We found early Cyber Monday deals on a bunch of Oprah's Favorite Things list — save up to 50%

Oprah loves to shop just as much as the rest of us. Each November, the media maven puts out a highly anticipated list of her favorite things — a mix of clever kitchen gadgets, trendy tech, cozy must-haves and more. As you can imagine, her picks make standout gifts — and lucky for us, her list is released just in time for the holidays.
But here's where things get really exciting: Right now, you can find a selection of Oprah's faves from this year and past years on sale early, for Cyber Monday. Included in these Cyber Monday deals: a bestselling comfy PJ set from Cozy Earth (35% off), a luxe jewelry organizer (down to just $20) and a pair of Beats over-the-ear headphones for half off! Honestly, you can knock out half your holiday gift shopping right this minute, with the deals below — and save a bundle. Anything else you need, hit up our list of the best early Cyber Monday sales across the internet. You could be done with your shopping well before the calendar says "December."
Oprah has been a fan of Corkcicle for over a decade, but this year the brand's new triple-insulated tumbler made her list. Follow Oprah's lead and pick up the lavender one, or choose among the other 14 colors and patterns. (The black and Santorini blue are $2 less and nearly 30% off.)
The media maven "loves all things Beats" — especially these noise-canceling headphones, which made her 2023 list. Enjoy up to 40 hours of music, podcasts, audiobooks and more on a full charge. A No. 1 New Release at Amazon, these are now on sale for 50% off, aka the lowest price they've been all year.
Thanks to their durable rubber outsole, these quilted slippers can take you from the bedroom to the mailbox. Snag a pair, which Oprah gushed "makes it feel like you’re walking on a cloud," for 44% off.
Store all of your sparkly treasures in this top-selling travel-friendly organizer, now 20% off. Small but mighty, this compact case has seven slots, removable dividers and a separate earring compartment.
Trying to sleep better in the new year? Take a cue from Oprah and pick up this lavender-infused eye mask, which she claims "doesn’t let even a pinch of light in." Now $14, this is the lowest price you can get.
If you're in the market for new gloves, look no further than these checkered beauties. Amazon reviewers back up Oprah's claims, with one saying that "they are lightweight, warm and the touch screen works pretty well." Every color is now available for $20.
Who knew electric kettles could be so ... beautiful? Oprah, that's who. Not only does it brew faster than traditional kettles, but it also has to-the-degree temperature control and a built-in brew stopwatch to ensure you get the perfect cup. Save nearly $40 now.
Hitting the skies soon? Put your on-the-go essentials in the zippered pouch, then stick it inside the larger drawstring one, which has a removable strap to turn it into a stylish crossbody bag.
Oprah has raved about Cozy Earth products — the ultra-soft sheets, joggers, socks, to name a few — for years, but her 2019 favorite really can't be beat. Made with stretch-knit fabric, these pajamas are breathable, lightweight and as comfortable as it gets. Use our exclusive code YAHOO at checkout to save $68 on select colors.
Clearly, Oprah likes to travel light. There's more to this vegan leather crossbody than meets the eye though: It features three zippered compartments, making it just the right size for your phone, wallet, sunglasses and everyday must-haves. Grab it now at the lowest price it's been all year.
Save the planet — and save some money (30%, to be exact) at the same time. Run these reusable pads under water, then use them to wipe away makeup — no makeup remover or cleanser needed.
Both Oprah and Gayle (ya know, her best friend of 40-plus years who also happens to be a media maven herself) love these high-waisted leggings. Made with sweat-wicking, four-stretch fabric, these Girlfriend Collective favorites are designed with high-impact workouts in mind. Choose between two inseams, both of which are on sale for 30% off.
"A one-and-done stick like this can be a lifesaver," said Oprah of this buildable lip and cheek stain. Just swipe it on for a natural-looking flush of color. Save $4 right now.
