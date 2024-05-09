Want to go birdwatching? Check out these places in, near Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Are you looking to go birdwatching with your friends and family? Baton Rouge has several parks and wildlife sanctuary’s where you can go enjoy what Louisiana’s wildlife has to offer.

Visitors to these parks, wildlife sanctuaries, nature centers and lakes will get to experience watching several different types of birds that are present throughout the various seasons.

Whether you want to explore the different bird species through nature trails or sit on a park bench near the lake, these places in the capital city offer visitors a chance to sit back and watch the birds.

Check out these places where you can go birdwatching in, near Baton Rouge.

Where to find spring drinks like matcha, coffee with rose, lavender in Baton Rouge

Amite River Wildlife Sanctuary in Prairieville sits on over 30 acres of land and features cypress tupelo swamp with palmetto and areas of pine, according to their website. The wildlife sanctuary features a mourning dove, yellow-billed cuckoo, chimney swift and killdeer.

Location: 45141 Manny Gautreau Road, Prairieville.

The Tickfaw State Park in Springfield features the sights and sounds of its four ecosystems. Visitors to the Tickfaw State Park can explore several areas to watch different Louisiana birds and other wildlife.

Location: 27225 Patterson Road, Springfield.

The Blackwater Conservation Area in Baker sits on over 50 acres of land and offers fishing, a lake, nature trails and a conservation area. The conservation area gives guests the opportunity to enjoy outdoor recreation and explore the wildlife the area has to offer.

Location: 9385 Blackwater Road, Baker.

Sherbune Wildlife Management Area in Krotz Springs offers several amenities including hunting, trapping, camping and a shooting range. The management area features places for visitors to watch their favorite bird.

Location: Krotz Springs.

The Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center is a 103-acre facility that is dedicated to education, conservation, recreation and tourism, according to their website. The nature center features an exhibit building with many animals and the nature trails allow visitors to explore Louisiana’s wildlife.

Location: 10503 North Oak Hills Pkwy., Baton Rouge.

The Mary Ann Brown Nature Preserve in St. Francisville features around two miles of walking trails for visitors to the nature preserve to explore. According to their website, the nature preserve offers an opportunity for bird watching.

Location: 13515 Louisiana 965, St. Francisville.

The Capitol and DOTD Lakes in downtown Baton Rouge is a great place to relax and enjoy the great outdoors. The lakes can be a good place for bird watching, especially during the fall and winter.

Location: Near I-110 and Capitol Lake Drive, Baton Rouge.

Want to go birdwatching? Baton Rouge is likely to see these spring birds

Hooper Road Park in Baton Rouge offers several amenities including a mountain bike trail, outdoor walking trail, lake and nature trails. The park is a great spot for bird watching as the trails take you through over 200 acres of woods within the park.

Location: 6261 Guynell Drive, Baton Rouge.

The City Park Lake and University Lake System is a perfect place to take a walk around the lakes and to watch the several bird species that are around.

Location: Near the intersection of May Street and Dalrymple Drive, Baton Rouge.

The Comite River Conservation Area in Baton Rouge features mountain bike and nature trails. It covers over 100 acres and allows visitors to stroll through and explore Louisiana’s wildlife.

Location: 8900 Hooper Road, Baton Rouge.

The Highland Road Community Park in Baton Rouge is a great place for the entire family to go hang out and enjoy the great outdoors. Some of the birds that you might see throughout the park include a hooded warbler, Kentucky warbler and white-eyed vireo.

Location: 14024 Highland Road, Baton Rouge.

Latest News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.