Volunteer opportunities in the Fox Valley: Week of April 14

Appleton Area School District: Is looking for adult volunteers to supervise AP exams. As an assistant to the main facilitator, volunteers help supervise the room, pass out materials and monitor the room. Parents of children taking AP tests may still volunteer, but not for your child’s test. Contact: Jill, williamsjill@aasd.k12.wi.us

Aurora at Home Hospice: Volunteer Memory Bear Crafters are needed to provide support to families with loved ones in hospice care. This role involves creating personalized and comforting memory bears from cherished fabrics, offering a tangible and lasting keepsake for grieving families. Contact: Jayne, Jayne.Syrjamaki@aah.org or 920-252-5146

Community Clothes Closet: Is looking for check-out attendants to assist on the client shopping floor on Thursdays. Volunteers work directly with client shoppers, checking out and bagging their clothing items, and entering the number of items being checked out into the check-out computer. Shifts are 9:50 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays. Minimum age is 18. Contact: Sam, sam@communityclothescloset.org or 920-731-7834

Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity and ReStore: Is seeking cashiers to join their volunteer team. Provide excellent customer service, enforce policies, handle transactions, and operate a POS system. Training provided. Commit to one shift every other week, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Contact: AppletonReStore.org/volunteer

J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue: Is looking for a handyman that can design and build shelving units for displays. All materials and some tools will be provided. This is a flexible opportunity. Minimum age is 18. Contact: John, adoptions@jraar.org or 920-419-8839

Living Spirit Dementia Respite Center: Is looking for volunteers to participate in fellowship and activities with a group of two to four other volunteers and 10 to 12 people living with dementia. A typical day includes games, crafts, light exercise, service projects, performances, and lunch. Shifts are 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays or Thursdays. Contact: Peter, pperegrine@felc.com.

Miracle League of the Fox Valley, a program of Goodwill Industries: Seeks Buddies to support and encourage players on the field. Buddies, aged 12 and up, attend every game that their player participates in, fostering friendships and sharing the joy of baseball. This role requires enthusiasm and compassion, with a commitment of 75 to 90 minutes weekly. Matches are based on age and the player’s needs. Contact: Jenny, jhaberman@goodwillncw.org or 920-204-6067

Riverview Gardens: Seeks planting partners for the 2024 harvest, assisting with planting, harvesting, weeding, and watering vegetables and flowers. Flexible schedule between 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Ideal for ongoing projects or regular volunteering. Must maintain records, adhere to organic practices, and work collaboratively. Tasks include bending, lifting (up to 35 pounds), and using hand tools. Brief Thursday orientations at 1 p.m. Contact: Stacey, swest@riverviewgardens.org

St. Vincent de Paul Appleton: Is looking for volunteers to help with pricing and sorting merchandise. Tasks include sorting, pricing and placing merchandise on the sales floor. Generally, the hours to volunteer are 8 a.m. to noon weekdays. Contact: Jessica, jessica@svdpappleton.org

The Retired & Senior Volunteer 55+ Program (RSVP): Is seeking volunteers ages 55 and better who live in Outagamie, Calumet and Waupaca counties to serve the community in a variety of roles, including in-person and virtual. RSVP has flexible short- and long-term opportunities. Contact: Beth, 920-832-9360 or beth@volunteerfoxcities.org

