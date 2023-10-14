Walmart's 40+ best deals this weekend — including Dyson, Beats and Apple up to 80% off

Amazon's October Prime Day might now be in the rearview mirror, but this is shaping up to be another wild Walmart weekend. The retailer is just getting started when it comes to rolling out the super savings ahead of the holiday season! Walmart has been dropping tons of stellar sales this month on essentials and upgrades for your home, wardrobe, kitchen and more — and this weekend is no different. Pick up a 50-inch Vizio TV for a ridiculous $248, a Shark vacuum cleaner for over $100 off and a popular electric toothbrush for only $20 (that's almost 70% off). And that's just for starters. These deals won't last forever, so get on 'em ASAP!

The best sales at Walmart

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner $97 $199 Save $102 See at Walmart

Vizio 50-Inch Class V-Series 4K Smart TV $248 $319 Save $71 See at Walmart

Beats Flex All-Day Wireless Earphones $49 $70 Save $21 See at Walmart

Maxkare 50-by-60-Inch Electric Heated Blanket $32 $80 Save $48 See at Walmart

Drew Barrymore Beautiful Air Fryer, 6-Quart $69 $79 Save $10 See at Walmart

Cate & Chloe McKenzie 18k White Gold Drop Dangle Earrings $20 $136 Save $116 See at Walmart

Fairywill Electric Toothbrush $20 $70 Save $50 See at Walmart

Best vacuum sales

Suck it up! Y'know, the dust — and the savings. (Walmart)

We're all guilty of letting the dust bunnies pile up from time to time, especially when we're too lazy to lug that heavy vacuum around. Well, it's time to revolutionize your cleaning experience. Right now the Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Upright Vacuum is just $97 at Walmart — more than $100 off — and it's just what you need to make your chores less ... chore-ish. The Navigator is très lightweight, so you can take it with you from room to room without it feeling like a workout session. Oh, and when you have to get into those hard-to-reach spaces like stairs, furniture and your car, the lift-away detachable pod will allow you to make them spic-and-span lickety-split. Based on what five-star reviewers are saying, it'll be the best $97 you ever spent: "We have four dogs and three cats in our home, so it can be a challenge to keep up with the shedding," shared one reviewer. "We recently tried the Shark Navigator XL vacuum and I am very impressed. This thing managed to suck up all kinds of dirt and hair my other vacuum left behind! The filter also seems to work better on this vacuum, as I find myself not needing to dust as much."

$97 $199 at Walmart

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum $250 $420 Save $170 See at Walmart

Black + Decker 3-in-1 Lightweight Corded Upright Vacuum $23 $40 Save $17 See at Walmart

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner 3369 $89 $124 Save $35 See at Walmart

Eureka Max Swivel Deluxe Upright Multi-Surface Vacuum $68 $99 Save $31 See at Walmart

Anker Eufy Robot Vacuum $129 $250 Save $121 See at Walmart

Hoover WindTunnel Pet Bagless Upright Vacuum $149 $250 Save $101 See at Walmart

Best TV and home entertainment sales

Don't have season tickets to see your favorite NFL team play? No worries — this set will have you up close and personal with every pass, hit and fumble. (Walmart)

The next few months bring lots of football, basketball and holiday movie nights. How about a TV upgrade to make it all pop? You won't do better than this shiny 50-inch set from Vizio — and this $248 sale price is absurd. Its vibrant 4K picture quality will make it feel like you’re living out each scene in real time. It also includes Dolby Vision HDR, which boasts incredible brightness. In addition to its crisp, clear display, this comes with the brand’s SmartCast, which streams thousands of movies and shows. “Great product. I’ve always loved Vizio, and this TV most certainly did not disappoint! Amazing picture, works great with the soundbar, and gaming on it is insane,” reported a happy user.

$248 $319 at Walmart

Onn 24-Inch Smart TV $88 $118 Save $30 See at Walmart

Onn 75-Inch Smart TV $528 $578 Save $50 See at Walmart

TCL 32-Inch HD LED Roku Smart TV 3 Series $108 $148 Save $40 See at Walmart

Vizio 50-Inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV $248 $319 Save $71 See at Walmart

Best tech sales

Don't let that $49 price tag fool you — one listen will tell you that Beats isn't phoning it in with these! (Walmart)

These Beats Flex Wireless Earphones — now on offer for less than $50 — boast a hefty 12 hours of power per charge, so they’re ready to go when you are. Four ear tip sizes and a Flex-Form cable make listening to music and speaking on video or voice calls comfortable. Plus, the audio-sharing capability allows you to wirelessly share your tunes with another pair of Beats or AirPod headphones nearby. No more hunching together to rock out to the same jams. These have brought music to the ears of hordes of happy customers, like this daily wearer: “I generally have these around my neck all day long. They are excellent quality for phone conversations and casually listening to music. While most folks use earbuds, I'm sure that I would lose one within a few days of purchase. I like the fact I can control pause/play, volume and earphones on/off from my Beats earphones."

