big day. Of course, you don't want to show anyone up, but you certainly deserve to look and feel your best — not to mention, your outfit will live on in countless wedding photos. No pressure!

Whether the couple is celebrating their love in a low-key beachy shindig or a tasteful black-tie affair, you have no shortage of elegant options for the upcoming nuptials. Spoiled for choice? Don't worry: We did the legwork for you and gathered plenty of sale options that are special enough for the big day. Bonus: They work as mother of the groom and guest dresses, too!

Kohl's R&M Richards Glitter Jacquard Long Dress $74 $99 Save $25 No one wants to fiddle with zippers and hooks — and with this gown, you don't have to. It slips right on over your head, no extra set of hands needed! The sparkly cowl neck provides just the right amount of va-va-voom, too. "I had so many compliments on this dress as mother of the bride," shared one Wisconsin-based shopper. "It was comfortable to wear all day!" $74 at Kohl's

David's Bridal Oleg Cassini Allover Sequin A-line Gown $105 $230 Save $125 Shimmery sequins make this gorgeous gown perfect for an upscale cocktail reception or even a black-tie event. The V-neckline is flirty yet tasteful, plus the gently nipped-in waist flatters your frame without being constricting. "I wore this dress to my daughter’s wedding last year and it was incredible," shared one proud mom. "Heavy yes, but manageable and extremely comfortable. Multiple compliments especially from the 20-something crowd who all said my outfit was their dress goal." Available in three colors. $105 at David's Bridal

Kohl's R&M Richards Draped Chiffon Long Beaded Gown $134 $179 Save $45 This gorgeous rose gold number certainly brings the glamour. The delicate yet soft fabric is covered in intricately placed sequins, plus a chiffon-draped sleeve adds drama. It's fitted through the bust and loosens at the hip, so it's flattering yet still comfy enough for dancing, mingling and maybe an extra slice of wedding cake. "Very beautiful gown," shared one reviewer. "Received many compliments on gown styling. The draped chiffon was an attention-getter." $134 at Kohl's

Amazon Alex Evenings Long Dress with Jacket $120 $209 Save $89 No need to turn your closet upside down to find a shawl to match your dress: This set includes both a stunning gown and a sparkly jacket to throw on as you party late into the night. This set goes up to a size 24 and is available in eight colors, though we're partial to this stunning royal blue that looks just as regal as you are. "Beautiful and comfortable...no Spanx needed!" shared one mother of the groom. $120 at Amazon

David's Bridal Oleg Cassini Short Embellished Capelet Sheath Dress $84 $170 Save $86 Prefer to keep your arms covered? Sure, you can wear long sleeves, but this frock has an airy chiffon capelet that floats over your shoulders — just think how pretty it'll look in the breeze! Plus, the shift is made of a soft jersey and it's fully lined. Available in three colors. "I just bought this lovely dress for my daughter’s upcoming wedding activities," shared one excited mom. "It’s perfect!" $84 at David's Bridal

Amazon Alex Evenings Tea Length Cap Sleeve Rosette Dress $92 $219 Save $127 If you'd prefer to not wear something floor-length, this dress is an excellent alternative. The hem sits right at the knee, making it the perfect length for busting a move on the dance floor. The dress is available in five shades, but note that pricing varies based on size and color. "After disappointing attempts at mother-of-the-bride dress shopping locally, I ordered a bunch from Amazon and this was the winner," shared one reviewer. "Some sequins but not too flashy...and it didn’t add 20 years to my age like some of these dresses can. All the dress anxiety melted away!" $92 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $219 at Nordstrom

Amazon J Kara Cap V-Neck Beaded Dress $89 $209 Save $120 Who doesn't love a bit of bling? This party-ready dress has a glittering beaded bodice and the best part: No zippers! Just slip it on over your head and you're ready to be the belle of the ball. "I wore this dress for my daughter's wedding, got so many compliments," shared one reviewer. "Dress looks graceful, elegant and fits comfortably. Just the way I wanted for my daughter's wedding. Most of all, my daughter was so happy to see me in that dress!" Available in seven colors. Pricing varies based on size and color. $89 at Amazon

