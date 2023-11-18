Walmart Black Friday deals 2023: The best home, tech and TV deals — save up to 70%

We're not sure how it happened, but the big November holidays — Thanksgiving and Black Friday — will be here in less than a week. If you’re busy planning, prepping and cooking, let us take some work off your plate by sharing the best Walmart Black Friday deals you can shop right now. We've partnered with Walmart on our 30 Days of Deals campaign to make gift-giving as stress-free and inexpensive as possible this year. Our advice: With so many Black Friday sales already available, don't wait to shop. Stock up now before these favorites sell out.

Does your high-schooler need a new computer? Look no further than this Sgin laptop — the powerful machine is nearly $1,000 off (a great Black Friday deal!). Is your husband complaining about the television's sound quality? Gift him a new 4K 50-inch smart Vizio TV for only $248 or add this soundbar (down to $30 from $100) to an existing set. Is your vacuum not picking up dirt as well as it used to? Score a Shark vacuum for only $97 (that's over 50% off) to prepare the house for holiday guests. Ready to shop? Read on for the five best Walmart Black Friday today.

The best Walmart Black Friday deals right now

Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Upright Vacuum Cleaner $97 $199 Save $102 See at Walmart

Sgin 15.6-Inch Laptop $360 $1,334 Save $974 See at Walmart

VIZIO 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV $248 $319 Save $71 See at Walmart

Topvision Soundbar for TV $30 $100 Save $70 See at Walmart

Time & Tru High Low Pullover Sweatshirt $10 $13 Save $3 See at Walmart

The best Walmart Black Friday vacuum deal

Walmart Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Upright Vacuum Cleaner $97 $199 Save $102 We're all guilty of letting the dust bunnies pile up now and then, especially when we're too lazy to lug that heavy vacuum around. Well, it's time to revolutionize your cleaning experience, especially with holiday gatherings right around the corner. Right now this Shark Navigator is just $97 at Walmart — over $100 off — and it's just what you need to make your chores less ... chore-ish. The Navigator is très lightweight, so you can take it with you from room to room without it feeling like a workout session. Oh, and when you have to clean those hard-to-reach spaces like stairs, furniture and your car, the lift-away detachable pod will allow you to make them spick-and-span lickety-split. Based on what five-star reviewers are saying, it'll be the best $97 you've ever spent: "We have four dogs and three cats in our home, so it can be a challenge to keep up with the shedding," shared one reviewer. "We recently tried the Shark Navigator XL vacuum, and I am very impressed. This thing managed to suck up all kinds of dirt and hair my other vacuum left behind! The filter also seems to work better on this vacuum, as I find myself not needing to dust as much." $97 at Walmart

The best Walmart Black Friday laptop deal

Walmart Sgin 15.6-Inch Laptop $360 $1,334 Save $974 Have a student in your life who could use a new laptop or just enjoy a bit of edutainment? The Sgin 15.6-inch laptop can be used for studying, streaming or gaming, and it's currently down to $360 from its usual price of $1,334. That's almost $1,000 off! This baby punches well above its weight class with 12GB of RAM and a 512GB internal drive that meets or beats most other laptops in this price range in terms of power and capacity. “The laptop offers an excellent balance of performance, features and affordability," wrote a reviewer. Another added: "Super fast startup and lots of storage for all of my needs." $360 at Walmart

The best Walmart Black Friday TV deal

Walmart VIZIO 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV $248 $319 Save $71 All those summer blockbusters you missed? They'll be coming to a streamer near you any day now, and you'll want to be ready with a multiplex-worthy TV to get you through the dark days of winter. You won't do better than this shiny 50-inch set from Vizio — and this $248 sale price is absurd. Its vibrant 4K picture quality will make it feel like you’re living out each scene in real time. It also includes Dolby Vision HDR, which boasts incredible brightness. In addition to its crisp, clear display, this set comes with the brand’s SmartCast, which streams thousands of movies and shows. And did we mention it has a voice-activated remote? Genius. “Great product. I’ve always loved Vizio, and this TV most certainly did not disappoint! Amazing picture, works great with the soundbar, and gaming on it is insane,” reported a happy user. $248 at Walmart

The best Walmart Black Friday speaker deal

Walmart Topvision Soundbar for TV $30 $100 Save $70 Do you feel like you're missing out on part of your home entertainment experience? If you're only using your TV speakers, you probably are. Televisions tend to broadcast sound from the back, so not only are you getting reflected audio, but it's just not as full as it could be. This Topvision soundbar — a wild $30 right now, down from $100 — is the solution you didn't know you were looking for. It truly creates a 3D soundscape that makes you feel like you're in the middle of the action. Perhaps the most important aspect is just how easy it is to set up. Pair it with your mobile phone to play music, and use the auxiliary and RCA inputs to plug into a TV. You don't have to be an audio expert to hook this puppy up; it's basically plug and play. This shopper can attest to that: "This small soundbar is a winner. Great sound for small/medium-sized rooms. Quick, easy setup." $30 at Walmart

The best Walmart Black Friday clothes deal

Walmat Time & Tru High Low Pullover Sweatshirt $10 $13 Save $3 Your leggings have met their new best friend in this sweatshirt, which you can score now for just $10 in a variety of sizes and eye-catching colors. Designed with a relaxed fit and a classic crew neck, this supersoft cotton-blend knit pullover has a high-low hem that's perfect for covering what needs to be covered. There are also airy side vents for supreme comfort and ease, making it a great option to wear with jeans, leggings and joggers. "Best top!" raved one Walmart shopper. "Very comfortable. Fits to size. I bought every color. Love!" At this price, you can gift this cozy shit to all of your friends and family members. $10 at Walmart

Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

