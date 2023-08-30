I'm an interior designer, and these are my top picks from the Wayfair Labor Day sale
If you're sad that summer is waning, I've got something that's sure to cheer you up. Labor Day sales offer some of the biggest discounts you'll see all year, making it the perfect time to give your home a pre-fall refresh. As an interior designer, Wayfair is my go-to for quick ship items and great prices. And for Labor Day, the online furniture haven is bringing shoppers discounts up to 70% off on everything from basics like linens and cookware to larger purchases like sofas and patio sets. Need a new mattress? This Sealy queen-size is on sale for $390 (was $1,190) — that's nearly 70% off! If you haven't updated your coffee maker in awhile, no worries. I found this Cuisinart option for $89 (was $133). There's even a gorgeous wool rug for $900 off! Of course, the items I've chosen below are only a small taste — an amuse bouche, if you will — of what's available. You can find all of the Wayfair Labor Day sales here.
Best Wayfair Labor Day deals right now
Steelside Aichele Vegan Leather Wingback Chair$200$375Save $175
Mistana Tomas Dark Blue/Gray Indoor/Outdoor Rug$105$355Save $250
Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress in a Box$390$1,199Save $809
AllModern Farrah Stacking Patio Dining Chair, Set of 2$252$580Save $328
Cuisinart Grind & Brew 12-Cup Automatic Coffee Maker$89$133Save $44
Best Labor Day furniture deals
The perfect piece for any aesthetic, this buffet cabinet can serve anywhere from the dining room and TV room to your home office. A transitional combination of rattan inset doors and mid-century lines, this cabinet works well to lighten up your space, from coastal to modern. Adjustable shelves keep you organized and pre-drilled holes keep your media cords tidy.
Save nearly 50% on this go anywhere chair — a mod wingback that will blend with everything from boho to mid-century modern. I'm loving how Wayfair styled it with a sheepskin throw, channeling that cozy hygge vibe. Make this animal-friendly tufted chair your new reading nook.
Clients of mine love this dresser for its ample drawer space as well as its sharp good looks. Mid-century style shines through the clean lines and walnut veneers on this detailed piece. It's the perfect way to amp up your bedroom or hallway storage.
You can sit back and relax — with your feet up — once you save 65% on this handsome recliner. This sleek version of a lounger is sneaky in its slim and modern design, allowing you kick-back comfort without sacrificing style. At 32" wide, it will fit nicely without overwhelming your room. Available in a number of colors, this fully upholstered chair is a steal at less than $200.
A petite sofa that works in any spare room, living room or den, this piece serves dual purpose. A sofa by day and sleeper by night, the upholstered sofaa is the perfect blend of form and function. The track arms fit into any aesthetic, and I love this classic linen look.
Too much wood weighing down your living areas? Break it up with another medium, like this stunning brass table. I love a small-scale drink table to pop in front of a sofa or between a pair or chairs and this 13-inch round option fits the bill.
Best Labor Day rug deals
Save nearly 80% on the 7'6" x 9'6" size of this wool rug that's hand made of natural fibers. The traditional pattern is neutral enough to warm up any room, but it's also available in other shades like cool blues and sunny corals. A multitude of sizes and shapes allow you to fit this beauty just where you need it.
Why leave floors bare when you can add a punch with such a simple design feature? Warm up your entryway, upstairs hall or layer this pattern over a larger sisal. I love the color combo of greens and blacks in this rug. The 3'6" x 5'6" is an ideal size for small areas. but other sizes and styles are available in this high-traffic suitable performance rug.
Don't ignore your outdoor living spaces. A rug will ground your patio set and give it a comfortable feeling that will rival your living room if done right. A 7'10" x 10'3" rug is a standard size that fits most seating and dining areas well, and this one is a hefty 70% off.
Best Labor Day bedding deals
Back aches? Restless sleep? Try a new mattress. Memory foam provides lumbar support and cooling gel regulates your body temperature, all while the breathable cover wicks moisture away. Save nearly 70% on the queen-size.
Not ready to ditch your old mattress yet? Grab a memory foam gel topper and extend the life of your current one. Three inches of cooling, moisture-wicking gel foam will give it, and you, a new lease on life.
A duvet set allows you to change the weight of your comforter by season and makes for easy washing. A classic, this 100% cotton hotel bedding evokes sophistication, all while saving you 70%. Add subtle color with a navy colorway or go for a neutral.
Give your bedroom a refresh with fresh white sheets. These easy-care microfiber ones wash with less wrinkles — a big plus! They're also OEKO-TEX certified, meaning none of those toxic substances. The queen set comes with one fitted sheet, one flat sheet and four pillowcases, and is nearly 60% off. You can choose from additional colors and sizes, too.
Filled with shredded ActiveRelief memory foam, the pieces allow for more airflow and manipulability so you can form the pillow to the contours of your head for just the right comfort.
Best Labor Day outdoor deals
Fit your outdoor space so it's as well appointed as your living room. This mid-century modern set — which comes in multiple colors and finishes — can comfortably seat five so you can hang with family or friends well into those fall evenings. It includes a low table for drinks and snacks.
Tough on your grill this summer? Or you've just been waiting for a great sale to score a new one? Now's your chance to save $100 on an easy-cook propane fueled BBQ, which you can use well into the fall. Equipped with a side table, a removable drip tray and a warming rack, this little grill packs a punch. For a limited time, you can also score free assembly by a Wayfair pro, saving you another 97 bucks.
Stock up on these stackable and versatile chairs for your outdoor dining. They come in a bevy of colors (price may vary) from neutrals to the bold and bright. Rust resistant molded frames allow for complete drainage so they're quick drying after the rain. Another plus: They stack for easy storage and clean up.
Summer never ends if you have an outdoor heater, and this propane fueled (tank not included) tower will cast warmth on you and your guests for up to 10 feet. As the evenings get cooler, this is an essential for any outdoor entertainer. Easily maneuvered on wheels, it also boasts a safety shut off.
This modern outdoor table is the perfect addition to your backyard. Faux teakwood and powder-coated aluminum are just one of the easy-to-maintain finish combos available. I love the sleek lines and roomy simplicity of its two benches.
Best Labor Day kitchen deals
If you've been looking to replace your dull knives with some new blades, I've got one word for you: Henckels. The brand has long been the standard bearer for quality (craftsmanship, sturdiness, beauty, functionality) cutlery, and right now you can snag this 14-piece set for a sweet 70% off.
Declutter your kitchen counters with this grinder/coffee maker combo. Compact, this drip brewer allows you to grind beans fresh daily, with its built-in grinder. Programmable, your coffee will be ready when you are, and stay warm for that second (dare we say, third?) cup.
Organization is an integral part of design, as well as efficiency and ergonomics. That means it's time to get rid of your old, mismatched pots and pans and start fresh with a new 12 piece set, complete with easy-to-find matching lids. This highly rated set is oven and dishwasher safe, and free of toxic materials. Save nearly 50% and complete your kitchen with all the essentials.