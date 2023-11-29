Walmart Cyber Monday deals end today! This top-rated HP laptop is under $200, plus score a Shark robovac for 50% off

Missed Black Friday, Cyber Monday and everything in between? Don't worry! Because Walmart's Cyber Monday deals are still going strong — at least through 7pm ET today! We've partnered with the mega-retailer for our 30 Days of Deals campaign to bring you the absolute best sales leading up to the holidays. So even before you've put up the tree you've got the presents to go underneath.

Below, we've got great gifts for the gadget geeks in your life. You’ll find incredible home theater deals — this Hisense 58" smart TV is down to $268. Then there's a popular mini projector for only $60 (was $100). Also on our list today: A few goodies for those smart home enthusiasts including a powerful Shark robovac for under $300 (that's 50% off) and motion sensor outdoor lights for $18 (was $50). Check out these and more spectacular Walmart sales as we ramp up the discounts this week!

1. This 58" smart TV is an absurd $268 — enough said!

Walmart Hisense 58-Inch 4K Smart TV $268 $298 Save $30 Ready to dive into Christmas movies? How about watching NFL and NHL games? If you're still not rocking a sufficiently brilliant set, let us introduce you to the Hisense 58-Inch 4K Smart TV. The television has 8.3-million-plus pixels and high-def picture quality that makes it feel like you're living out each scene and making every play in real time. In addition to its crisp and clear display, this comes with Roku to stream thousands of movies and shows. "Great smart TV with terrific picture quality and Roku to boot, making it so easy for us to dial in HBO, Netflix, Hulu and all the rest," reported a happy user. $268 at Walmart

2. Snag 50% off this mega-popular Shark robot vacuum.

Walmart Shark Bagless AI Ultra Self-Empty Robot Vac $298 $599 Save $301 This Shark Robovac cleans carpets, floors and messes all over your place — and like a shark, it keeps on going. It's Wi-Fi-connected, so you can control your vac with the Shark app from any room in the house — and even schedule cleaning when you're out of the house. What's not to love? Also lovely: the sale price — at $298, it's 50% off! "I absolutely love my vacuum. I waited about two months to write a review because I wanted to make sure it was worth it," said a convert."I have a dog and her hair is constantly everywhere but this little thing cleans absolutely everything! It cleans my carpets, hardwood floors, rugs. ... It has saved me countless hours of sweeping and vacuuming. There is no way I'll ever be without one ever again!" $298 at Walmart

3. Don't miss out on this top-rated HP laptop while it's under $200.

Walmart HP 15.6" Laptop $179 $249 Save $70 If a new computer is on your wish list this year, make it this HP 15.6" Laptop! This laptop has so many must-have features that it's hard to keep count. From its micro-edge anti-glare HD display to the camera privacy shutter, this model is ideal for students and professionals alike. Plus, its battery can handle more than 11 hours of video playback — how's that for a binge-watch? One please reviewer shared, "I got this for myself as I just recently started college. So far no complaints, it does everything I need it to and has some pretty cool features. Battery life is great and can last me a few days off and on." $179 at Walmart

4. Shine a light on the subject with these floodlights for only $18.

Walmart Szrsth Motion Sensor Security Solar Lights $18 $50 Save $32 Feel secure about your home security. These flood lights are equipped with 210 super bright LEDs, which provide extra brightness and a more visible range of vision. In fact, each of the light heads, lens hoods and motion sensors are easy to adjust based on your requirements — up to a 270-degree wide angle and 26-foot distance. It's also made of a super durable material, so these lights can stand up to the elements — its waterproof rating ensures it's designed to withstand extreme weather conditions. "I've had these lights installed for about two weeks now and they're truly awesome!" said this enlightened shopper. "I purchased a set of two for the front and installed one over the garage door, and one over two front windows. They were easy to attach to the aluminum siding, and have so far withstood a couple of windy thunderstorms without blowing off or loosening. You won't be sorry. I will be purchasing more for my backyard." $18 at Walmart

5. Make every night movie night (or game night!) with this $60 LED projector.

Walmart Vankyo Leisure 3 1080P Supported Mini Projector $60 $100 Save $40 If that friend who hosts movie nights could use an upgrade to their home theater system, make their year with this projector that's under $60. The incredible little device makes watching shows and films feel like a high-end experience. It uses LCD and LED technology to project videos to an incredible 200 inches across. It can stream all your favorites as well as connect to smartphones, laptops, Fire TV Sticks, PS4, X-Box ONE, Wii, Nintendo Switch and more. It also comes with a customized bag that's designed to easily carry and stow away. "Light, good size and instructions are easy to follow," said this movie buff. "Comes with all the needed cords, and the carry case is such a great bonus. Our friends already own this and did movies in the backyard — can’t wait to do the same." $60 at Walmart

Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

