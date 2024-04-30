Wake-A-Wish and Disney World help 5-year-old’s ‘Animal Kingdom’ dreams come true

A 5-year-old girl is likely still smiling after a very special weekend at Walt Disney World.

She also had the opportunity to make a very special friend.

While Cora battled heart disease in the hospital, she was obsessed with the “Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom” series.

Make-A-Wish gave her and her family the opportunity to visit Disney World.

That’s where she met a baby elephant, that’s also named Cora.

The animal made its debut at Animal Kingdom in February.

“This means everything to Cora,” said her mom, Morgan. “She’s watched the show since she was in the hospital. It helped make things easier seeing the animals going through the same things she did, blood draws, cat scans, x-rays.”

Cora said the visit has inspired her to become a doctor when she grows up.

