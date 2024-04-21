We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
We found the best flouncy, flattering and fabulous Mother of the Bride dresses — and they're all on sale
No more dress anxiety! From sparkly gowns to two-piece looks, there is something special here for all mothers ahead of the big day.
You've weighed in on the venue, helped pick out her dress and now, you're about to be a part of one of the most important days of your daughter's life. With the bride all squared away, it's time to focus on you — namely, what you're planning on wearing for the big day. Of course, you don't want to show anyone up, but you certainly deserve to look and feel your best — not to mention, your outfit will live on in countless wedding photos. No pressure!
R&M Richards Glitter Jacquard Long Dress$74$99Save $25
Oleg Cassini Allover Sequin A-line Gown$105$230Save $125
R&M Richards Draped Chiffon Long Beaded Gown$134$179Save $45
Alex Evenings Long Dress with Jacket$120$209Save $89
Oleg Cassini Short Embellished Capelet Sheath Dress$84$170Save $86
Adrianna Papell Burnout Velvet Gown$92$229Save $137
Oleg Cassini Long Sleeve Beaded Illusion Godet Hem Dress$161$350Save $189
Alex Evenings Tea Length Cap Sleeve Rosette Dress$92$219Save $127
S.L. Fashions Two-Piece Dress with Embellished Jacket$119$149Save $30
J Kara Cap V-Neck Beaded Dress$89$209Save $120
Whether the couple is celebrating their love in a low-key beachy shindig or a tasteful black-tie affair, you have no shortage of elegant options for the upcoming nuptials. Spoiled for choice? Don't worry: We did the legwork for you and gathered plenty of sale options that are special enough for the big day. Bonus: They work as mother of the groom and guest dresses, too!
No one wants to fiddle with zippers and hooks — and with this gown, you don't have to. It slips right on over your head, no extra set of hands needed! The sparkly cowl neck provides just the right amount of va-va-voom, too.
"I had so many compliments on this dress as mother of the bride," shared one Wisconsin-based shopper. "It was comfortable to wear all day!"
Shimmery sequins make this gorgeous gown perfect for an upscale cocktail reception or even a black-tie event. The V-neckline is flirty yet tasteful, plus the gently nipped-in waist flatters your frame without being constricting.
"I wore this dress to my daughter’s wedding last year and it was incredible," shared one proud mom. "Heavy yes, but manageable and extremely comfortable. Multiple compliments especially from the 20-something crowd who all said my outfit was their dress goal."
Available in three colors.
This gorgeous rose gold number certainly brings the glamour. The delicate yet soft fabric is covered in intricately placed sequins, plus a chiffon-draped sleeve adds drama. It's fitted through the bust and loosens at the hip, so it's flattering yet still comfy enough for dancing, mingling and maybe an extra slice of wedding cake.
"Very beautiful gown," shared one reviewer. "Received many compliments on gown styling. The draped chiffon was an attention-getter."
No need to turn your closet upside down to find a shawl to match your dress: This set includes both a stunning gown and a sparkly jacket to throw on as you party late into the night. This set goes up to a size 24 and is available in eight colors, though we're partial to this stunning royal blue that looks just as regal as you are.
"Beautiful and comfortable...no Spanx needed!" shared one mother of the groom.
Prefer to keep your arms covered? Sure, you can wear long sleeves, but this frock has an airy chiffon capelet that floats over your shoulders — just think how pretty it'll look in the breeze! Plus, the shift is made of a soft jersey and it's fully lined. Available in three colors.
"I just bought this lovely dress for my daughter’s upcoming wedding activities," shared one excited mom. "It’s perfect!"
This frock's fluttery sleeves are perfect for camouflaging the upper arms, plus the blouson-style bodice effortlessly flatters any figure. The classic midnight blue is flattering on all skin tones, too.
Opulent beading makes this gown a real showstopper. Sheer sleeves and lace detailing add a flirty touch, plus the flouncy skirt feels satisfyingly swishy.
Shared one happy mom: "This elegant gown has beautiful subtle beading that added the perfect amount of wow factor without being over-the-top for myself, mother-of-the-groom."
If you'd prefer to not wear something floor-length, this dress is an excellent alternative. The hem sits right at the knee, making it the perfect length for busting a move on the dance floor. The dress is available in five shades, but note that pricing varies based on size and color.
"After disappointing attempts at mother-of-the-bride dress shopping locally, I ordered a bunch from Amazon and this was the winner," shared one reviewer. "Some sequins but not too flashy...and it didn’t add 20 years to my age like some of these dresses can. All the dress anxiety melted away!"
This set includes a pretty sleeveless chiffon dress that's perfect for a summertime wedding, plus a lightweight jacket (with glitzy beading and sequins on the shoulders) to match. It's available in eight shades, but this deep plum hue took our breath away.
"It is absolutely beautiful," gushed one mom. "I wore it as the mother of the groom at my son's wedding and it was just perfect. It fits me to a T."
Who doesn't love a bit of bling? This party-ready dress has a glittering beaded bodice and the best part: No zippers! Just slip it on over your head and you're ready to be the belle of the ball.
"I wore this dress for my daughter's wedding, got so many compliments," shared one reviewer. "Dress looks graceful, elegant and fits comfortably. Just the way I wanted for my daughter's wedding. Most of all, my daughter was so happy to see me in that dress!"
Available in seven colors. Pricing varies based on size and color.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.