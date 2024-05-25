Visitors participate in 2024 New Mexico Wine Festival at Balloon Fiesta Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Wine Festival made its return to Albuquerque this weekend.

The festival brought food, shopping, and live music to Balloon Fiesta Park. Some of the state’s top wineries provided samples, and visitors were able to buy more than 200 drinks.

Story continues below

Guests also had the chance to access a VIP tasting tent that had access to 40 wines, shorter lines, and a more intimate experience with winemakers.

The festival is expected to run from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. through Monday. Anyone leaving late for Memorial Day can also attend the wine festival in Las Cruces for a similar experience.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.