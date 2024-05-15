The Washington State History Museum offers free admission to military members this summer

On May 14, the Washington State History Museum in Tacoma announced that service members and their families will have free admission to their museum this summer.

The museum joins others nationwide as part of the Blue Star Museums initiative.

The Blue Star Museum is a partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star families, and the Department of Defense.

Active-duty service members, reservists, members of the National Guard, and up to 5 family members will be able to visit participating museums starting May 18 through September 2.

“We are grateful to The Washington State History Museum for participating in this summer’s Blue Star Museums program and we hope military families will take this opportunity to create meaningful, lifelong memories,” Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD, chair of the National Endowment for the Arts said.

Follow the link to see a list of participating museums in Washington.

More details can be found at the Washington State Historical Society website.