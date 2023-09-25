Why you can trust us
Updated daily: Walmart's 40 best deals this week — TVs, home essentials and more

Carrie McCabe
Updated ·7 min read
Dyson, TV, headphones
Score the best deals on the biggest brands at Walmart this week! (Photo: Walmart)

Ooh ... do you feel that? It's the first crisp hint of fall in the air, which is appropriate, because fall is finally here! It is, of course, a season of transition: appreciating the beauty around us, letting old things go and getting ready to introduce new experiences into our lives. Much like spring, that makes autumn the perfect time to refresh your home (and your life!) and prepare for the cozy, staycation-filled days to come. If you'd like to upgrade your essentials or treat yourself to something special in honor of the changing seasons, Walmart has you covered with a truly stellar sale featuring some of the biggest brands and the lowest prices. We're talking $170 off a Dyson vacuum, $20 white gold and Swarovski crystal earrings, and 65 inches of pure 4K smart TV goodness for under $400! Jump into fall — and fabulous savings — with us, and keep on scrolling for our picks for the perfect autumn.

The best sales at Walmart

  • Sejov 4 ft Vertical Garden 5-Tier Raised Garden Bed

    $42$64
    Save $22
    See at Walmart

  • Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set, 8 Pcs

    $60$220
    Save $160
    See at Walmart

  • Cate & Chloe McKenzie 18k White Gold Drop Dangle Earrings

    $20$150
    Save $130
    See at Walmart

Best vacuum sales

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum
Who you gonna call? Dyson! Dust bunnies, dirt and dander won't plague your floors any longer when you grab this big guy. (Walmart)

Meet your home's new best friend: The Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum. Though it may look like a lightweight, given its slim profile, it kicks sand in the face of its competitors. It's specially designed for cleaning up after the relentless sheddings, scratchings and, um, soilings of your home's four-legged residents, and it does it by being a ruthless predator. Seamless switching from hard flooring to carpet, a self-adjusting cleaner head designed to seal in its powerful suction and a "tangle-free turbine tool" are just some of the weapons in its detritus-destroying arsenal. "I really like my Dyson cleaner," revealed one five-star reviewer. "It picks up great and is easy to use. Use low speed, and the battery lasts through two or more cleanings of our living room, kitchen, utility room and a big bedroom or more."

$344 $470 at Walmart

Best TV and home entertainment sales

Vizio Smart TV
Speaking of Bears: Don't have season tickets to see your favorite NFL team play? No worries — this set will have you up close and personal with every pass, hit and fumble. (Walmart)

Fall means more than just leaf-peeping and pumpkin, erm, everything ... it also brings the new television season! How about a TV upgrade to match? You won't do better — and at a better price — than this shiny 65-inch set from Vizio. Its vibrant 4K picture quality will make it feel like you’re living out each scene in real time. It also includes Dolby Vision HDR, which boasts incredible brightness. In addition to its crisp and clear display, this comes with the brand’s SmartCast, which streams thousands of movies and shows. “Great product. I’ve always loved Vizio products, and this one most certainly did not disappoint! Amazing picture, works great with the soundbar, and gaming on it is insane!” reported a happy user.

$398 $528 at Walmart

  • Onn 75-inch Class 4K UHD LED Frameless Roku Smart TV

    $498$578
    Save $80
    See at Walmart

Best tech sales

Vilinice headphones.
Fall may be the most introspective season of year. What better time to shut out the world's noise and get some mental "me" time? (Walmart)

Hit mute on the outside world and press play on exactly what you want to hear with the Vilinice Noise-Cancelling Headphones — a Walmart bestseller, for good reason. They'll completely transport you into your favorite audiobooks, music and podcasts, thanks to their sound-enhancing technology. Plus, they have memory foam padding that keeps your ears comfy for hours. Have we mentioned they're almost 80% off? "Use them every day!" reported a thrilled shopper. "I'm autistic, and being in the world can be too loud and overwhelming. These headphones, even without music playing, muffled the extra noise."

