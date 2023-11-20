The 5 best Walmart Black Friday deals you can get today — save up to 85%

Thanksgiving is right around the corner. Your menu is planned, decorating is complete and the cooking will start soon. Take one thing off your plate by starting your holiday shopping early. You don't need to wait for Black Friday to score big savings — we've teamed up with Walmart for our 30 Days of Deals campaign to bring you all the best Black Friday deals you can purchase right now.

What's on deck today? Walmart's Black Friday sale includes some great goodies for those cold days ahead— a heated blanket for 50% off and a personal heater for just $20. There's even an Emeril Lagasse air fryer for under $150 that's great for all those meals at home this winter. Shopping for a child? We’re obsessed with this Melissa and Doug wooden block set for $10. Start checking off your holiday list with these serious savings and also pick up the things for yourself that you've wanted all year. The Black Friday deals don't get much better than this!

1. Cook up the savings with an Emeril Lagasse air fryer — $30 off.

Walmart Emeril Lagasse Power Air Fryer 360 Plus $139 $169 Save $30 This countertop multitasker doubles as a toaster oven and rotisserie, with 12 preset cooking settings to enable you to conquer kitchen needs like toasting up to six slices of bread, roasting a turkey or vegetables, baking desserts or pizzas, and getting your jerky on with its dehydrator function. And that's just for starters! In addition to the oven itself, you'll also get a mesh crisper tray and a pizza rack. The drip tray will catch all the crumbs and drippings from your food, making cleanup a breeze. Plus, its digital control allows you to, as they say, "set it and forget it." While it's a great appliance to have to double your oven space, some shoppers said it works so well, it's become their all-around go-to: "I have almost stopped using my oven," wrote one. "This appliance does nearly everything. I have used it as a rotisserie, an air fryer, a regular oven, and I have even broiled some gorgeous steaks. It's one of the most useful tools in the kitchen." $139 at Walmart

2. Ward off winter's chill with 50% off a heated blanket.

Walmart MaxKare 50-by-60 Inch Electric Heated Blanket $40 $80 Save $40 Your perpetually cold friend will love this heart — and body — warming present. The flannel and sherpa blanket is 50" by 60" with six heating levels and a one- to five-hour auto shut-off for safety. The reversible design features one fluffy flannel side and one that's velvety smooth to the touch. You can even detach the controller and toss it in the washing machine! You'll be feeling the warmth too with the 50% discount — thanks to the savings, you can also purchase one for yourself "I absolutely love this heated blanket," said a five-star reviewer.. "It's so soft and gets super warm and stays on for five hours. My cat and dogs love it too, so I bought two more for the living room for all to share." $40 at Walmart

3. Go glam with 85% off a tennis bracelet.

Walmart Cate & Chloe Joelle 18k White Gold Tennis Bracelet $23 $170 Save $147 In need of some new bling for yourself or a family member but don't want to get rocked by the price tag? This stunning Cate & Chloe Joelle 18k White Gold Tennis Bracelet is on sale for just $23 (nearly $150 off!). Decked with cubic zirconia crystals, it'll elevate any outfit, even your daily yoga getup. Pictured is the silver version, but it’s also available in yellow and rose gold. The included ribbon jewelry box makes the piece even more giftable. If the price feels too good to be true, trust the people who have already bought it. "My daughter received this as a birthday gift and it's truly beautiful. The stones are neither too small nor too large. The thing that amazes me is how every stone catches the light and sparkles so brilliantly. Pictures do not do it justice!" $23 at Walmart

4. Cozy up at home with a space heater that's only $20.

Walmart Black and Decker Personal Desktop Ceramic Heater $20 $42 Save $22 For the family member who does carpentry work out of the garage or gets chilly in their home office, a space heater can be a thoughtful gift that provides comfort (and saves money on electric bills). This Black and Decker version has a safety overheat setting, four temperature choices and is light enough to tote from room to room. Take this reviewer's word for it: "This little heater will heat up your small space in a flash! It also keeps an average-sized bedroom extra cozy." And at over 50% off, it's a great value for your money. $20 at Walmart

5. Build a block tower for just $10.

Walmart Melissa and Doug Wooden Building Blocks $10 $28 Save $18 Your grandchild will be thrilled to find all the supplies needed to build a block tower under the tree this December. Be sure to snag this high-quality wooden set from Melissa and Doug while it's only $10 — you'll get 100 blocks in four colors and nine shapes for every skyscraper, castle, or town they can dream up. The pieces are large enough for kids ages three and up and their parents will appreciate that it isn't another singing, light-up, super noisy plaything. Said one grandparent: "Our little builder loves these! They are so brightly colored and she loves building towers to have her grandpa knock down. Melissa and Doug do toys right. Just like the blocks we grew up with!" $10 at Walmart

Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

