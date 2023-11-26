We found early Cyber Monday deals on a bunch of Oprah's Favorite Things list — save up to 50%

This is your chance to score discounts on Oprah's picks — all home runs, when it comes to gifting.

Oprah loves to shop just as much as the rest of us. Each November, the media maven puts out a highly anticipated list of her favorite things — a mix of clever kitchen gadgets, trendy tech, cozy must-haves and more. As you can imagine, her picks make standout gifts — and lucky for us, her list is released just in time for the holidays.

But here's where things get really exciting: Right now, you can find a selection of Oprah's faves from this year and past years on sale early, for Cyber Monday. Included in these Cyber Monday deals: a bestselling comfy PJ set from Cozy Earth (35% off), a luxe jewelry organizer (down to just $20) and a pair of Beats over-the-ear headphones for half off! Honestly, you can knock out half your holiday gift shopping right this minute, with the deals below — and save a bundle. Anything else you need, hit up our list of the best early Cyber Monday sales across the internet. You could be done with your shopping well before the calendar says "December."

Beats Beats Studio Pro $170 $350 Save $180 The media maven "loves all things Beats" — especially these noise-canceling headphones, which made her 2023 list. Enjoy up to 40 hours of music, podcasts, audiobooks and more on a full charge. A No. 1 New Release at Amazon, these are now on sale for 50% off, aka the lowest price they've been all year. $170 at Amazon

Asutra Asutra Silk Eye Pillow $14 $20 Save $6 Trying to sleep better in the new year? Take a cue from Oprah and pick up this lavender-infused eye mask, which she claims "doesn’t let even a pinch of light in." Now $14, this is the lowest price you can get. $14 at Amazon

Girlfriend Collective Girlfriend Collective Compressive Pocket Legging $62 $88 Save $26 Both Oprah and Gayle (ya know, her best friend of 40-plus years who also happens to be a media maven herself) love these high-waisted leggings. Made with sweat-wicking, four-stretch fabric, these Girlfriend Collective favorites are designed with high-impact workouts in mind. Choose between two inseams, both of which are on sale for 30% off. $62 at Girlfriend Collective

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Your Cyber Monday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Cyber Monday coverage here. Follow Engadget for Cyber Monday tech deals. Learn about Cyber Monday trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Cyber Monday deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Cyber Monday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

How we find and select deals: Our deal-hunting team of award-winning writers and editors are seasoned experts in their fields (tech, style, home, beauty), many with 20+ years of experience. This team works diligently to bring you the best sales, deals and price drops. Our unbiased experts maintain strict editorial integrity: We only feature items we believe will save you money. Here’s more on how we select deals for our Cyber Monday coverage.