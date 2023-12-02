We compared prices, and at $4 a pop, Amazon's water pitcher filters are a better deal than Brita's

With all of the questionable particles floating around in our H2O, it's no wonder more and more people are switching to filtered water. And while we love Brita filtration products, buying replacement filters can cost a pretty penny. A three-pack of Brita's own filters will set you back $18 — but we've found some less expensive alternatives. This popular set from Aqua Crest is currently down to $14, but the cheapest is from good old standby Amazon Basics — just $13!

Why is this a good deal?

With this three-pack, you're paying just $4 a pop for each filter — in comparison, the Brita filters are $6 each, and over time, that extra $2 adds up!

Why do I need this?

These lead- and BPA-free Amazon Basics filters are compatible with nearly every Brita pitcher (except Stream), and, of course, they can be used with Amazon Basics water vessels as well. Their multi-stage filtration includes an ultra-fine mesh screen to block out any specks, and they're Gold Seal-certified by the Water Quality Association to minimize chlorine taste and odor, copper, mercury and benzene.

They're also much more eco-friendly (and economical!) than buying single-use water bottles — in fact, each filter can replace up to 300 of them and lasts for 40 gallons of water. That's about two months for most households.

Cleaner, better-tasting water is just a filter away. (Getty)

What reviewers say

Over 19,000 Amazon customers swear by these Amazon Basics filters.

"I purchased these for my Brita pitcher," wrote one fan. "I was a little hesitant about it, but they are literally the exact same as the Brita filters! Not only that, they are also very affordable versus the Brita refills. The taste of the water is exactly the same as it was with the Brita brand filter. I highly recommend this product! ... The overall quality is excellent."

"Better than the rest," raved another impressed buyer. "I was so pleasantly surprised when I rinsed out my first filter and there was no sediment or residue. [It's] very easy to change filters, and they fit precisely into my water jug. Only sorry that it took me so long to find that Amazon Basics offered this fine product!"

"[The] flavor is similar to Brita and seems to filter water just fine," shared a final reviewer. One thing to note? "Only complaint is that it is noticeably slower than the Brita filters. There is no continuous stream of filtered water coming out, even fresh out of the package. Only drips."

For comparison, this highly rated Aqua Crest set is just a dollar more:

And of course, there's always the original:

No matter which set you choose, you'll be able to stay hydrated with cleaner water that tastes so much better than it does straight from the tap. Cheers to that!

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

