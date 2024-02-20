Want to see April's solar eclipse from 30,000 feet? Delta touts flights with sky-high views

If you've ever wanted to experience a solar eclipse in an extra dramatic way, this could be your year.

Delta Air Lines is offering solar eclipse viewing flights when this spring's eclipse is expected to be at its peak on Monday, April 8, 2024.

Delta Flight 1218 from Austin, Texas, to Detroit has been scheduled to place passengers directly within the path of the solar eclipse's totality, at an altitude of 30,000 feet aboard an Airbus A220-300.

The airline has five other routes that day that promise excellent viewing of the eclipse.

“The April 8 eclipse is the last total eclipse we’ll see over North America until 2044,” Delta Air Lines lead meteorologist Warren Weston said in a news release. “This eclipse will last more than twice as long as the one that occurred in 2017, and the path is nearly twice as wide.”

Here’s what to know about Delta's solar eclipse viewing flights.

Delta Flight 1218 for solar eclipse viewing

At publication time, all tickets on Delta Flight 1218 were sold out. The cost for some of the main cabin seats was around $1,129 a ticket.

Other Delta flights with solar eclipse views

Delta has five other flights scheduled at times likely to provide good views of the solar eclipse:

Flight 5699 from Detroit to White Plains, New York: 2:59 p.m. EST on an Embraer ERJ-175.

Flight 924 from Los Angeles to Dallas: 8:40 a.m. PST on an Airbus A320.

Flight 2869 from Los Angeles to San Antonio, Texas: 9 a.m. PST on an Airbus A319

Flight 1001 from Salt Lake City to San Antonio: 10:08 a.m. MST on an Airbus A220-300.

Flight 1683 from Salt Lake City to Austin, Texas: 9:55 a.m. MST on an Airbus A320.

How much do the Delta solar eclipse flights cost?

Here’s a price breakdown of the cheapest one-way tickets you can purchase on each flight at the time of writing:

Flight 5699 from Detroit to White Plains: $374.

Flight 924 from Los Angeles to Dallas: $259.

Flight 2869 from Los Angeles to San Antonio: $179.

Flight 1001 from Salt Lake City to San Antonio: $459.

Flight 1683 from Salt Lake City to Austin: $379.

If you are flying from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, you would also need to account for your plane ticket from here to one of these departure airports, as well as a plane ticket back from your destination.

If you choose the Los Angeles flights, you could make a road trip out of it and drive there. It takes about six hours to drive to Los Angeles from Phoenix.

Viewing a solar eclipse safely

Vishnu Reddy, a professor of planetary science and director of the Space4 Center at the University of Arizona, said you need certified eclipse glasses to safely view an eclipse during its partial phases, whether you're on the ground or in the sky.

“Only during totality, you are allowed to see the event without eclipse glasses,” Reddy said. “Failure to do so will result in permanent eye damage.”

He said blindness also could result from looking at an eclipse unprotected. If you are looking through a telescope, you will need special solar filters in front of it. Do not look at the sun without a front-mounted filter through a telescope.

Benefits and drawbacks of viewing the solar eclipse in the sky

Delta included a disclaimer at the bottom of its press release stating that although the flight schedule is designed maximize time within the path of totality, "this is subject to change due to factors outside of Delta’s control such as weather and air traffic control that could impact timing and aircraft."

Reddy said the flight could indeed provide optimum viewing.

“The flight will enable you to avoid the cloudy weather,” he said. “It gives you a higher probability of viewing the eclipse than being on the ground. Even best weather forecasts can be wrong.”

