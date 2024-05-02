Want to keep your grass green this summer? Here are maintenance tips to follow

Summer is on the horizon, and your grass is looking very unkempt.

There are a few splotches of brown, yellow, and decay on the front lawn. You've done everything you can to make it look lovely, from mowing it multiple times a month to watering it a few times a day.

The not so pleasant displays cause you to look over the white picket fence at your neighbor's lawn, which is pristine and green.

If this is you, here are some tips to follow to get your lawn back in shape before the summer season.

What causes grass to turn brown?

Warm weather is not the only reason your lawn may turn brown. There are several reasons why this may occur, according to Backyard Master:

∎ Diseases: Brown patch, dollar spot, and Fusariam blight can all cause grass to turn brown or yellow. To confirm that either of these diseases is the case, take a sample of the brown grass to your local garden center so they can identify and treat your grass.

∎ Overwatering: Grass may suffocate and die if it is overwatered due to a lack of oxygen.

∎ Underwatering: Roots of the grass may dry out and die if grass is not watered enough.

∎ Soil compaction: Soil compaction occurs when air, nutrients, and water cannot reach grass roots, leading to browning.

∎ Sunburn: Like humans, even grass can catch a sunburn. If grass is exposed to direct sunlight for long periods of time, it will photosynthesize less and use all of its energy reserves.

Some grass in in Zilker Park is brown and crusty due to the drought on Friday August 12, 2022, compared to the lush green grass on the Great Lawn that is irrigated by water from Lady Bird Lake.

Morning is best time to water plants, lawn

Watering in the morning will help your garden and grass absorb more water and prevent it from evaporating before soaking in. If watering this early is not possible, try aiming for the evenings. Keep in mind that in order to avoid fungus in the evenings, you will need to water early so that your grass dries before sunset, according to Backyard Master.

Watering during the day is not recommended because the direct sunlight will cause the water to evaporate. In return, the grass will not absorb the water properly, which is what it needs to grow longer roots.

Mary Dunlap, owner of Wilder Plant Shop located inside The Good Market in Travelers Rest, S.C., waters plants at the shop on Friday, April 5, 2024.

Mow grass at the proper height

Cutting your grass too low can make it susceptible to heat damage. For this reason, you should mow your lawn according to the recommended height of your grass type. Backyard Master advises homeowners never to cut more than a third of the length of their grass at once (for instance, if your grass is at a recommended height of three inches, do not mow it under two inches).

Mowing the grass too often can also cause it to weaken due to exposure to the summer heat. A general rule of thumb is to mow the lawn once a week, depending on your lawn type. Grass length, season, and weather are factors that should all be considered when determining when to mow your lawn.

Javon Deese mows the lawn at Black Joy Farm on Sunday, April 21, 2024, in Keizer, Ore.

Avoid using weed killer, traffic

Weed killers should be avoided during the summer due to the heat, which can cause chemicals in herbicides to stress your grass out. If weed killer is necessary, use it when the weather is cooler, such as early morning and evening. Be sure to follow the temperature guidelines when applying weed killer. If the weeds are still giving you a hard time, manually remove them.

Parents and pet owners may find this next tip tricky: reduce lawn traffic. This will prevent the soil from becoming compacted. If maintaining your lawn this summer is one of your priorities, heavy footwork will impact the lawn. It is also a good idea to have a designated bare area in your backyard where pets can relieve themselves; urination from pets can cause brown spots in the grass to form. If you do not have a bare area, quickly hose down the area of grass that your pet urinates on.

We hope you follow these tips, but more importantly, we want you to enjoy your time outdoors with your family and pets as you soak up the sun this season.

Volunteer Linda Davy of Pendleton, a master gardener, and Betty Bishop, right, of Pickens pull weeds and groom plants at the South Carolina Botanical Garden at Clemson University Tuesday. The garden, with over 500 varieties of hosta plants, has a wide variety of plant life people come to see, along with improved paths and a new gazebo on the upper duck pond.

Nina Tran covers trending topics. Reach her via email at ntran@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Here's why your neighbor's grass appears greener on the other side