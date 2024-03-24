What to Watch the Week of March 24: The Bachelor Finale Is Here, and It's Wild.

ABC/Disney screenshots

The Bachelor finale is here, and we'll finally find out just what Jesse Palmer means when he says something happens that “you're never going to see it coming.”

Could this be a bit of an exaggeration? If you're a longtime viewer of the franchise, you know the show often makes these kinds of grand claims. However, based on what I know, something is going to happen that hasn't played out before in any season.

Now, is it so groundbreaking that we're going to be talking about it for years to come? Eh, hard to say. Even if you've read the spoilers, half the fun is watching everything play out on screen. The teaser trailer (which can be viewed below) makes us think that Joey will be leaving alone, but I highly doubt it. Personally, I think he's engaged, but whether or not he chose the right woman and their relationship can go the distance is anyone's guess.

The-Bachelor-KELSEY A, JOEY GRAZIADEI, DAISY.jpg John Fleenor/ABC/Disney

What I do know is that I'll be talking with Joey on Tuesday—whether or not he's accompanied by the recipient of his final rose (if there is one)—so I look forward to sharing that with you later in the day. I didn't really get into this season until the last few episodes (I still stand by my previous thoughts that this franchise needs to get away from contestants in their 20s), but Joey is one of the better Bachelors we've had in a while.

I also expect that on Monday night we'll find out who the next Bachelorette is going to be, since filming typically starts in mid-to-late March. There's plenty of worthy and interesting candidates from Joey's season, including Maria, who got quite a reception at last Monday's Women Tell All.

On that note, check out the rest of the guide for all the other offerings this week, and I'll see you back here next Sunday.

Sunday, March 24

Tracker (CBS): Justin Hartley's real-life wife—and fellow actor—Sofia Pernas, guest stars on the hit series (which has already been renewed for a second season) as Billie. Will a romance ignite? Given how hot these two are, one can only hope. 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT

Monday, March 25

The Bachelor: Finale and After the Finale Rose (ABC): Tonight's the night. Check out the preview below, and make sure to come back to Glamour on Tuesday for my interview with Joey and his potential fiancée. 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT and streaming the next day on Hulu

Wednesday, March 27

Time (BritBox): The new season (which comes from the co-creator of Fox's Accused) stars Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us), Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who), Tamara Lawrence (No Offense) and Siobhan Finneran (Downton Abbey), and is told through the lens of three very different inmates from three very different backgrounds.

According to the logline, “Arriving at Carlingford Prison on the same day, Orla (Whittaker), Abi (Lawrance) and Kelsey (Ramsey) are thrown together to face an unfamiliar world. But even with the ever-present threat of violence within its walls, they discover that an unexpected sense of community, and a shared understanding, still might be possible.”

Glamour has an exclusive clip below of Bella Ramsey (incredibly powerful in the role of Kelsey), when the character announces her pregnancy and her plans going forward. Take a look:

Palm Royale (Apple TV+): With Norma’s estate going to charity, Maxine’s last shot at the Dellacorte fortune is a conservatorship that puts her at legal odds with Robert in the fourth episode of the series, titled "Maxine Rolls the Dice." Check out this clip with Laura Dern and Kristen Wiig, below. Streaming

Thursday, March 28

We Were the Lucky Ones (Hulu): Based on Georgia Hunter’s New York Times best-selling novel, We Were the Lucky Ones is an emotional and timely limited series inspired by the true story of one Jewish family separated at the start of World War II, determined to survive and hopefully one day, reunite. Joey King, Logan Lerman, Hadas Yaron, Henry-Lloyd Hughes, Amit Rahav, Sam Woolf, Michael Aloni, Moran Rosenblatt, Eva Feiler, Lior Ashkenazi, and Robin Weigert star. Three episodes streaming at launch, with new episodes weekly

Friday, March 29

A Gentleman in Moscow (Paramount+ with Showtime): Ewan McGregor plays Count Alexander Rostov, who, in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution, finds that his gilded past places him on the wrong side of history. He is banished by a Soviet tribunal to an attic room in the opulent Hotel Metropol, threatened with death if he ever sets foot outside again. Mary Elizabeth Winstead (who is McGregor's real-life wife) also stars. Streaming

Steve! (Martin) A Documentary in 2 Pieces (Apple TV+): Per the press release, the documentary “dives into [Martin's] extraordinary story from two distinct points of view, with companion documentaries featuring never-before-seen footage and raw insights into Steve’s personal and professional trials and triumphs. ‘Then’ chronicles Steve Martin’s early struggles and meteoric rise to revolutionize standup before walking away at 35. ‘Now’ focuses on the present day, with Steve Martin in the golden years of his career, retracing the transformation that led to happiness in his art and personal life.” Finn Wittrock, Martin Short, Tina Fey, Jerry Seinfeld, Eric Idle, Diane Keaton, and Selena Gomez make appearances. Streaming

Saturday, March 30

The Ten Commandments (ABC): I've always considered the Charlton Heston movie a staple before the start of Passover, but Passover isn't until the third week of April this year. Still, it is the beginning of Easter weekend, which like Passover, is one of the holiest holidays for those who celebrate. This 1956 classic from Cecil B. DeMille tells the story of Moses as he leads the Jews out of Egypt, and away from the evil Rameses II. 7 p.m. ET/PT, 6 p.m. CT

Jessica Radloff is the Glamour senior West Coast editor and author of the NYT best-selling book The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series.

Originally Appeared on Glamour