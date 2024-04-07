Volunteers step up to end hunger in Southwest Florida

For more than 40 years, Harry Chapin Food Bank has led the fight against hunger in Southwest Florida, feeding thousands of community members in need each year.

Yet our work would not be possible without the generous and tireless efforts of our volunteers willing to unselfishly give of their time and talent to ensure our food bank has the resources needed to fulfill its mission.

Volunteers are critical to Harry Chapin Food Bank's mission.

In recognition of National Volunteer Month, Harry Chapin Food Bank is celebrating the hard work and dedication of our volunteers. From manning the mobile food pantry to packing and sorting products, volunteers serve as the backbone of our entire organization and provide a critical service that allows us to work toward our vision of a hunger-free Southwest Florida.

Stuart Haniff

National Volunteer Month is celebrated each April and recognizes the immeasurable impact volunteers have on community organizations, like Harry Chapin Food Bank. According to a report by the U.S. Census Bureau and AmeriCorps, more than 2.8 million Floridians volunteered 178 million hours of service in 2021, which equates to approximately $4.9 billion toward in-kind services.

At Harry Chapin Food Bank, we are honored and grateful to have more than 5,100 active volunteers. In 2023, these dedicated individuals provided nearly 65,000 collective hours of service, which equates to more than $2 million toward in-kind services.

Over the past four decades, our devoted volunteers have joined us on the front lines to combat hunger. Their invaluable support has allowed us to grow our organization, expand services and assist even more of our neighbors in need.

But as our community grows, so too does that need.

We saw historically high numbers in 2023, distributing approximately 35.6 million pounds of food, an equivalent of more than 71 million meals, to Southwest Floridians in need – and we expect those number to continue to rise. In 2024, we’re already experiencing an uptick in demand, now serving an average of 300,000 individuals each month, including approximately 105,000 children.

Through it all, our volunteers have stepped up to meet these growing needs. Their commitment allows Harry Chapin Food Bank to purchase more food to be distributed to families across Southwest Florida, directly supporting our mission of ending hunger in our community.

In return, our volunteers are seeing the heartwarming and valuable benefits of their efforts. They are not only fostering incredible relationships with each other but have also formed strong bonds with their community and found a renewed sense of purpose. We regularly hear they feel privileged to give back even a few hours of time each week to provide hope for a family, senior or individual in need.

As we celebrate volunteerism this month, we encourage individuals, businesses and community groups to consider volunteering their time at Harry Chapin Food Bank. One three-hour shift in a distribution center equates to approximately $93 toward in-kind services, or enough to feed 15 Southwest Florida families. Together, we can bring about transformation and truly make a difference.

To join Harry Chapin Food Bank in our mission to end hunger, visit harrychapinfoodbank.org.

Stuart Haniff is the chief development officer at Harry Chapin Food Bank, the largest hunger-relief organization in Southwest Florida.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Volunteers step up to end hunger in Southwest Florida