'Warm while not being bulky': Amazon's No. 1 bestselling Hanes hoodie is on sale for $8, down from $24

It's that time of year when the days are frigid and the evenings are way too cold to go without an extra layer — even when you have the heat cranked up. You know what's perfect for a nippy night? This hoodie. And you know who makes it? The first name you think of when it comes to comfy white t-shirts or your favorite pair of undies: Hanes, of course. And right now, you can get this cozy coverup for just $8, down from $24 — that's nearly 70% off!

Why is it a good deal?

A good sustainably-made hoodie can cost well over $100 but this one from fan-favorite Hanes is a fraction of that at its regular price of $24, but at $8, this is the lowest price it's been all year.

Why do I need this?

Lined with cotton-blend fleece, you know how snuggly this sweatshirt will be. Hanes sweats the details — that cotton blend is made from 5% recycled water bottles so that you can wear your hoodie with planet pride. It also features ribbed cuffs and a waist so it stays put, to the matching zipper.

The Hanes size chart will lead you to the correct fit, but reviewers suggest upsizing to make room for layers or that extra comfy feel. And if it's not quite right, Amazon offers free returns, so you've got nothing to lose. It also comes in a variety of colors so you can stock up on your staples, like black and grey, and stand out at the gym, in the cute pale pink.

More than 25,000 shoppers love this winter layering wonder. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

With nearly 25,000 five-star ratings, it's no wonder that the Hanes EcoSmart full-zip hoodie is Amazon's No. 1 bestseller. Shoppers love it for being warm while not being bulky, among many other reasons.

"I love this hoodie so much that this is my second purchase," gushed a rave reviewer. "One thing I really like about this hoodie is that it is about 3 inches shorter than unisex hoodies so it doesn't hang halfway down my legs. Many hoods drop down and cover my face unless I tie them tightly. This hood is smaller and stays in place without a tie. I am frequently cold and am wearing one day and night as the weather cools down."

"I first bought a couple of these years ago in Kmart and love and live in them," wrote a five-star fan. "I didn't think I would ever find them again, but this one is the same with the same generous cut!! I love that the waistband is loose and not tight like most hoodies are made. Sleeves are also a perfect length with perfect fit wristbands, loose but nearly form fit."

"I'm a night nurse and it gets freezing in the hospital at 3-5 am," shared a happy customer. "I needed something lightweight that wasn't bulky to keep me warm. The best thing I purchased. It's soft, even after many washings, and warm."

"Love it that there are still a few products out there that you can count on to be exactly what you have bought before," wrote a grateful fan. "My old jacket like this one had gotten an ember burn on the sleeve from a campfire. This is so perfect for so many super casual purposes. Like keeping warm on an overseas flight. Or hiking in the Fall. Thank you Hanes, for keeping this jacket in your product line!"

"Exactly what I was looking for," raved a five-star fan. "A bit boxy but I don’t mind the oversized look. One con is that it doesn’t have strings to being in the hoodie. I didn’t realize it until after I wore it. It’s okay though. It’s soft and versatile."

Want to complete your cozy winter outfit? Shoppers love the EcoSmart pants — they're just eight bucks, too.

One shopper described the fabric as “baby soft," saying, "These are the most comfortable pairs of comfy pants I own. I purchased them for working out. After wearing them the first time, they were immediately renamed comfy pants and a second pair was ordered. The fabric is baby-soft inside and just thick enough without being bulky. The waistband fits gently yet still stays in place.”

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

