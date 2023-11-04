The 40+ best Walmart deals this weekend — Dyson, Apple, Samsung and more up to 85% off

Though the fun of Halloween and the spooky season is now in the rearview mirror (sad face), November marks the beginning of the most festive time of year. There's Thanksgiving, of course, and the whole holiday season, which brings the joy of gifting ... and, OK, the anxiety of finding something for everyone on your list. But don't fret; epic Black Friday sales are soon to be upon us, and as a special treat, some retailers are already decking their halls with massive markdowns as a preview of all the goodness to come!

One of those sales is the ever-dependable Walmart, which has been dropping amazing deals since early fall. This weekend, there are savings galore to be had at the mega-retailer, like an 8-piece nonstick Carote cookware set for just $60 (down from $220!), a 50-inch Vizio smart TV — perfect for scoping out the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and all the football that follows — at over $70 off, and oh so much more. We have the scoop on those essentials, as well as dozens of primo picks below, so you can get cracking on your "nice" list and the goodies you'll be grabbing.

And how's this for a deal(s) sweetener? For a limited time, you can also score 50% off a Walmart+ membership. Now through Nov. 8 (at 2:59 p.m. ET) become a member of Walmart+ for only $49 for 1 year and get early access to Walmart's holiday event sales, launching soon!

The best sales at Walmart

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner $97 $199 Save $102 See at Walmart

Vizio 50-Inch Class V-Series 4K Smart TV $248 $319 Save $71 See at Walmart

Vilinice Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones $20 $100 Save $80 See at Walmart

Maxkare 50-by-60-Inch Electric Heated Blanket $40 $80 Save $40 See at Walmart

Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set, 8-piece $60 $170 Save $110 See at Walmart

Time & Tru Women's High Low Pullover Sweatshirt $10 $13 Save $3 See at Walmart

Fairywill Electric Toothbrush $20 $70 Save $50 See at Walmart

The Game of Life Board Game $15 $20 Save $5 See at Walmart

Best vacuum sales

Walmart Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Upright Vacuum Cleaner $97 $199 Save $102 We're all guilty of letting the dust bunnies pile up now and then, especially when we're too lazy to lug that heavy vacuum around. Well, it's time to revolutionize your cleaning experience, especially with holiday gatherings right around the corner. Right now this Shark Navigator is just $97 at Walmart — over $100 off — and it's just what you need to make your chores less ... chore-ish. The Navigator is très lightweight, so you can take it with you from room to room without it feeling like a workout session. Oh, and when you have to get into those hard-to-reach spaces like stairs, furniture and your car, the lift-away detachable pod will allow you to make them spick-and-span lickety-split. Based on what five-star reviewers are saying, it'll be the best $97 you've ever spent: "We have four dogs and three cats in our home, so it can be a challenge to keep up with the shedding," shared one reviewer. "We recently tried the Shark Navigator XL vacuum, and I am very impressed. This thing managed to suck up all kinds of dirt and hair my other vacuum left behind! The filter also seems to work better on this vacuum, as I find myself not needing to dust as much." $97 at Walmart

Black & Decker 3-in-1 Lightweight Corded Upright Vacuum $23 $40 Save $17 See at Walmart

iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum $154 $245 Save $91 See at Walmart

iHome AutoVac Eclipse Pro Robot Vacuum $135 $399 Save $264 See at Walmart

Shark ION Robot Vacuum $129 $249 Save $120 See at Walmart

Dyson Outsize Plus Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $450 See at Walmart

Best TV and home entertainment sales

Walmart Vizio 50-Inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV $248 $319 Save $71 All those summer blockbusters you missed? They'll be coming to a streamer near you any day now, and you'll want to be ready with a multiplex-worthy TV to get you through the dark days of winter. You won't do better than this shiny 50-inch set from Vizio — and this $248 sale price is absurd. Its vibrant 4K picture quality will make it feel like you’re living out each scene in real time. It also includes Dolby Vision HDR, which boasts incredible brightness. In addition to its crisp, clear display, this set comes with the brand’s SmartCast, which streams thousands of movies and shows. “Great product. I’ve always loved Vizio, and this TV most certainly did not disappoint! Amazing picture, works great with the soundbar, and gaming on it is insane,” reported a happy user. $248 at Walmart

LG 43-Inch Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV $258 $288 Save $30 See at Walmart

Hisense 58-Inch Class 4K Roku Smart TV $268 $298 Save $30 See at Walmart

Vizio 75-inch Class V-Series 4K Smart TV $698 $1,722 Save $1,024 See at Walmart

Samsung 75-Inch Class CU7000B Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV $668 $748 Save $80 See at Walmart

Best tech sales

Walmart Vilinice Noise Cancelling Headphones $23 $100 Save $77 Hit mute on the outside world and press play on exactly what you want to hear with these popular noise-cancelling cans — a Walmart bestseller for good reason. This pair will completely transport you into your favorite audiobooks, music and podcasts, thanks to their sound-enhancing technology. Plus they have memory foam padding that keeps your ears comfy for hours. Have we mentioned they're nearly 80% off? "Use them every day!" reported a thrilled shopper. "I'm autistic, and being in the world can be too loud and overwhelming. These headphones, even without music playing, muffled the extra noise." $23 at Walmart

