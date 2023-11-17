'Way more comfortable than my Apple earbuds': This popular pair is only $15 (that's 70% off) for Black Friday

Wireless earbuds are a dime a dozen, but finding true quality at a discount — the diamonds in the rough — can be hard. Well, we've found a gem, and reviewers are wearing them proudly: CXK Wireless Earbuds. They boast an impressive 40 total hours of battery life, water resistance and one-step pairing, and they're an unheard-of $15 right now for Black Friday— that's 70% off! And there's plenty more to say about this pair.

Why is this a good Black Friday deal?

Fans are raving about the design and build quality of these, deeming them significantly better than other budget earbuds on the market. Already discounted by over 60%, the price drops down to over 70% percent off with the additional $5 on-page coupon.

Why do I need these?

The earbuds are IPX7 waterproof, which means you can wear them during a sweaty workout at the gym without worry. Let your favorite beats keep you energized as you push through that last mile.

They also feature one-step pairing in one of the easiest setup processes we've ever seen. Simply select the earbuds from your Bluetooth list one time, and from then on your phone will automatically connect anytime it detects them.

The earbuds each have about eight hours of battery life, but the case itself provides another six recharges, for a total of 40 hours.

These CXK earbuds are long-lasting, great-sounding and affordably priced. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

One fan raved, "I've tried a few wireless earbuds in the last couple of years and most just end up on my electronics dust pile. Not these! From the minute I opened them, I knew these were different from previous cheaper earbuds. The finish and feel are amazing, and the snap and close of the battery case feels so nice! The earbuds are way more comfortable than my Apple earbuds, and the new form factor with the slight forward angle makes them basically fall-out-proof. Working out, yard work, bike riding, no slip or accidental unseating ever! The simple single- or double-tap control method is super easy too."

Another five-star shopper deemed them to be "great for the price," adding, "finally, something that fits and works on airplanes. No issues with Bluetooth connection or reconnection [and the] battery lasts a long time. ... They fit the ear the right way. Good sound quality."

"I was looking for some earbuds to wear mostly outside, on walks and such. These were very attractive at the price point and have not disappointed," wrote an impressed musician. "I am very picky about sound quality, and I can't say any earbuds I have tried have come close to the quality of my Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones. Of course, comparing the two isn't fair as they have a completely different design and function. I like the way you take these buds out of their charging case, and they are on and ready to go. Super easy to use, nice design and overall I definitely recommend!"

"The sound quality is perfect, the battery life is superb, and the range is about 20 to 30 feet. The only problem is that the case discharges very quickly when charging the buds, but they have such a long battery life that it hardly matters," said another fan.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