$49 $69.95 at Walmart

Apple AirPods, 2nd Generation $89 $129 Save $40 See at Walmart

Sgin 15.6-Inch Windows 11 Laptop $260 $1,050 Save $790 See at Walmart

Apple Watch SE, 1st Generation $159 $309 Save $150 See at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 $179 $230 Save $51 See at Walmart

Best home sales

A spooky movie, candles, popcorn and a heated blanket? That's what we call a perfect autumn evening. (Walmart)

As the temps outside begin to drop, the best place in the world is curled up in a toasty, cozy space. Whether you've decamped to the couch or stay snuggled in bed, the 50-by-60-inch MaxKare Electric Heated Blanket will swaddle you in warmth and comfort (and potentially help you save big on your heating bill). It offers low, medium and high heating levels and is currently on sale for just $40 (50% off!). The reversible design features one fluffy flannel side and one that's velvety smooth to the touch. "I absolutely love this heated blanket," wrote a Walmart shopper. "It’s so soft and gets super warm and stays on for five hours. My cat and dogs love it too, so I bought two more for the living room for all to share."

$32 $79.99 at Walmart

Serta Cooling Gel Memory Foam Bed Pillow, Set of 2 $25 $42 Save $18 See at Walmart

Color Sense 100% Cotton Percale Sheet Set, Queen $27 $32 Save $5 See at Walmart

Glamburg Towel Set $20 $36 Save $16 See at Walmart

Ingalik Queen-Size Mattress Pad $32 $50 Save $18 See at Walmart

Molblly 10-Inch Memory Foam Mattress, Queen $179 $470 Save $291 See at Walmart

Best kitchen sales

Crunch makes snacking delectable; this baby makes it guilt-free. (Walmart)

Guilt-free deliciousness is that most elusive of eating experiences. No wonder the world has gone gaga for air fryers — all the flavor with just a fraction of the grease! But, if we're being honest, they aren't the prettiest kitchen gadgets to leave out on the counter. And we all know that out of sight means out of mind, which isn't helpful when you are trying to eat better. Thanks to Drew Barrymore, you no longer have to choose between good health and a fetching aesthetic. Her Beautiful 6-Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer promises to make all your Southern-fried dreams come true — and it'll look good doing it. It now comes in seven different colors including oyster gray, cornflower blue and lavender. Plus, you can currently score it for only $69. "First off, the packaging is beautiful and quite luxurious; it makes you feel really good about your purchase right off the bat," one shopper said. "I made sweet potato fries last night, they were great and such a good alternative to greasing them up in the oven. Very pleased!"

$69 $79 at Walmart

Hamilton Beach Extra-Large Slow Cooker $35 $50 Save $15 See at Walmart

Henckels Graphite 14-Piece Self-Sharpening Block Set $200 $657 Save $457 See at Walmart

Carote Nonstick Cookware Set, 5-Piece $40 $100 Save $60 See at Walmart

Rachael Ray 15-Piece Nonstick Pots and Pans Set $99 $129 Save $30 See at Walmart

Best style sales

Bling-bling that will help you save some serious cha-ching. (Walmart)

Dangling earrings are a style staple, and they look beautiful dressed up or down. These Cate & Chloe McKenzie earrings — nearly 85% off! — take that flair to the next level, with 18-karat white gold plating and practically blinding, tastefully sized Swarovski crystals. Reviewers are in love with these gorgeous sparklers. One said they are “prettier than the photo.” Echoed another: “These earrings are absolutely gorgeous and stunning. ... They are excellent quality. They are comfortable to wear and look great casually with a pair of jeans and a tank top, but they could also be worn with a dress.”

$19.99 $136 at Walmart

Time and Tru Women's High-Low Pullover Sweatshirt $10 $13 Save $3 See at Walmart

Cate & Chloe Sophia 18k White Gold Crystal Halo Necklace $17 $150 Save $133 See at Walmart

Muk Luks Women's Terry Cloth Slipper Clogs $15 $34 Save $19 See at Walmart

Zimtown 3-Piece Nested Spinner Suitcase Luggage Set $100 $167 Save $67 See at Walmart

Dokotoo Women's Plaid Button-Down Shirt Jacket $30 $51 Save $21 See at Walmart

Crocs Women's Baya Platform Clog Sandals $40 $60 Save $20 See at Walmart

Best beauty and wellness sales

Your tired old electric toothbrush won't give you the gleaming choppers you want and deserve, but Fairywill ... will. (Walmart))

Brushing your teeth is, of course, essential to your oral health. If your current brush isn't cutting it, grab the bestselling Fairywill Electric Toothbrush, on sale for just $20, which delivers up to 40,000 plaque-slaying strokes per minute. Its sonic technology helps to lift stains and food particles more effectively than a manual model. It's also rechargeable, so you'll never have to go a day without it. "My teeth never felt cleaner!" raved a shopper with pearly whites. "I feel like I'm getting my teeth professionally cleaned."

$19.99 $69.99 at Walmart

Loved01 by John Legend Face and Body Moisturizer $7 $10 Save $2 See at Walmart

Devimic 24k Gold Under-Eye Masks, 30 Pairs $11 $19 Save $8 See at Walmart

Image Skincare Vital C Hydrating Anti-Aging Serum $37 $72 Save $35 See at Walmart

CeraVe Skin Renewing Retinol Face Serum $13 $20 Save $7 See at Walmart

Fairywill Teeth Whitening Strips Non-Sensitive White Strips $15 $30 Save $15 See at Walmart