$19 $100 at Walmart

  • Sony Wireless Over-the-Ear Headphones, Blue

    $272$348
    Save $76
    See at Walmart

  • Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation)

    $99$129
    Save $30
    See at Walmart

Best home sales

white bedsheets and pillows on a bed
Hotel luxury for an at-home price. What could be better? (Photo: Walmart)

If you want to feel like you're sleeping on bedding worthy of a luxe hotel, this Clara Clark Hotel Luxury 4-Piece Queen Sheets Set will certainly get the job done. More than 3,700 shoppers have fallen in love with its double-brushed softness, and in addition to feeling cool and breathable (so long, night sweats!), these sheets are pill- and snag-resistant. Another plus? The deep-pocket design fits mattresses up to 16 inches high, so you won't have to worry about the corners flying off in the middle of the night. Each queen-size set comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases, and there are over 35 colors to choose from! "I love these sheets," gushed a blissful slumberer. "They are very soft and durable so far. They truly look and feel like luxury sheets. They are beautiful and elegant. I run very hot; these sheets do not heat up and make me sweat! Amazing! Also, you can't beat the price! I highly recommend this product!"

$19 $60 at Walmart

  • Allerease Pure Bed Pillow, Standard/Queen 2 Pack

    $25$60
    Save $35
    See at Walmart

  • Modern Iron Shelf Floor Lamp with 3-Way Dimmable LED Bulb

    $50$70
    Save $20
    See at Walmart

Best outdoor sales

Stack up the flora — and the savings. (Photo: Walmart)
Stack up the flora — and the savings. (Photo: Walmart)

If your gardening dreams are bigger than your home's square footage, you can sow and cultivate an expansive amount of plants and veggies in one small space thanks to this ingenious garden bed. It provides a five-tier design that will allow you to create a little bit of paradise on your porch or driveway, or even in your laundry room. "My wife loves plants and herbs. This was perfect for planting flowers and herbs, so you don't need to bend down to pick em' off," gushed a gleeful gardener's spouse. "The five tiers make it so you can have a large variety of plants all going at the same time. The stand is nice and sturdy; it holds up well to strong winds around where I live."

$42 $64 at Walmart

  • PowerSmart 20V Cordless Handheld Turbo Blower

    $41$70
    Save $29
    See at Walmart

  • Melliful 6-Foot Halloween Inflatable, 3 Ghosts on a Pumpkin

    $44$100
    Save $56
    See at Walmart

Best kitchen sales

Carote pots and pans set.
What's cookin', good lookin'? Well, this discount is, for one. (Photo: Walmart)

The stunning (nonstick) Carote eight-piece cookware collection includes a 9.5-inch frying pan skillet, an 11-inch frying pan skillet, a 4.5-quart sauté pan, a 1.8-quart saucepan, a 4.3-quart casserole dish and three lids. The pans are made from induction-ready granite material, so they're safe for all stovetops. “I seriously had doubts; I was wrong,” admitted a fan. “I had been looking for pots and pans that do the exact same thing these pans do. Not one single ounce of regret buying these. These pots and pans deserve to be in everyone’s kitchens. You’re going to love them!”

$60 $220 at Walmart

  • Ninja Pods & Grounds Single-Serve Coffee Maker

    $75$99
    Save $24
    See at Walmart

Best style sales

sparkly white crystal-encrusted silver-toned dangly earrings
This bling-bling will save you some serious cha-ching. (Photo: Walmart)

Dangling earrings are a style staple, and they look beautiful dressed up or down. These Cate & Chloe earrings — over 80 percent off! — take that look to the next level, with 18K white gold plating and practically blinding, tastefully-sized Swarovski crystals. Reviewers are in love with these gorgeous sparklers. One said they are “prettier than the photo,” and another even shared that the images don’t accurately portray how spellbinding this jewelry is! “These earrings are absolutely gorgeous and stunning, the picture doesn't do them justice,” one shopper shared. “They are excellent quality and you can tell just by looking at them. They are comfortable to wear and look great casually with a pair of jeans and a tank top, but they could also be worn with a dress.”

$20 $136 at Walmart

Best beauty and wellness sales

Fairywell Oscillating toothbrush and interchangeable brush heads.
Brush away the remains of your day. (Photo: Walmart)

Brushing your teeth is, of course, essential to your oral health. If your current toothbrush isn't cutting it, grab the bestselling Fairywill Electric Toothbrush, which delivers up to 40,000 plaque-slaying strokes per minute. Its sonic technology helps to lift stains and food particles more effectively than a manual toothbrush. It's also rechargeable, so you'll never have to go a day without it. "My teeth never felt cleaner!" raved a shopper with pearly whites. "I feel like I'm getting my teeth professionally cleaned."

$20 $70 at Walmart

  • Fairywill Teeth Whitening Strips for Sensitive Teeth

    $19$46
    Save $27
    See at Walmart

Want to save even more? Make sure you're signed up for Walmart+. It's easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You'll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

