Wawa giving away free coffee on April 16 to celebrate its 60th anniversary.

It's Wawa's birthday, but we get the presents!

To celebrate the chain's 60th anniversary, it will offer a free any size hot coffee all day on April 16.

Wawa expects to give away nearly 1.5 million cups of coffee.

Its stores also will be decked out in 1960s decor and feature 60-cent promotions.

Wawa opened its first store in Folsom, Pennsylvania, on April 16, 1964. It now operates more than 1,000 locations.

“On April 16, we invite our customers to celebrate our history and our future, and toast with us as we celebrate the countless day-brightening moments that we have had together through the years," Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens said in a news release.

How to get Wawa free coffee

In addition to a free hot coffee, served in cups with designs of Wawa through the decades, there will be special tumblers for sale, as well as 60-cent promotions that included a birthday cake doughnut as well as teas, juices and lemonade.

Each store also will select a "Day Brightener," a customer that is "near and dear" to the store team. They will receive a sash, mug and a week's worth of free coffee.