Vilinice Bluetooth Speakers $21 $100 Save $79 See at Walmart

Beats Flex All-Day Wireless Earphones $49 $70 Save $21 See at Walmart

Veat00l 2.1ch Soundbar $40 $110 Save $70 See at Walmart

Apple AirPods, 2nd Generation $99 $129 Save $30 See at Walmart

Best home sales

Walmart Maxkare 50-by-60-Inch Electric Heated Blanket with 6 Heating Levels $40 $80 Save $40 As the temps outside keep on dropping, the best place in the world is curled up in a toasty, cozy space. Whether you're planning to decamp to the couch or stay snuggled in bed, this 50-by-60-inch electric blanket will swaddle you in warmth and comfort throughout the winter months (and potentially help you save big on your heating bill). It offers low-, medium- and high-temperature options and is currently on sale for just $40 (that's 50% off!). The reversible design features one fluffy flannel side and one that's velvety smooth to the touch. "I absolutely love this heated blanket," wrote a Walmart shopper. "It’s so soft and gets super warm and stays on for five hours. My cat and dogs love it too, so I bought two more for the living room for all to share." $40 at Walmart

Honeywell 360° Surround Fan Forced Heater $35 $45 Save $10 See at Walmart

Marnur 72-by-84-Inch Full Size Electric Heated Blanket $40 $90 Save $50 See at Walmart

Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set, Queen $23 $61 Save $38 See at Walmart

Ssecretland 10-inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Queen $169 $270 Save $101 See at Walmart

Mainstays 50-by-60-Inch Fleece Electric Heated Throw Blanket $23 $33 Save $10 See at Walmart

Best kitchen sales

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker $89 See at Walmart

The Pioneer Woman Timeless Floral & Retro Dot 12-piece Dinnerware Set $38 $54 Save $16 See at Walmart

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker $50 $69 Save $19 See at Walmart

Best style sales

Walmart Time & Tru High Low Pullover Sweatshirt $10 $13 Save $3 Your leggings have met their new best friend in this sweatshirt, which you can score now for just $10 in a variety of sizes and eye-catching colors. Designed with a relaxed fit and a classic crew neck, this super-soft cotton-blend knit pullover has a high-low hem that's perfect for covering what needs to be covered. There are also airy side vents for supreme comfort and ease, making it a great option to wear with jeans, leggings and joggers. "Best top!" raved one Walmart wearer. "Very comfortable. Fits to size. I bought every color. Love!" At this price, you can bring home every color too! $10 at Walmart

Big Chill Women's Chevron Quilted Puffer Coat with Hood $40 $85 Save $45 See at Walmart

Nine Eight Cold Shoulder Blouse $5 $16 Save $11 See at Walmart

Time and Tru Women's Super Soft Hacci Knit Jogger Pants, 2-pack $18 $25 Save $7 See at Walmart

Cate & Chloe Ariel 18-Karat White Gold Halo Stud Earrings $20 $150 Save $130 See at Walmart

Best beauty and wellness sales

Walmart Fairywill Sonic Electric Toothbrush $14 Brushing your teeth on the regular is, of course, key to keeping your choppers clean and, um, in your mouth. If your current brush isn’t cutting it, grab this bestselling electric number while it's on sale for just $20. Delivering up to 40,000 plaque-slaying strokes per minute, its sonic technology helps to lift stains and food particles more effectively than a manual model. It’s also rechargeable, so you’ll never have to go a day without it. “My teeth never felt cleaner!” raved a shopper with pearly whites. “I feel like I’m getting my teeth professionally cleaned.” $20 at Walmart

CeraVe Skin Renewing Retinol Face Serum $13 $17 Save $4 See at Walmart

Mitimi S2 Sonic Electric Toothbrush $20 $30 Save $10 See at Walmart

Sejoy Cordless Water Flosser Teeth Cleaner $20 $70 Save $50 See at Walmart

Image Skincare Vital C Hydrating Anti-Aging Serum $37 $72 Save $35 See at Walmart

Best toy sales

Walmart 'The Game of Life' Board Game $15 $22 Save $7 Nothing is better than gathering around a classic board game with your loved ones, especially during the holidays. If you'd like one that you can enjoy with the young ones (and that may teach them some lessons along the way), we suggest the Game of Life, on sale now for just $15 (down from $22). Life takes players through the entire human life span, from growing up and going to school to heady decisions like what job to take, whether to get married and have kids and what kind of financial investments to make. All without the stress of, y'know, actual life. Create a beloved pastime like this happy reviewer's: "I played The Game of Life with my parents, then with my own children. I now play The Game of Life with my grandkids. it has become a tradition in my family providing hours of family fun." $15 at Walmart

Lego Disney and Pixar ‘Up’ House Building Set $48 $60 Save $12 See at Walmart

Hyper Bicycles 26-Inch 36V Electric Mountain Bike $348 $449 Save $101 See at Walmart

Furby Purple Interactive Plush Toy $49 $70 Save $21 See at Walmart

Fanl Train Set $40 $60 Save $20 See at Walmart

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.